Former Child Stars That Called Out The Industry After Hayden Panettiere's Death
Former child actors began speaking out after mourning the tragic loss of one of their own on August 16, 2026, when actor Hayden Panettiere passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36. The former child star rose to fame in the late '90s and 2000s by acting in iconic Disney movies like "Remember the Titans," "A Bug's Life," and "Ice Princess." However, her acting career began at just 11 months old, when her mother booked her commercial gigs. She was only 4 years old when she started appearing in soap operas like "One Life to Live" and "Guiding Light." She then went on to star in many films throughout her childhood and teenage years, becoming largely known for movies aimed at teens like "Bring It On: All or Nothing."
Unlike some child stars who call it quits after reaching adulthood, Panettiere continued to work in the entertainment industry. She landed the lead role of Juliette Barnes on ABC's hit show "Nashville," where she got to showcase her singing skills. The series famously utilized Panettiere's real-life issues and projected them onto her fictional character, including mental struggles with fame, addiction, and postpartum depression after the star had her one and only daughter during the show's run.
In Hayden Panettiere's final months, she published her 2026 memoir "This Is Me: A Reckoning" and conducted interviews where she admitted that her "Nashville" role became difficult because it hit too close to home. Now, the industry's exploitation and failure to protect child actors have been put on blast by those who have experienced it firsthand. From fellow Disney stars to child stars from the 1970s, here are the actors who called out the entertainment industry after Panettiere's untimely passing.
Christy Carlson Romano compared childhood fame to CTE
Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano did not hold back about the dark side of child acting. In an op-ed for Elle published on August 18, 2026, the "Even Stevens" and "Kim Possible" star shared her thoughts regarding her Disney peer's passing and who is to blame for the struggles of child actors. "The former child actor exists in a category the world does not know how to hold," Romano wrote. "We are children when the public wants to feel protective of us, professionals when the industry wants to profit from us, and spoiled celebrities when we eventually show symptoms of having been both."
"Early fame is like CTE," she added, comparing the emotional damage inflicted on child stars to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease caused by repeated head trauma that may occur in young and professional athletes. "We now have language for youth sports: protocols, helmets, parents worried about concussions. But we have almost no language for what happens when stress, scrutiny, rejection, adult pressure, and the collapse of privacy become the architecture of a childhood. ... We put youth athletes in helmets and pads. ... Why can't we pad the children paid to make the world smile?" the star questioned.
As one of the child stars from the 2000s who are now parents, Romano called out adults in the industry who fail to take accountability for the mental health and wellbeing of child actors, forcing misdirected blame and scrutiny onto the stars. "Responsibility gets passed around. Stage parents blame producers, producers blame parents, networks blame culture, and culture then blames the child when the child becomes an adult in pain," she wrote. "By then, the young performer is no longer cute enough to protect. They are a cautionary tale. A headline."
Alexa PenaVega spoke out about Hayden's passing
Alexa PenaVega rose to fame as a child actor after starring in "Spy Kids," which was released during the same time period Hayden Panettiere was starring in Disney Channel movies. The close proximity of their careers as children made Panettiere's passing hit close to home, inspiring PenaVega to speak out about the struggles many child actors face. In her tribute, she called out the industry for not only failing the "Nashville" star but also former child stars Michelle Trachtenberg and Daveigh Chase. Just two months before Panettiere's passing, "Lilo & Stitch" star Chase died from AIDS complications on June 16, 2026, at the age of 35 after struggling with chronic polysubstance use. Panettiere's "Ice Princess" co-star Michelle Trachtenberg also passed away on February 26, 2025, at the age of 39. Many of Trachtenberg's former co-stars reacted to her untimely death, sharing sentiments similar to those who reacted to the passing of Panettiere.
In an August 17, 2026, Instagram post, PenaVega opened up about the emotional toll of losing her peers and child stars Panettiere, Trachtenberg, and Chase too soon. "These aren't just names from my childhood. They're girls I grew up alongside, sharing a world that was exciting and also incredibly hard," PenaVega wrote in the Instagram post. "We were kids navigating something so big, and not everyone had the foundation or support they deserved. Today, I'm grieving and holding their families close in my prayers and thinking of everyone still fighting battles we can't see. Hug your people close today."
Anna Paquin wants stronger protections for child actors
Anna Paquin knows what it is like to grow up on set. At just 11 years old, she won her first Oscar for her supporting role as Flora McGrath in "The Piano" in 1994. She went on to appear in several movies as a child, including "Jane Eyre" and "She's All That." She was only 17 years old when she began her iconic role in the "X-Men" franchise as Rogue. While she has had a successful acting career as an adult, she knows how hard the industry can be on child actors. On August 21, 2026, Paquin took her feelings public in an Instagram post after a few days to process the news of peer Hayden Panettiere's passing.
"It's not a coincidence that so many former, specifically pre-sexualized female, child 'stars' have profoundly sad lives and untimely ends. We were not as protected by the 'systems' that look great on paper, as we are supposed to be. RIP HP, MT, DC and too many others," Paquin wrote on her Instagram post, referring to Panettiere, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Daveigh Chase. "It's a strange small club we belong to and you are worthy of support no matter how our industry made us feel."
The next day, on August 22, 2026, she returned to Instagram to share additional insight into production sets that successfully protect child actors. Paquin explained how the industry has changed since she was a child star and shared her experiences of working on productions that prioritized the well-being of young performers. "It is possible to holistically look after the kids on set and tell complex and sometimes upsetting stories," she wrote. "It just has to be the top priority of the production."
Melissa Gilbert called on other former child stars to push for change
Melissa Gilbert rose to fame as a young child in the '70s as her star character, Laura Ingalls, on the smash-hit TV series "Little House on the Prairie." While she was a child actor decades before Hayden Panettiere and did not personally know her, Gilbert had strong feelings and opinions about her death. After the passing of Panettiere, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Daveigh Chase so close together, Gilbert penned an emotional Substack where she candidly expressed her frustration and disappointment in the entertainment industry and its treatment of child actors.
"Three former female child actors of the same generation are gone. Tragically, heartbreakingly, agonizingly too soon," Gilbert wrote. "I did not know Hayden personally and only worked briefly with Mishy and Daveigh. It feels personal because I was them. ... When one of us dies, it runs through all of us like an electrical current. When three of us die so close together, something is very, very wrong," she added.
Gilbert called on several former child stars, including Drew Barrymore, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Reese Witherspoon, to create positive change and uplift both former and current child actors. "Maybe we start a group of our own to meet and share ideas and ways we might be able [to] lobby to support these young women. Maybe we sit down with the heads of the studios and networks and have real conversations about mitigating exploitation. ... I think if we collectively had the opportunity to sit down with these 'bosses' we might be able to work with them to Lobby for and enact real, substantive change."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or needs help with mental health, contact the relevant resources below:
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The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
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The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.