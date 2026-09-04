What The Surviving Cast Of Happy Days Looks Like Today

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"Rock and roll with all my friends, hopin' the music never ends," went the insanely catchy theme tune to "Happy Days," the coming-of-age ABC sitcom which made everyone nostalgic for the idealized America of the 1950s. Of course, all good things do have to come to an end and after 11 seasons and a whopping 255 episodes, the antics of Richie, Potsie, Ralph, and, of course, The Fonz were no more.

Sadly, several of its key cast members have died since the show wrapped up in 1984, including Tom Bosley who played patriarch Howard Cunningham; Al Molinaro and Pat Morita, who portrayed Arnold's Drive-In owners Al Delvecchio and Mitsumo "Arnold" Takahashi, respectively; and, perhaps most tragically, Erin Moran, aka little sister Joanie Cunningham, who died from throat cancer in 2017 at the age of just 56. But the majority are still very much alive and kicking. From Emmy Award victories and election campaigns to swing band recordings and self-imposed retirements, here's a catch-up on what 11 regulars — in increasing order of appearances — have recently been up to and what they look like now.