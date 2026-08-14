Health Fears Deepen After Dolly Parton Pulls Out Of Another Big Event Last Minute
Concerns for Dolly Parton's health grew after she was unable to attend a big Dollywood event. On the heels of canceling multiple engagements the previous year amid her health woes, the "Dreamer-in-Chief" pulled out of the unveiling of a new ride at her acclaimed theme park. On August 14, there was a special preview of the newest attraction, NightFlight Expedition, which was supposed to have the "9 to 5" singer on hand. Instead, she canceled the day before. In lieu of her appearance, Parton prepared a video message for those in attendance where she mentioned that health troubles kept her from attending, and that doctors advised her not to travel in her condition.
Unsurprisingly, fans were disappointed she couldn't be in attendance, but they were more concerned with Parton's health issues. "I pray it's not her health," one Facebook user wrote. "She has currently had some health concerns so please every one keep her in your thoughts and prayers," another commented. "More important for Dolly to take care of Dolly," a fan added.
Unease about Parton's well-being was raised after skipping out on the Dollywood ride opening, as a couple months earlier she was fit enough to attend the grand opening of her Tennessean Travel Stop. At a glance she appeared fine, but the outing had fans worried about Parton's health again as she seemed unsteady on her high heels during the ceremony. Multiple times, others nearby had to lend support to Parton. This was not long after Parton had provided an update on her health status.
Dolly Parton cancelled shows and appearances
Taking to Instagram in May, Dolly Parton provided fans with a health update with a video message. She started by sharing "good news" that Parton had responded well to treatment. The country singer added that the "bad news" was she did not feel well enough to perform. "It's gonna take me a little before I'm up to stage-performance level," Parton told fans. Parton also offered some insight into her health struggles. "My immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple, three years, and they're working real hard on rebuilding [and] strengthening those," she added. In the vid, Parton jokingly compared her health issues to fixing an old car. Missing live performances, however, was not the only reason fans worried about Parton's health status.
In November 2025, Parton was slated to accept an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards. Similar to other big events where she was unable to attend, Parton sent a video message to accept the award virtually. Later that month, she also missed being inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions organization's Hall of Fame. Once again, the "I Will Always Love You" singer sent a video, which she also posted to Instagram. So this latest absence isn't that surprising, but it's understandable that fans are worried.