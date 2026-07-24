Taylor Sheridan's Absence From The Dutton Ranch Set Ripped Up The 'Normality' For Cole Hauser

"Dutton Ranch" came with a number of necessary changes for longtime "Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser, but the fact that the show's co-creator Taylor Sheridan didn't have as much of a presence on the spinoff really threw him for a loop — especially early on. Even so, the actor relished the opportunity, and was ultimately proud of how everything turned out. We won't get into all the behind-the-scenes drama on "Dutton Ranch" here. While discussing Sheridan's absence with Film Inside, Hauser himself specifically noted that he tried to ignore all of the "outside noise." And yet, he did acknowledge, "There [were] challenges, you know? Not having Taylor there [...] everything had changed."

The "Yellowstone" star admitted there was very little "normality," and other than Kelly Reilly, Finn Little, and longtime director and producer Christina Voros, the experience was relatively new. Of course, working with new people wasn't all bad, and Hauser was glad to have been pushed creatively too. "I enjoy a challenge [...] It was about putting my head down and working my a** off with what I had around me, the writers that we had, the new writers that we had, that we had to figure out on our feet how to really perform and tell a story," he explained. As Hauser concluded, "I'm proud of what we accomplished," while confirming he was excited for the next season of the hit spinoff.