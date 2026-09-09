Willie Nelson's Age Gap With His Fourth Wife Has Generated A Lot Of Buzz
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Having been happily married for more than three decades, Willie Nelson's age gap with his fourth wife has clearly proved no big hurdle for the couple. But that wasn't always the case. When they met on the set of the TV movie "Stagecoach," in 1986, Willie Nelson's wife, Annie D'Angelo, was 30 while he was 53. The 23-year age difference may not be a huge deal now that he's in his 90s and she's in her 70s, but it was pretty significant back then. And yet, despite the unlikeliness of the pairing, the music icon knew the makeup artist was the one for him right from the start.
"I fell head over heels in love with Ann Marie D'Angelo, called Annie. Never had met a woman like her before," Nelson admitted in his 2020 memoir "Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band." D'Angelo, for her part, was admittedly not interested, at least initially anyway. Not only was he more than two decades her senior, but Willie Nelson was still married to his now third ex-wife, though they were separated. Besides, D'Angelo wasn't star-struck in the slightest. "My love for Annie was all-consuming, but winning her over wasn't easy," the country star wrote.
But they forged a connection over Nelson's famous hair, agreeing that he didn't have to chop it off for the role. The "On the Road Again" hitmaker's marriage to D'Angelo ultimately became his longest-lasting relationship ever. Their significant age gap may have been an obstacle when they first met, but it proved to be a minor detail in the long run. "True love knows no age," as one Facebook user gushed in 2025. It's safe to say Nelson and D'Angelo wholeheartedly agree.
Annie D'Angelo feels like Willie Nelson acts younger than his age
Willie Nelson may have 23 years on Annie D'Angelo, but it doesn't always feel like it. Despite being in his 90s, the country legend is still performing like he's in his prime. "He just keeps going and going. He's Benjamin Buttoning me," D'Angelo joked during a 2025 interview with The New Yorker. Despite his age, Wille Nelson practices martial arts as much as he ever did. In addition to keeping him physically agile, it helps the Grammy winner stay mentally sharp. "One thing it gives you is a little confidence, that you don't have to worry a lot because you're capable of handling any situation that comes up," he proudly informed Slate in 2020.
Nelson doesn't believe in hitting the gym for a full workout. Instead, he prefers to incorporate light exercises that he can do every day as part of his routine. "I still try to do a little workout every day just to pay for the day [...] I'll get up and do a little walking or jogging or whatever, just enough to keep the heart going," he said. The "Always on My Mind" hitmaker's loved ones believe part of the secret to his longevity is his youthful attitude to life.
"He's like a really playful kid who, luckily, never grew up," actor and Nelson's longtime friend Woody Harrelson explained to WSJ Magazine in 2021. But the country icon also credits his wife for keeping his mind sharp with her wit and humor. "As they say, laughter's the best medicine," Nelson told People in 2023. "I've always enjoyed a good joke."