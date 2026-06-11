The Ups And Downs Of Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's Private Marriage

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Dolly Parton's love story with late husband Carl Dean is one for the ages, with the two being among a rare group of celebrity couples who celebrated 50 years together. However, the two also had some ups and downs, from a record label trying to prevent them from getting hitched to emotional affair rumors, which may have been nothing more than a misunderstanding.

Fans of the singer will know that Parton met her husband on her very first day in Nashville, and that both of them were smitten from the start. Dean reminisced on that love-at-first-sight meeting in 2016, when he and Parton not only celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, but renewed their vows, too. "My first thought was, 'I'm gonna marry that girl,'" Dean shared of what was going through his mind during their meet-cute outside a laundromat (via ET). Making things even more adorable, Dean added that it was only after he'd planned to marry her that he realized how beautiful she was. "My second thought was, 'Lord she's good lookin.' And that was the day my life began. I wouldn't trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth," he gushed. As for Parton, she was just as enamored, recalling in a post to her website that he'd been a gentleman right from the start. "I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me)," she quipped. Parton added, "He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about."

A whirlwind romance ensued, with both Parton and Dean introducing one another to their families early on, and soon enough, they were engaged. However, far from their wedding being easy-breezy (which wouldn't be unthinkable, given how in love they were), Parton's record label tried to make them postpone the nuptials.