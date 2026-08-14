Health Fears Deepen After Dolly Parton Pulls Out Of Another Big Event Last Minute

Concerns for Dolly Parton's health grew after she was unable to attend a big Dollywood event. On the heels of canceling multiple engagements the previous year amid her health woes, the "Dreamer-in-Chief" pulled out of the unveiling of a new ride at her acclaimed theme park. On August 14, there was a special preview of the newest attraction, NightFlight Expedition, which was supposed to have the "9 to 5" singer on hand. Instead, she canceled the day before. In lieu of her appearance, Parton prepared a video message for those in attendance where she mentioned that health troubles kept her from attending, and that doctors advised her not to travel in her condition.

Unsurprisingly, fans were disappointed she couldn't be in attendance, but they were more concerned with Parton's health issues. "I pray it's not her health," one Facebook user wrote. "She has currently had some health concerns so please every one keep her in your thoughts and prayers," another commented. "More important for Dolly to take care of Dolly," a fan added.

Unease about Parton's well-being was raised after skipping out on the Dollywood ride opening, as a couple months earlier she was fit enough to attend the grand opening of her Tennessean Travel Stop. At a glance she appeared fine, but the outing had fans worried about Parton's health again as she seemed unsteady on her high heels during the ceremony. Multiple times, others nearby had to lend support to Parton. This was not long after Parton had provided an update on her health status.