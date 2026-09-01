Three Guests And One 'Little Dress': Dolly Parton's 1966 Wedding Day Wasn't Full Of Glamour

While Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean's love story feels like a fairy tale, the couple's 1966 wedding wasn't everything they dreamed of, to say the least. Parton met Dean in 1964, and by the time they were engaged in 1966, her career was just starting to take off. Her then-manager, Fred Foster, was against the marriage, with Parton explaining in a 2012 interview with Local 3 News that he was concerned it would mess with promotions. Clearly, the couple had already picked a date, as Parton added, "My mother-in-law had already sent out invitations. It broke her heart because I said we had to call the wedding off."

In the end, her manager's position didn't stop them from tying the knot. But instead of the big ceremony they hoped for, they had a small wedding with only one personal guest. Parton and Dean snuck out and went to Ringgold, Georgia, to get their license and get married on the same day. Parton was adamant that one person be at the wedding, and that was her mother. She told Local 3 News, "So I had bought a little dress, momma had bought me a Bible, some flowers on it. We grabbed momma and went back, and got married on a Monday, in a church."

Aside from her mother, the only other people at the ceremony were the pastor, his wife, and one witness. While it wasn't the grand wedding they originally wanted, Parton and Dean's big day was still one to remember. Parton noted that they tried to visit Ringgold once a year. But if they couldn't, she said, "We at least go every three years. We take a trip down there and take a picnic." The 1966 wedding was the start of Parton and Dean's beautiful marriage that lasted decades.