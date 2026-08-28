What Critics Had Wrong About Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's Marriage Until The Very End
Throughout her marriage to Carl Dean, Dolly Parton was plagued with cheating rumors, but that public perception couldn't have been further from the truth. The couple was married nearly 60 years, and despite the tabloid chatter, they maintained a close relationship. In fact, her fairytale marriage to Dean cost Parton her own health as she neglected herself while caring for him, the "Jolene" singer revealed in an October 2025 Instagram post. While her husband was still alive, Parton was able to take the gossip about her marriage in stride. "Dolly always seemed happy and laughed at any rumors; she thought the false reports were silly," a source told the Daily Mail on August 26, shortly after the Queen of Nashville's death.
Those rumors were so intense that the "9 to 5" artist felt obliged to address them on multiple occasions. Even though Parton had met Dean on her first day in Nashville and had been married to him since 1966, her husband was rarely seen in public, which led to speculation about their relationship. Parton attempted to clear the air during an interview with the Irish Mirror in April 2014. "He's not jealous and I'm not jealous of him," she said of the tabloid fodder. The country star admitted the couple would occasionally flirt with other people, but never cross the line. "I would kill him if I thought he was doing that. He would shoot me too," she added.
As evidenced by that reply, the affair rumors became a joking matter for Parton over the years. "And they've had me having an affair with everybody I've ever worked with," she told Saga Exceptional in December 2023 (via the New York Post). In fact, Parton and a long-time country collaborator once went on the record about their rumored affair.
The other rumor that followed Dolly Parton's marriage
One of the most persistent affair rumors that followed Dolly Parton was that she cheated on Carl Dean with fellow country artist Kenny Rogers. The two singers were asked if there was ever a romantic tryst when they appeared on "Good Morning America" together in September 2013. "Never," Parton replied. The "Coat of Many Colors" singer added that there was no opportunity for romance. "It never crossed our minds because he was with people. ... I've been with my husband for 48 years," she said. For Parton and Rogers, their friendship and professional relationship were too valuable to explore the idea of a fling. "We never even flirted, not in that way," Parton clarified.
Not only had outlets thrown out rumors that Parton cheated on her husband, but there was even speculation that the rarely-seen Dean was fictitious. Following his death, Variety released an essay from writer Alanna Nash, who had visited the couple's home for a story in Country Music magazine that was published in May 1977. Nash was given insight into the couple's relationship, and asked the "I Will Always Love You" singer about the rumors that her husband didn't exist. "He's a real mystery person to the public. That's good, though," Parton replied. "My career bein' separate from my marriage is perfectly natural for us. We like it that way," she added.
Compartmentalizing their personal lives from Parton's professional persona was vital for their longevity. Similar to any marriage, Parton and Dean had their ups and downs, but theirs lasted almost six decades. The Queen of Country credited her whirlwind career with helping keep their marriage afloat. "I always say 'Stay gone!' and there's a lot of truth to that ... but we really enjoy each other when we're together," she told People in November 2018.