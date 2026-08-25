Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's Tragic Final Years: How A Fairytale Love Cost Dolly Her Own Health
Sadly, it appears that the death of Dolly Parton was intertwined with the passing of her late husband. On August 25, news broke that Parton had died. A video featuring the country music star's nephew, Bryan Seaver, was posted to the "9 to 5" singer's Instagram page announcing the sad news. The previous year, her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, had died on March 3, 2025. Dean's cause of death was not formally announced, but it was reported he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Parton herself had admitted that caring for her longtime partner had taken a physical toll.
Only days before her death, the "Jolene" artist discussed how her health had declined. There had been deepening worries about Parton's health after she pulled out of a big event last minute earlier in the month. "I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she told People on August 21 after she skipped the opening of a new Dollywood attraction. At the time, Parton downplayed her health woes, hinting that they had been blown out of proportion by the media. "Seriously, though, even though I'm still healin', I'm still workin,'" she told the outlet.
In the months following Dean's death, Parton was working less and less, which included postponing a string of Las Vegas shows. Taking to Instagram in October 2025, the Queen of Country explained her health issues. "Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn't take care of myself," she said in the video. That included returning to work very quickly after her husband died.
Dolly Parton wasted no time returning to work after her husband's death
Only days after Carl Dean died, Dolly Parton released a song dedicated to him. The track was called "If You Hadn't Been There," and she promoted it on her Instagram page on March 7, 2025. "Like all great love stories, they never end. ... He will always be the star of my life story," Parton wrote in the caption.
A couple of months later, Parton surprised fans by showing up to a parade at Dollywood. Even though she seemed composed to onlookers, the "I Will Always Love You" artist was struggling behind the scenes. "And it was right after I had lost Carl, and I was just so bottled up with emotion, and I just got in the van and just boo hoo'd for the longest time, just feeling all that love and emotion," she said on "Today" in May 2025. Parton also discussed how her husband's death had impacted her day-to-day life. "I've loved him since I was 18 years old, and it's a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits," she said, adding that losing herself in work had been a welcome distraction.
Parton's marriage to Dean may have had its ups and downs, but they seemed wildly in love with each other until the end. Dean was famously reclusive from the media, but Parton spoke about their relationship in September 2020. After over five decades together, Dean still made sweet gestures. "We still have our little times, like in the springtime when the first yellow daffodils come out ... my husband always brings me a bouquet," Parton told People. "And he'll usually write me a little poem. Which to me, that's priceless," she added.