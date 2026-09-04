Cher's Legal Drama With Her Estranged Daughter-In-Law Is Getting Ugly

Cher has been at odds with her estranged daughter-in-law, Marieangela King, since at least 2022, amid a series of bombshell allegations aimed at the singer, including that Cher had her son, Elijah Blue Allman, kidnapped on his wedding anniversary, alongside having King evicted from their home. The two are currently embroiled in a fiery legal battle involving the conservatorship of Cher's son Allman, who has publicly struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues. Now, the fight between Cher and her daughter-in-law has gotten even messier. According to court documents obtained by People, the "Believe" hitmaker is opposing King's request to become her husband's legal guardian, accusing her of only doing so for self-serving reasons.

At present, Allman is being held in a mental facility in New Hampshire, which has initiated proceedings for his guardianship, after Allman was arrested for two separate criminal cases. In her filing, Cher argued that King and Allman have been estranged for quite some time and were already in the process of divorcing, while also alleging that King had failed to assist with her son's care. "Mr. Allman's condition was not unknown to her, as Kayti Pease [Allman's ex and the mother of his daughter, Ever] had repeatedly and often requested that Mrs. King-Allman assist her in providing care for Mr. Allman," the document alleged. However, "Mrs. King-Allman never lifted a finger to help, despite the fact that Mr. Allman was supposedly her spouse."

Cher also accused King of wanting the guardianship only for financial gain or celebrity, asserting, "Now that a conservatorship is pending, Mrs. King-Allman clearly sees a financial opportunity to control his income, and she has attempted to seize the opportunity created by his incarceration to try to reinsert herself back into his life." But King has pushed back against these claims.