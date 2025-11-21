If You're Not Worried About Dolly Parton Yet, Here Are The Reasons You Should Be

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Award-winning country singer turned business mogul Dolly Parton is known for doing the most! Over the years, the country singer has carved out an entire empire for herself — all while dripping in sequins and rhinestones. From amusement parks and hotels to cake mixes and frozen dinners and even her own wine, there's no industry or retail product she can't conquer! (Now you know how Parton really makes her money.) "You know, I have just been going so fast my whole life," she confessed to People while promoting her all-new book, "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage."

And if you're wondering if the "9 to 5" crooner has plans to start slowing down anytime soon, think again. "People say, 'Well, you're going to be 80 years old.' Well, so what? Look at all I've done in 80 years. I feel like I'm just getting started," she said. "I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine ... I think there's a lot to be said about age. If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, 'I ain't got time to get old!'" Sadly, while Dolly isn't worried about her health, there are a few reasons the rest of us probably should be.