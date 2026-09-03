Meet Molly Ringwald's Stunning Daughter Mathilda

Molly Ringwald proved she wasn't entirely averse to the odd bit of TMI during a 2024 interview with The Times when she shared exactly where her first born Mathilda Gianopoulos had been conceived. And the showbizzy, anything-goes reputation of the location ensured that she made headlines.

Ringwald revealed that she and husband Panio Gianopoulos had got a little frisky in a dressing room that once belonged to Studio 54, the iconic nightclub famous for hosting Bianca Jagger on horseback, its glittery disco soundtrack, and its notoriously hedonistic party scene. "It's so Mathilda to be conceived in such an iconic place," acknowledged the actor who'd been playing singer-dancer Sally Bowles in a 2003 production of "Cabaret" at the venue at the time.

Ringwald was 36 years old when she became a first-time mother. And she admitted that having wanted children for her whole life, she felt the pressure of the ticking biological clock. "It had kind of become deafening," she said. "All I could think about was: must have kids." And she also found parenthood much harder to navigate than she expected: "As an actress, I've traveled a lot and learnt to live with instability, but that's not great for kids. That's something I am always looking to improve on and luckily I have a husband who is a planner and is very stable."