Three Guests And One 'Little Dress': Dolly Parton's 1966 Wedding Day Wasn't Full Of Glamour
While Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean's love story feels like a fairy tale, the couple's 1966 wedding wasn't everything they dreamed of, to say the least. Parton met Dean in 1964, and by the time they were engaged in 1966, her career was just starting to take off. Her then-manager, Fred Foster, was against the marriage, with Parton explaining in a 2012 interview with Local 3 News that he was concerned it would mess with promotions. Clearly, the couple had already picked a date, as Parton added, "My mother-in-law had already sent out invitations. It broke her heart because I said we had to call the wedding off."
In the end, her manager's position didn't stop them from tying the knot. But instead of the big ceremony they hoped for, they had a small wedding with only one personal guest. Parton and Dean snuck out and went to Ringgold, Georgia, to get their license and get married on the same day. Parton was adamant that one person be at the wedding, and that was her mother. She told Local 3 News, "So I had bought a little dress, momma had bought me a Bible, some flowers on it. We grabbed momma and went back, and got married on a Monday, in a church."
Aside from her mother, the only other people at the ceremony were the pastor, his wife, and one witness. While it wasn't the grand wedding they originally wanted, Parton and Dean's big day was still one to remember. Parton noted that they tried to visit Ringgold once a year. But if they couldn't, she said, "We at least go every three years. We take a trip down there and take a picnic." The 1966 wedding was the start of Parton and Dean's beautiful marriage that lasted decades.
Dolly Parton and Carl Dean got a do-over of sorts for their 50th anniversary vow renewal
Luckily for Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean, they got to have a sort of do-over while celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2016. The two honored their love with a vow renewal ceremony, and although it was private, Parton shared some details that have us wishing we were invited. She teased the big event in an interview with Rolling Stone, noting that she finally got to wear a grand dream dress. Parton said, "I got all dressed up in the most beautiful gown you've ever seen and dressed that husband of mine up. He looked like a handsome dude out of Hollywood."
She explained that the vow renewal wasn't a huge affair, but it was what they wanted, saying, "We had a few family and friends around. We didn't plan anything big at all because we didn't want any kind of strain. ... We just had fun with it." While Dean was notoriously private, rarely spotted out and about with his wife, Parton has always raved about their long-lasting marriage.
Over 50 years into their marriage, she explained to People that Dean was always accepting of who she was: "He doesn't care what I wear as long as I'm happy. He loves me the way I am." As for the "secret" to their marriage lasting so long, she joked that it was distance. Parton declared, "I always say 'Stay gone!' and there's a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we're together and the little things we do." Well, it seemed like she was right, as the couple stayed together until Dean's death in 2025. Parton passed away a little over a year later.