Throwback Photos Of Jonathan Taylor Thomas That Will Make You Miss The '90s
Due to his TV stardom — and cornering the teen magazine cover market — Jonathan Taylor Thomas became a celebrity synonymous with the '90s. But by the early 2010s, he had stepped away from the spotlight, and outside of a few TV guest appearances, he basically walked away from his acting career. After his seemingly sudden departure, fans have long wondered what Thomas was up to now, and he offered an update while explaining why he chose to leave acting behind. "I'd been going nonstop since I was 8 years old," he told People in March 2013. "I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break." Even though he became a certifiable heartthrob during his heyday, Thomas remained grounded. "It was a great period in my life, but it doesn't define me," he added. "I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers."
A couple of years before that interview, Thomas reunited with his "Home Improvement" castmates for a reunion photoshoot featured in Entertainment Weekly. While he didn't rule out a return to acting, Thomas said his interests lay elsewhere. "I think at this point, I'd eventually like to work behind the camera," he told EW in September 2011.
Afterwards, the former child star was seldom seen, so "Home Improvement" fans lost it when a new photo of Thomas emerged from a mini-reunion with two former co-stars. In July 2026, Patricia Richardson, who played Jill Taylor, uploaded an Instagram pic with Thomas and Taran Noah Smith, who played Mark Taylor. Unsurprisingly, fans responded to the post by clamoring for Thomas to make a comeback. Below, we've compiled throwback photos that will have you nostalgic for that '90s JTT teen idol era.
He cuddled a cute little canine at the Nickelodeon Big Help event
A snap taken during the height of Jonathan Taylor Thomas' teen idol fame shows how the sitcom star became a magazine cover model. The stunning transformation Thomas has undergone since the pic was taken in September 1996 is evident when looking at recent photos, but the cute factor was dialed to 11 for this pose. As part of the Nickelodeon teen outreach program, The Big Help, "The Lion King" voice actor posed holding an adorable puppy in his arms. He wore a white V-neck sweater, and his hair was loosely parted and lightly tousled as he flashed a slight grin that hinted at his trademark dimples.
JTT posed with Cindy Crawford
In September 1997, Jonathan Taylor Thomas attended another fundraising event: a benefit for the Pediatric AIDS Foundation. "The Man of the House" star kept it basic with a tan-colored long-sleeved shirt worn over a white tee — which was a popular look at the time. Adding to the '90s-ness of the snap was Thomas' hair, which was parted with bangs slightly hanging down, and there was the smallest hint of blond frosted tips in his locks. For the pic, he cozied up to none other than Cindy Crawford, who was arguably the biggest model of the decade, as she smiled wide for the lens.
He greeted fans with a smirk and a wave at ShoWest '96 in Las Vegas
September 1996 was a great month for fans of Jonathan Taylor Thomas photos. The "Tom and Huck" star appeared at the ShoWest '96 convention, where he effortlessly showcased his charm. He sported a navy blue blazer over a white button-up with a concealed placket and a pair of brown pants with a braided belt. JTT's hair was styled in the fashion that followers likely remember from his Tiger Beat cover days. It was parted in the middle and hung just above eye-length, and the flash from the cameras caught the dirty blond texture of his locks. Thomas raised his hand to the crowd while giving a half-smirk.
For the Wild America movie premiere, he kept his look casual
At the premiere of his movie "Wild America" in June 1997, Jonathan Taylor Thomas took a casual approach to his wardrobe. He had enough juice in Hollywood to star in the family film, so he was likely unconcerned about making an impression on the red carpet. JTT posed next to Scott Bairstow, one of his co-stars, in an ocean-blue long-sleeved shirt made of a shimmering material. The top brought out his baby blues, and as Thomas smiled for the camera, the glare from the flash made his complexion appear as if it was glowing in the snap.
His hair game was strong at the Starlite Foundation Carnival
Before his breakthrough into child stardom as Randy Taylor on "Home Improvement," Jonathan Taylor Thomas had made other TV appearances, which led to him attending the Starlite Foundation Carnival event in September 1990. For the occasion, he rocked a baggy white T-shirt underneath a faux denim vest that included a hood, and it even had drawstrings for the hoodie. Similar to the look he would sport on future magazine covers, Thomas' hair was parted, and his bangs came down just above his eyes. The trademark full-cheeked smile was on display as a young Thomas posed on the red carpet.
He got a lot more dressed up than usual for the Golden Globe Awards
For the Golden Globes in January 1995, Jonathan Taylor Thomas ditched the '90s-chic outfits fans were accustomed to seeing him sport, instead adhering to the black-tie dress code for the awards show. The sitcom star looked dapper in a black tux with jacket sleeves that left his shirt cuffs exposed to show his cufflinks. He had been growing his hair out around that time and still wore it parted in the middle. However, the bangs hung lower on his face, and the locks covered his ears while also flowing down his back.
JTT attended the Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls premiere in a cozy look
"Jonathan Taylor Thomas attends the premiere for 'Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,'" is about as '90s-sounding as a sentence can get. He showed up to the premiere sporting a baggy tan and brown Argyle sweater, which he wore over a white T-shirt. For the event, which took place in November 1995, JTT had his hair grown out and had departed from his usual middle-part look, as he instead opted to sweep his hair to one side. Thomas looked unfazed by the glitzy event and at ease walking the red carpet, with seemingly little effort put into his outfit or hair.
He posed like a pro for a portrait photo-op
In January 1994, Jonathan Taylor Thomas sat for a portrait photo. Once again, he chose to wear a long-sleeved sweater over a white tee. The loose-fitting navy blue top had a collar and a few buttons up top, which he left mostly unbuttoned. The "Home Improvement" star's dirty blond hair was slightly shaggy, and he styled it with a partial middle part that looked to have been accomplished with a blow dryer. Obviously, he was no stranger to photo-ops at the time, as Thomas effortlessly struck a magazine cover-quality pose while staring straight into the camera.
He seemed thrilled to hang with Shaq at the MTV Rock n' Jock
When participating in the MTV Rock 'n Jock event in September 1997, Jonathan Taylor Thomas wore a gold-colored T-shirt with cutoff sleeves and a pair of matching gold basketball shorts. During the event, he stopped to pose for pics with Shaquille O'Neal, and the diminutive TV actor barely came up to the NBA star's shoulders, even though Shaq was seated and JTT was standing. Thomas' semi-blond locks were significantly shorter by this time than earlier in the decade, and there was a look of genuine enthusiasm on his face as he posed next to the Los Angeles Lakers center.
He showed off a new look at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Near the end of the decade, Jonathan Taylor Thomas looked to have matured. When he attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in April 1998, he wore a mocha-colored button-up with short sleeves. His hair had been chopped fairly short and styled messy with product. Even though the fan-favorite middle part was gone from his hair, Thomas still flashed his signature grin, showcasing his dimples. His looks may have changed, but seeing JTT hold an orange Nickelodeon blimp trophy still struck a '90s chord.