What Is Once-Popular General Hospital Star Haley Pullos Doing Now?
"General Hospital" fans watched Haley Pullos grow up on their TV sets. She was just 11 when she started portraying Molly Lansing-Davis in 2009, a role that defined much of her public life and career. But that came crashing down in 2023, when she joined the list of stars who left "General Hospital." Shortly after Pullos' DUI arrest that April, she was fired from the popular soap opera and saw her role undergo a series of recasts until they finally settled on Kristen Vaganos that September. Pullos retreated from the spotlight in the aftermath of the scandal, but she has since made a quiet return to acting and is also a budding influencer.
In May 2026, Pullos starred in the Lifetime thriller "The Dating App Nightmare," playing a high school senior who goes missing after meeting someone through the app. While the film received mixed reviews, many fans seemed happy to see the "General Hospital" alum take the first step in getting her career back on track. "Glad to see she's working again. I just hope she has grown and has been making better choices ... Haley deserves a second chance just like anyone else who committed a crime," a Reddit user commented in a May 2026 thread.
Others expressed similar sentiments. "I am cautiously optimistic about Haley. Hopefully she won't make the same bad choices again," a second Redditor defended. Whether Pullos will get her acting career back into full swing is yet to be seen. In the meantime, the former child star has largely turned her focus to online content creation and has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram.
Haley Pullos has a strong online presence
In May 2026, Haley Pullos joined Passes, a creator platform that allows influencers to monetize directly from fans by providing content for a fee. And it looks like she got off to a good start. "Creator + actress you've probably seen all over 'General Hospital' @haleypullos just joined Passes and made $10K her first month. Doing what you love is enough. Your people will show up for you," Passes shared in a June Instagram post.
Pullos, who served a 90-day jail sentence in mid-2024 on a felony DUI charge relating to an April 2023 wrong-way crash and remains on probation, has since been sharing a host of Passes-related posts on her socials. Pullos stopped posting on Instagram shortly before the accident and revived it in July 2025. And in the months before she joined Passes, she already seemed focused on that kind of content. She also shares similar content on her X account, which she revived around the same time after more than three years without posting.
This approach marks a pronounced shift from the online presence she had before the accident. Between June 2021 and May 2023, Pullos co-hosted the true crime podcast, "Criminally Insane," and used her TikTok to promote it. She hasn't updated her TikTok since 2022, and no new episodes of the podcast have been released since her criminal case. It looks like Pullos is now making a living off of her content while trying to revive her acting career.