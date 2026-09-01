Taylor Sheridan & Cole Hauser's Icy Rift Shows No Signs Of Thawing Anytime Soon

"Dutton Ranch" is producing juicy drama both onscreen and behind the scenes. Executive producer Taylor Sheridan and lead Cole Hauser (who plays Rip Wheeler) are reportedly caught in a Texas-sized feud that appears to have been brewing for quite some time now. "Dutton Ranch" premiered in May, to a captive audience with a record 12.9 million global views in its first seven days — a personal best for an original series on Paramount+. Despite the spinoff show's success, its lead star and executive producer almost got into a physical altercation — and it wasn't the first time — according to the Daily Mail. In 2022, Hauser openly shared with Men's Journal that the second time he and Sheridan met, they got into an argument.

While the reason wasn't revealed, the two men apparently squashed the issue right away as they continued working together and seemed to be pretty close. Now, it's clear that tension is bubbling up beneath the surface of their friendship. As an insider source divulged to the Daily Mail, "When they were filming 'Yellowstone,' they almost got into a fist fight. They butted heads big time because they are so different. But then they were OK in the end, the dust-up was short-lived." The source chalked it up to clashing personalities, pointing out, "Taylor can be a harsh Texas guy. He is super straightforward and thinks fast, so he can come off as brutal, but he is just on top of his game, and he is brilliant. Cole is more casual, more surfer dude."