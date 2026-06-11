The Ups And Downs Of Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's Private Marriage
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Dolly Parton's love story with late husband Carl Dean is one for the ages, with the two being among a rare group of celebrity couples who celebrated 50 years together. However, the two also had some ups and downs, from a record label trying to prevent them from getting hitched to emotional affair rumors, which may have been nothing more than a misunderstanding.
Fans of the singer will know that Parton met her husband on her very first day in Nashville, and that both of them were smitten from the start. Dean reminisced on that love-at-first-sight meeting in 2016, when he and Parton not only celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, but renewed their vows, too. "My first thought was, 'I'm gonna marry that girl,'" Dean shared of what was going through his mind during their meet-cute outside a laundromat (via ET). Making things even more adorable, Dean added that it was only after he'd planned to marry her that he realized how beautiful she was. "My second thought was, 'Lord she's good lookin.' And that was the day my life began. I wouldn't trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth," he gushed. As for Parton, she was just as enamored, recalling in a post to her website that he'd been a gentleman right from the start. "I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me)," she quipped. Parton added, "He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about."
A whirlwind romance ensued, with both Parton and Dean introducing one another to their families early on, and soon enough, they were engaged. However, far from their wedding being easy-breezy (which wouldn't be unthinkable, given how in love they were), Parton's record label tried to make them postpone the nuptials.
Dolly's label asked her to hold off the wedding
Back in the golden age of entertainment, it wasn't entirely unthinkable for married stars to be marketed otherwise, so it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that when Dolly Parton planned to wed Carl Dean in the 1960s, her record label tried to dissuade her from doing so. "Everyone at my label — Monument Records and Fred Foster — had invested money in me and in building my career, so they asked me if I'd wait a year to get married," she recounted to CMT News (via Hello!).
In a 2012 interview with Local 3 News, Parton shared that she and Dean did end up cancelling the wedding they had planned, and that it had been incredibly hard on his mom. "It broke her heart," Parton recalled, specifically because she had already begun inviting loved ones. However, there was a silver lining, because the couple decided to move forward with their marriage all the same, just in secret. "We went that next weekend, sneaked out because we didn't want to go anywhere close by ... we thought Ringgold because we knew that was where you could get your license and get married the same day," she recalled of their first elopement attempt. However, once they learned they'd have to say their vows in a courthouse, Parton changed her mind. "I said, 'I am not getting married in the courthouse. I am getting married in the church,'" she recalled. Enter the compromise: they still got their marriage license, but went back a few days later for the ceremony, this time with Parton's mom.
Despite the rollercoaster leading up to their small ceremony, Parton shared that Ringgold remained a special place for her and Dean, and that they tried to go every year to celebrate their anniversary.
Dolly and Carl had an open marriage (we think)
Even though they were crazy in love, it seems as if Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's relationship may have been an open one (with the caveat that they spare one another the details, anyway).
Parton addressed her and Dean's dynamic in a conversation with Playboy in 1978. Though she made no secret of the fact that she adored her husband, she also didn't deny the possibility of having had dalliances outside the marriage. In fact, when the interviewer pointed out that with the amount of time she spent on tour, there were a ton of opportunities for her to cheat, she replied, "How do you know I don't?" (via Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters). She went on to note, "Whether I do or whether I don't is my concern. If I was ever weak enough to do something like that, it would never involve him, he would never know it, he would never feel any effects from it."
As for whether she'd be fine with Dean having the same attitude, she answered with a resounding yes, and added that he would also not tell her. "I wouldn't want to know and he wouldn't want to tell me. But if he did, it wouldn't be the end of the world for me. I would probably cry and pout for the attention of it, and then it would be over," she admitted. Ultimately, Parton shared that when it came to their marriage, both she and Dean were on the same page about staying together forever, and she told the outlet that even if there were any hook-ups on the side, she'd always go back to her husband. "There ain't no way in this world I'd ever lose this man," she affirmed. Unorthodox as it sounds, we kind of want to do a slow clap for them.
