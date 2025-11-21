If You're Not Worried About Dolly Parton Yet, Here Are The Reasons You Should Be
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Award-winning country singer turned business mogul Dolly Parton is known for doing the most! Over the years, the country singer has carved out an entire empire for herself — all while dripping in sequins and rhinestones. From amusement parks and hotels to cake mixes and frozen dinners and even her own wine, there's no industry or retail product she can't conquer! (Now you know how Parton really makes her money.) "You know, I have just been going so fast my whole life," she confessed to People while promoting her all-new book, "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage."
And if you're wondering if the "9 to 5" crooner has plans to start slowing down anytime soon, think again. "People say, 'Well, you're going to be 80 years old.' Well, so what? Look at all I've done in 80 years. I feel like I'm just getting started," she said. "I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine ... I think there's a lot to be said about age. If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, 'I ain't got time to get old!'" Sadly, while Dolly isn't worried about her health, there are a few reasons the rest of us probably should be.
Dolly Parton has weathered concert cancellations and rogue prayer requests
On September 28, Dolly Parton announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency shows. "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she revealed in a social media post, before making a joke about how this particular procedure wasn't like her "usual trip to see [her] plastic surgeon."
Alas, the rumor mill kicked into high gear when one of Parton's five sisters, Freida Parton, took to Facebook on October 7 and requested prayers for the famous singer. "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me," she penned in part.
As one can imagine, immediately after Freida hit post, Dolly's entire fandom went into a frenzy. Meanwhile, Dolly's public relations team were sent scrambling. In true fashion, however, Dolly took all of the speculation surrounding the tragic truth of her health issues head-on. On October 8, she posted a video to Instagram assuring her fans, "I ain't dead yet!" She added, "Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here!" she declared while sitting in front of a green screen. "I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I'm okay."
Dolly Parton ducked out on receiving two very prestigious awards in person
Unfortunately, alarm bells went off again on November 16 when Dolly Parton virtually accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar award at the 2025 Governors Awards. Key word being virtually. "It's an honor just to be considered, but to receive this, I mean, that's a blessing of a lifetime," Parton said in her acceptance speech. "And I don't take this kind of thing lightly. It makes me want to dream up new ways to help lift people up. And isn't that what we're supposed to be here for? So, from my heart to yours, I truly thank you."
The very next day, on November 17, all of the rumors surrounding the 79-year-old's health reached a fever pitch when it was revealed that she would not be there to celebrate her induction into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions organization's Hall of Fame for her work as "Dreamer-In-Chief" at her eponymous theme park, Dollywood. "I sure wish I could be with you in person today," she lamented in an Instagram video, while citing "a few health challenges" for the reason behind her decision. "My doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while," she explained. As one can imagine, Parton's public apology and explanation left many fans reeling and fearing the worst. "Congratulations Dolly Parton. Hope You Fee[sic] Better Real Soon. Hugs," one Instagram user commented. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Get well soon Dolly. We miss you."
Dolly Parton is still grieving the loss of her husband, Carl Dean
While discussing our concerns regarding Dolly Parton's health and well-being, we would be absolutely remiss not to make note of her beloved husband, Carl Dean's, death at 82 years old on March 3. "I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together," she began in an emotional statement on Instagram on March 7. "Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story," she declared before dedicating one of her never-before-heard songs titled "If You Hadn't Been There" to her late husband. We're not crying, you're crying.
In May, during an appearance on "CBS Mornings," Parton assured the public that she was soldiering on following her husband's death. "You just have to learn new patterns, new ways, new thoughts, and all that," she explained. Parton, however is adamant that she will reunite with Dean again one day. "I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I'm going to see him again someday," she told the Associated Press that same month.