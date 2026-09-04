'Grief Still Walks With Me': Steve Irwin's Wife Terri Shares Emotional Tribute 20 Years After His Shocking Death
To honor Steve Irwin 20 years after his untimely death, Terri Irwin penned a touching tribute to her late husband that offered insight into how she has carried the loss. The widow has often paid homage to "The Crocodile Hunter" star, including in June 2017. On what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary, Terri honored Steve by posting an adorable snap of the pair sharing a kiss. Understandably, the anniversary of her husband's death brought a more somber post from Terri. "After 20 years, grief still walks with me like my shadow," she wrote in the opening of an Instagram post on September 4.
The conservationist recalled a trip the family took just prior to Steve's death. "We were together as a family, on our crocodile research expedition, for what was to be our final six weeks together," Terri wrote. Even though the death anniversary drudged up some melancholy, Terri also found a silver lining. "I believe that all of us, every one of us, gets to say goodbye. We just may not know that we're saying it," she wrote, referencing their last days together.
Previously, Terri had spoken about the last time she saw Steve. "I remember him at the airstrip waving goodbye," she said on the Australian show "Anh's Brush with Fame" in July 2018 (via ABC News). During that interview, Terri discussed her reaction to receiving the gut-wrenching news that Steve had died. "I just remember this incredible sense of responsibility, this feeling of overwhelming grief," Terri said, revealing that she had to break the horrific news to her and Steve's children. Fortunately, Terri was able to move on with her life and continue Steve's conservation legacy with their kids, but moving on romantically was a different story.
Terri Irwin never dated again
As evidenced by Terri Irwin's moving tribute on the 20th anniversary of Steve Irwin's death, she never dated again after his untimely passing in 2006. Speaking to People in January 2018, Terri discussed why she chose to never re-enter the dating pool. "I think it's wonderful when people who have lost someone find love again, but I'm not personally looking, and I haven't been on a date in 27 years," she told the outlet, referencing when the couple first met in the early '90s. "I've already had my happily ever after," Terri added.
The previous year, rumors circulated that Terri was romantically involved with another celebrity who called Australia home: Russell Crowe. Those rumors were followed by reports that Terri's kids wanted her to start dating again. Shortly after, Terri set the record straight. "I haven't dated anyone in the 10 years since we lost Steve just because I feel a connection still with Steve," she said on "Access Hollywood" in May 2017. Terri explained how she felt fulfilled even without finding another partner. "I've got beautiful kids and a lot of wonderful conservation work. So I'm lonely for Steve, but I'm not a lonely person," she added.
Carrying a torch for her husband years after his death should come as no surprise to those who knew the Irwins. The wild love between Terri and Steve started from their first meeting when she visited Australia in 1991. "Right away we were talking about wildlife, and our passions in life and I kept thinking, 'I wonder if this guy's married,'" Terri told People in February 2019. Terri wound up returning to her home in Oregon, and Steve wasted little time, as he went to visit her weeks later.