Dolly said she and Carl never really fought
Dolly Parton's Playboy interview wouldn't be the only time she alluded to being in an open relationship with Carl Dean. She also hinted at it during an interview with Ladies' Home Journal. Asked about the rumors that she and her "The Best Little W***ehouse in Texas" co-star Burt Reynolds had had an affair, she quipped that whatever had gone on between them was, "Sweeter than a love affair." Even so, when she was asked about the rumors that they had hooked up in Las Vegas, she joked, "I ain't saying yea or nay" (via Dolly on Dolly).
It's worth noting that during the same profile, Parton introduced her interviewer, Cliff Jahr, to her rarely seen husband, and it seemed as though he was just as happy to hang out with the ladies on the set of her film. In fact, Jahr said of what he'd observed, "Carl doesn't hide his half-serious flirting with showgirls, while Dolly lightly kids about it, even eggs him on."
All that said, Jahr also noted that despite both of them being flirty, there was no question that they adored one another. What's more, when he asked Parton about divorce rumors in early 1982, she laughed them off in no uncertain terms. "Carl 'n I are good friends. We have a real special relationship, and they'll have to wait a long, long time for our divorce," she said. Parton also pointed out that through thick and thin, she and her husband had each other's backs. And, though she admitted they could bicker from time to time, like when they were building their home, for the most part, "We've never had a serious argument."
Rumors that Dolly had an emotional affair may have been misconstrued
Even with all of Dolly Parton's comments on Carl Dean being her soulmate who she'd never leave, the couple was nonetheless plagued by more serious affair rumors, likely started after Parton described a major heartbreak she'd endured as an "affair of the heart" to Ladies' Home Journal (via Dolly on Dolly).
Though Parton has never named names (in fact, in a 1991 interview with Vanity Fair, she specifically said she wouldn't ever share any of the details), it's long been believed the man involved was her longtime band leader Gregg Perry. The two were exceptionally close, but parted ways while shooting "The Best Little W***ehouse in Texas," largely because of how difficult things were behind the scenes. The toxic workplace environment put a ton of pressure on Perry, and Parton wrote in her autobiography, "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business," that he ultimately quit the music business altogether. Of that, Parton wrote that she had mixed feelings. "I was crushed when he left, and it inspired me to write one of my favorite songs, 'What a Heartache You Turned Out to Be,'" she revealed.
Unfortunately, while Parton's quote to Ladies' Home Journal has often been capped at her admission to "an affair of the heart," which would suggest an emotional affair had taken place, the full sentence had been, "My heart was shattered in the beginning of the year, not by romance, but by an affair of the heart" (via Dolly on Dolly). However, the specific verbiage used and the fact that "What a Heartache You Turned Out to Be" was a love song meant a rumor of Parton's supposed infidelity spread like wildfire. For what it's worth, the uber private Dean never weighed in on the matter.
Carl Dean was ill in his final years
Some may know that, ahead of Carl Dean's death at the age of 82 in 2025, he had been ill. Because of how private he'd always been, Parton didn't make that known while he was alive, but did hint at some frailty in an interview with Pollstar in 2022. "I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore ... I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We're getting older now, and I don't want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen," she told the outlet.
Of course, at the time, the statement was vague enough not to cause panic. After all, a man in his late 70s could easily need assistance. However, after he had passed away, Parton told the Independent, "He was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore." Again, Parton opted not to share any details as to what he had been suffering from, but TMZ has claimed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's several years prior.
It's worth noting that even with the potential diagnosis, Parton and Dean remained in love right until the end. In fact, one friend who spoke with Closer Weekly shared, "His eyes would still light up when Dolly entered the room." A love story for the ages, indeed, and a few days after his death, Parton paid tribute to him in "If You Hadn't Been There" (via YouTube). The song begins with "If you hadn't been there / Where would I be? / Without your trust / Love and belief / The ups and downs / We've always shared / And I wouldn't be here / If you hadn't been there." We're sending Dolly all our love.