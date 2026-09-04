Cher's Legal Drama With Her Estranged Daughter-In-Law Is Getting Ugly
Cher has been at odds with her estranged daughter-in-law, Marieangela King, since at least 2022, amid a series of bombshell allegations aimed at the singer, including that Cher had her son, Elijah Blue Allman, kidnapped on his wedding anniversary, alongside having King evicted from their home. The two are currently embroiled in a fiery legal battle involving the conservatorship of Cher's son Allman, who has publicly struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues. Now, the fight between Cher and her daughter-in-law has gotten even messier. According to court documents obtained by People, the "Believe" hitmaker is opposing King's request to become her husband's legal guardian, accusing her of only doing so for self-serving reasons.
At present, Allman is being held in a mental facility in New Hampshire, which has initiated proceedings for his guardianship, after Allman was arrested for two separate criminal cases. In her filing, Cher argued that King and Allman have been estranged for quite some time and were already in the process of divorcing, while also alleging that King had failed to assist with her son's care. "Mr. Allman's condition was not unknown to her, as Kayti Pease [Allman's ex and the mother of his daughter, Ever] had repeatedly and often requested that Mrs. King-Allman assist her in providing care for Mr. Allman," the document alleged. However, "Mrs. King-Allman never lifted a finger to help, despite the fact that Mr. Allman was supposedly her spouse."
Cher also accused King of wanting the guardianship only for financial gain or celebrity, asserting, "Now that a conservatorship is pending, Mrs. King-Allman clearly sees a financial opportunity to control his income, and she has attempted to seize the opportunity created by his incarceration to try to reinsert herself back into his life." But King has pushed back against these claims.
King claims she only wants the best for Allman
In a statement shared on Instagram and with People, Marieangela King professed that her intentions are nothing but genuine. She and Elijah Blue Allman — Cher's son with the late musician Gregg Allman — wed in 2013, and despite him filing for divorce in 2021, legally, they're still married. "As Elijah's wife of 13 years, I love him and want what is best for him, which is a robust and long-term treatment plan," stressed King. She took aim at her famous mother-in-law by alleging that Cher had no relationship with her youngest son for quite a long time. "[S]he has repeatedly blocked my efforts to get him help," King added. "If she is in control of who becomes conservator, I believe it would jeopardize his chances of a hopeful recovery."
The statement echoes what King noted in her previous filing, in which she claimed Allman "had long [been] estranged" from his family, who have allegedly made multiple attempts to place him under conservatorship without informing her, and against Allman's wishes (via People). She has also accused Cher of preventing her from communicating with him. According to her 2022 filing, "Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me," (via The Independent), with King adding, "I am very concerned and worried about him."
Meanwhile, the Grammy winner is doubling down on her claims that King should not be allowed to serve as her son's legal guardian under any circumstances, warning in her recent filing, "[G]iven her behavior and indifference to his health and living situation over the prior year, she, in no way, should ever be considered as a viable candidate."