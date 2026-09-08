Once-Popular QVC Host Lisa Robertson Is Still Absolutely Stunning Today
Lisa Robertson left QVC back in 2014, but fans haven't forgotten her. Every now and then, old-school viewers of the home-shopping network look her up online — and many are struck by how stunning she still looks all these years later. The once-popular QVC host vanished from the spotlight, but she maintains a strong social media presence, giving curious fans insight into what she's been up to since she left her hit TV gig. Even though more than a decade has gone by, Robertson hasn't changed all that much.
As the July 2026 Facebook picture below shows, Robertson still has the same striking smile that lightened up the room back in her heyday. She also continues to wear her brown hair with highlights and in a similar relaxed style to what she used to. Furthermore, she still favors makeup that showcases her long lashes and prominent cheekbones. All in all, Robertson looks just as youthful as she ever did. Fans have noticed it, too.
Whenever Robertson shares an update, her fans point out how good she looks. "Absolutely gorgeous. The lighter color really brightens your face up. I've never noticed how beautiful your eyes are before," a Facebook user raved. Another went beyond, arguing that she looks better today than she ever did. "Holy smokes what ya been doing to age in reverse!!!! Gorgeous," the fan gushed. Others used the opportunity to note how much they miss her on QVC. "Have to say, they never were able to 'replace' you! Ahhh, the good ol' days!" the fan wrote. Robertson may not be on TV anymore, but she is definitely still around.
Lisa Robertson has partially come out of retirement
After leaving QVC, Lisa Robertson joined the list of stars with regular jobs when she launched an online boutique that she ran for years. In 2023, she announced she was retiring to spend more quality time with her family. But less than two years later, she was back in business. "Can't wait to bring you gorgeous jewelry! Tomorrow at noon ET is the goal (we are in Italy working on it right now!)," she shared in a May 2025 Facebook post, including the link to her new website and instructions on how to sign up.
Her followers were delighted to hear the news. "You dont know how happy I am to see you back," a Facebook user commented under the post. However, Robertson said she wasn't jumping back in full time, noting that her new venture would still give her plenty of freedom to travel and spend time with family. "I miss having my hands in beautiful jewelry and some structure in my time a few days [a] week. I am very lucky to have something I love doing, can do part time and a husband who supports me in doing it," she explained.
Since then, Robertson has mostly used her Facebook to promote the pieces she sells, using herself as the model — which her fans love. But besides her business venture, she still gives insight into the fun times she has with her husband, Jeff Lawrence, proving that she has accomplished her goal of coming out of retirement while leaving plenty of opportunities for her to enjoy some downtime.