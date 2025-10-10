Tragic Details About Dolly Parton's Five Sisters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dolly Parton has long spoken about her closeness with her five sisters, Willadeene, Stella, Cassie, Freida, and Rachel Parton, and gushed that even though they didn't always have the most glamorous upbringing, they always knew they had one another. Thankfully, that closeness has helped them weather a number of storms over the years, from rumors to family disagreements and heartbreaking losses.

We'll start with the rumors. As many will know, the internet went into overdrive over Dolly's health issues in October 2025 when her younger sister, Freida, asked her Facebook friends to pray for the star. "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me," Freida wrote. Unfortunately, many saw the post as a sign that Dolly was gravely ill, and the rumor mill began to churn. A few hours later, Freida shared another Facebook post, clarifying that her initial message may have sounded more ominous than she'd meant it to. "I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious ... She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister," Freida wrote.

Dolly ultimately responded to all the chatter in a video posted to her YouTube channel. Though she joked that she wasn't dead yet, she nonetheless hinted that she understood where Freida had been coming from, noting that she had a strong belief in prayer, and always appreciated when people kept her in theirs (even if she wasn't seriously unwell).