Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Now Spending Up To A Week Apart After Wedding Bliss: Report
The honeymoon period for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has reportedly come to an abrupt end. Following their star-studded, extravagant wedding, which included Swift and Kelce singing a duet, the pair seemed inseparable for weeks, but real-life responsibilities have caused them to spend significant time apart. Kelce reported to training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of July, and that led to not seeing the "Opalite" singer very often. "She is frustrated because football is taking up so much of his time — he works overtime — causing them to not see each other a ton, and she would like more," a source told the Daily Mail on August 30. Post-wedding, their time together has been greatly diminished. "They do not see each other every single day, but they see each other every single week," the source said. According to the insider, the newlyweds do make an effort to stay in touch when they can't physically be together. "They just deal with it," the source added.
While there have been some post-wedding red flags in Swift and Kelce's relationship, some insiders insist that all is well with the couple. Days earlier, a separate source told Page Six that the tight end and pop star were just in an adjustment period as work schedules put a damper on their newlywed bliss. "Now they're settling into this new rhythm as a married couple and really enjoying what that feels like," the insider told the outlet on August 27. The source described Swift and Kelce balancing marriage with their work lives as "their new normal."
Distance may have only made their hearts grow fonder, but another report suggested that Kelce has also grown frustrated with time apart from his new wife.
Travis Kelce may leave the NFL to spend more time with Taylor Swift
A month after Taylor Swift walked the aisle with Travis Kelce, she went across the pond to attend a wedding — while her new hubby stayed stateside. The "Anti-Hero" artist attended the nuptials of recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk in England on August 15. Kelce was in training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs and was unable to break away for the event. That reportedly had the popular podcaster questioning his future in the NFL. "Travis hates being away from Taylor," a source told Rob Shuter for a piece published on his Substack on August 28. "He knew exactly what returning to football meant, but being newly married has changed everything. Missing her hits differently now," the insider said. The source went as far as to claim that Kelce would be done with football after this season. "Travis realizes how much life with Taylor he's missing," they said.
Perhaps they are waiting after his playing days are done, but Swift and Kelce face a dilemma deciding on where their forever home will be. Earlier in the month, a source said the couple was mulling over options of where to build their home — even though Swift already owned several pricey properties throughout the country. "They want a place that's theirs from day one. This is their fresh start. They're not building Taylor's life or Travis's life anymore. They're building one life — together," the insider told the Daily Mail on August 3.
Work commitments may occasionally cause extended time apart, but the two had been living together at least a year before getting married. When Swift appeared on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast in August 2025, she spoke about the joys of hearing her beau shout "New news!" in their home.