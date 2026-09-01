Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Now Spending Up To A Week Apart After Wedding Bliss: Report

The honeymoon period for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has reportedly come to an abrupt end. Following their star-studded, extravagant wedding, which included Swift and Kelce singing a duet, the pair seemed inseparable for weeks, but real-life responsibilities have caused them to spend significant time apart. Kelce reported to training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of July, and that led to not seeing the "Opalite" singer very often. "She is frustrated because football is taking up so much of his time — he works overtime — causing them to not see each other a ton, and she would like more," a source told the Daily Mail on August 30. Post-wedding, their time together has been greatly diminished. "They do not see each other every single day, but they see each other every single week," the source said. According to the insider, the newlyweds do make an effort to stay in touch when they can't physically be together. "They just deal with it," the source added.

While there have been some post-wedding red flags in Swift and Kelce's relationship, some insiders insist that all is well with the couple. Days earlier, a separate source told Page Six that the tight end and pop star were just in an adjustment period as work schedules put a damper on their newlywed bliss. "Now they're settling into this new rhythm as a married couple and really enjoying what that feels like," the insider told the outlet on August 27. The source described Swift and Kelce balancing marriage with their work lives as "their new normal."

Distance may have only made their hearts grow fonder, but another report suggested that Kelce has also grown frustrated with time apart from his new wife.