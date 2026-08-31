Throwback Photos Of Jonathan Taylor Thomas That Will Make You Miss The '90s

Due to his TV stardom — and cornering the teen magazine cover market — Jonathan Taylor Thomas became a celebrity synonymous with the '90s. But by the early 2010s, he had stepped away from the spotlight, and outside of a few TV guest appearances, he basically walked away from his acting career. After his seemingly sudden departure, fans have long wondered what Thomas was up to now, and he offered an update while explaining why he chose to leave acting behind. "I'd been going nonstop since I was 8 years old," he told People in March 2013. "I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break." Even though he became a certifiable heartthrob during his heyday, Thomas remained grounded. "It was a great period in my life, but it doesn't define me," he added. "I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers."

A couple of years before that interview, Thomas reunited with his "Home Improvement" castmates for a reunion photoshoot featured in Entertainment Weekly. While he didn't rule out a return to acting, Thomas said his interests lay elsewhere. "I think at this point, I'd eventually like to work behind the camera," he told EW in September 2011.

Afterwards, the former child star was seldom seen, so "Home Improvement" fans lost it when a new photo of Thomas emerged from a mini-reunion with two former co-stars. In July 2026, Patricia Richardson, who played Jill Taylor, uploaded an Instagram pic with Thomas and Taran Noah Smith, who played Mark Taylor. Unsurprisingly, fans responded to the post by clamoring for Thomas to make a comeback. Below, we've compiled throwback photos that will have you nostalgic for that '90s JTT teen idol era.