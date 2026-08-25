Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's Tragic Final Years: How A Fairytale Love Cost Dolly Her Own Health

Sadly, it appears that the death of Dolly Parton was intertwined with the passing of her late husband. On August 25, news broke that Parton had died. A video featuring the country music star's nephew, Bryan Seaver, was posted to the "9 to 5" singer's Instagram page announcing the sad news. The previous year, her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, had died on March 3, 2025. Dean's cause of death was not formally announced, but it was reported he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Parton herself had admitted that caring for her longtime partner had taken a physical toll.

Only days before her death, the "Jolene" artist discussed how her health had declined. There had been deepening worries about Parton's health after she pulled out of a big event last minute earlier in the month. "I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she told People on August 21 after she skipped the opening of a new Dollywood attraction. At the time, Parton downplayed her health woes, hinting that they had been blown out of proportion by the media. "Seriously, though, even though I'm still healin', I'm still workin,'" she told the outlet.

In the months following Dean's death, Parton was working less and less, which included postponing a string of Las Vegas shows. Taking to Instagram in October 2025, the Queen of Country explained her health issues. "Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn't take care of myself," she said in the video. That included returning to work very quickly after her husband died.