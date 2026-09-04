'Grief Still Walks With Me': Steve Irwin's Wife Terri Shares Emotional Tribute 20 Years After His Shocking Death

To honor Steve Irwin 20 years after his untimely death, Terri Irwin penned a touching tribute to her late husband that offered insight into how she has carried the loss. The widow has often paid homage to "The Crocodile Hunter" star, including in June 2017. On what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary, Terri honored Steve by posting an adorable snap of the pair sharing a kiss. Understandably, the anniversary of her husband's death brought a more somber post from Terri. "After 20 years, grief still walks with me like my shadow," she wrote in the opening of an Instagram post on September 4.

The conservationist recalled a trip the family took just prior to Steve's death. "We were together as a family, on our crocodile research expedition, for what was to be our final six weeks together," Terri wrote. Even though the death anniversary drudged up some melancholy, Terri also found a silver lining. "I believe that all of us, every one of us, gets to say goodbye. We just may not know that we're saying it," she wrote, referencing their last days together.

Previously, Terri had spoken about the last time she saw Steve. "I remember him at the airstrip waving goodbye," she said on the Australian show "Anh's Brush with Fame" in July 2018 (via ABC News). During that interview, Terri discussed her reaction to receiving the gut-wrenching news that Steve had died. "I just remember this incredible sense of responsibility, this feeling of overwhelming grief," Terri said, revealing that she had to break the horrific news to her and Steve's children. Fortunately, Terri was able to move on with her life and continue Steve's conservation legacy with their kids, but moving on romantically was a different story.