Willie Nelson's Age Gap With His Fourth Wife Has Generated A Lot Of Buzz

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Having been happily married for more than three decades, Willie Nelson's age gap with his fourth wife has clearly proved no big hurdle for the couple. But that wasn't always the case. When they met on the set of the TV movie "Stagecoach," in 1986, Willie Nelson's wife, Annie D'Angelo, was 30 while he was 53. The 23-year age difference may not be a huge deal now that he's in his 90s and she's in her 70s, but it was pretty significant back then. And yet, despite the unlikeliness of the pairing, the music icon knew the makeup artist was the one for him right from the start.

"I fell head over heels in love with Ann Marie D'Angelo, called Annie. Never had met a woman like her before," Nelson admitted in his 2020 memoir "Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band." D'Angelo, for her part, was admittedly not interested, at least initially anyway. Not only was he more than two decades her senior, but Willie Nelson was still married to his now third ex-wife, though they were separated. Besides, D'Angelo wasn't star-struck in the slightest. "My love for Annie was all-consuming, but winning her over wasn't easy," the country star wrote.

But they forged a connection over Nelson's famous hair, agreeing that he didn't have to chop it off for the role. The "On the Road Again" hitmaker's marriage to D'Angelo ultimately became his longest-lasting relationship ever. Their significant age gap may have been an obstacle when they first met, but it proved to be a minor detail in the long run. "True love knows no age," as one Facebook user gushed in 2025. It's safe to say Nelson and D'Angelo wholeheartedly agree.