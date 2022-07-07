Happy Days Star Anson Williams Is Throwing His Hat Into Politics

Remember Anson Williams from "Happy Days?" The television star received a Golden Globe nomination in 1983 for his performance as the credulous Potsie Weber in the classic '70s series. He's also directed episodes of popular shows including "Lizzie McGuire," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," per IMDb. Recently, the actor-director has decided to take on another role — and it's not in another sitcom.

Williams is running for Mayor in his hometown Ojai, a small town in California. According to Ojai Valley News, the political contender made the announcement at an Ojai City Council meeting on June 28. He stated Ojai needs "leadership that inspires a collaborative team." On July 18, he can officially declare candidacy and begin his campaign. He'll be running up against the current Mayor, Betsy Stix, per Deadline. According to multiple reports, there's no word of Williams' political party affiliation.

What else do we know surrounding Williams' major political announcement? Let's dig in.