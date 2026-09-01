What Is Once-Popular General Hospital Star Haley Pullos Doing Now?

"General Hospital" fans watched Haley Pullos grow up on their TV sets. She was just 11 when she started portraying Molly Lansing-Davis in 2009, a role that defined much of her public life and career. But that came crashing down in 2023, when she joined the list of stars who left "General Hospital." Shortly after Pullos' DUI arrest that April, she was fired from the popular soap opera and saw her role undergo a series of recasts until they finally settled on Kristen Vaganos that September. Pullos retreated from the spotlight in the aftermath of the scandal, but she has since made a quiet return to acting and is also a budding influencer.

In May 2026, Pullos starred in the Lifetime thriller "The Dating App Nightmare," playing a high school senior who goes missing after meeting someone through the app. While the film received mixed reviews, many fans seemed happy to see the "General Hospital" alum take the first step in getting her career back on track. "Glad to see she's working again. I just hope she has grown and has been making better choices ... Haley deserves a second chance just like anyone else who committed a crime," a Reddit user commented in a May 2026 thread.

Others expressed similar sentiments. "I am cautiously optimistic about Haley. Hopefully she won't make the same bad choices again," a second Redditor defended. Whether Pullos will get her acting career back into full swing is yet to be seen. In the meantime, the former child star has largely turned her focus to online content creation and has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram.