Cozy Snaps Of Terri And Steve Irwin That Highlighted Their Wild Love

Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin had a passionate relationship and lived exciting lives together. It likely comes as no surprise to fans that the pair had an instant attraction when they met while Terri was visiting Australia in 1991. "Right away we were talking about wildlife, and our passions in life and I kept thinking, 'I wonder if this guy's married,'" she recalled to People in February 2019. After hitting it off with the conservationist, Terri exchanged info with Steve and went back to her home in Oregon, expecting to hear from him. Steve, however, wasn't content with just staying phone pals. "Finally, after a month, he called and said, 'I'm coming to Oregon to see you,'" she recalled. The pair were married the following year.

The fervor that "The Crocodile Hunter" host showed for animals on his show bled over to other aspects of his life. "I had romance like I didn't think existed anymore, a wonderful romance. He was passionate and determined and enthusiastic," Terri said in an interview with Barbara Walters in September 2006, only weeks after her husband's untimely death (via ABC News). Their whirlwind romance was forever imprinted on Terri.

Over 20 years after Steve's death, Terri gave insight into her love life. Rumors had floated around suggesting that she had a tryst with Russell Crowe, but she shot those down. "I think it's wonderful when people who have lost someone find love again, but I'm not personally looking, and I haven't been on a date in 27 years," Terri told People in January 2018. Even though Terri's kids reportedly wanted her to start dating again, she was fulfilled in that aspect of her life. "I already had my happily ever after," Terri added. Below are photos that captured Terri and Steve's wild love.