What Critics Had Wrong About Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's Marriage Until The Very End

Throughout her marriage to Carl Dean, Dolly Parton was plagued with cheating rumors, but that public perception couldn't have been further from the truth. The couple was married nearly 60 years, and despite the tabloid chatter, they maintained a close relationship. In fact, her fairytale marriage to Dean cost Parton her own health as she neglected herself while caring for him, the "Jolene" singer revealed in an October 2025 Instagram post. While her husband was still alive, Parton was able to take the gossip about her marriage in stride. "Dolly always seemed happy and laughed at any rumors; she thought the false reports were silly," a source told the Daily Mail on August 26, shortly after the Queen of Nashville's death.

Those rumors were so intense that the "9 to 5" artist felt obliged to address them on multiple occasions. Even though Parton had met Dean on her first day in Nashville and had been married to him since 1966, her husband was rarely seen in public, which led to speculation about their relationship. Parton attempted to clear the air during an interview with the Irish Mirror in April 2014. "He's not jealous and I'm not jealous of him," she said of the tabloid fodder. The country star admitted the couple would occasionally flirt with other people, but never cross the line. "I would kill him if I thought he was doing that. He would shoot me too," she added.

As evidenced by that reply, the affair rumors became a joking matter for Parton over the years. "And they've had me having an affair with everybody I've ever worked with," she told Saga Exceptional in December 2023 (via the New York Post). In fact, Parton and a long-time country collaborator once went on the record about their rumored affair.