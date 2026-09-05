Former Child Stars That Called Out The Industry After Hayden Panettiere's Death

Former child actors began speaking out after mourning the tragic loss of one of their own on August 16, 2026, when actor Hayden Panettiere passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36. The former child star rose to fame in the late '90s and 2000s by acting in iconic Disney movies like "Remember the Titans," "A Bug's Life," and "Ice Princess." However, her acting career began at just 11 months old, when her mother booked her commercial gigs. She was only 4 years old when she started appearing in soap operas like "One Life to Live" and "Guiding Light." She then went on to star in many films throughout her childhood and teenage years, becoming largely known for movies aimed at teens like "Bring It On: All or Nothing."

Unlike some child stars who call it quits after reaching adulthood, Panettiere continued to work in the entertainment industry. She landed the lead role of Juliette Barnes on ABC's hit show "Nashville," where she got to showcase her singing skills. The series famously utilized Panettiere's real-life issues and projected them onto her fictional character, including mental struggles with fame, addiction, and postpartum depression after the star had her one and only daughter during the show's run.

In Hayden Panettiere's final months, she published her 2026 memoir "This Is Me: A Reckoning" and conducted interviews where she admitted that her "Nashville" role became difficult because it hit too close to home. Now, the industry's exploitation and failure to protect child actors have been put on blast by those who have experienced it firsthand. From fellow Disney stars to child stars from the 1970s, here are the actors who called out the entertainment industry after Panettiere's untimely passing.