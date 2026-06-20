Cozy Snaps Of Terri And Steve Irwin That Highlighted Their Wild Love
Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin had a passionate relationship and lived exciting lives together. It likely comes as no surprise to fans that the pair had an instant attraction when they met while Terri was visiting Australia in 1991. "Right away we were talking about wildlife, and our passions in life and I kept thinking, 'I wonder if this guy's married,'" she recalled to People in February 2019. After hitting it off with the conservationist, Terri exchanged info with Steve and went back to her home in Oregon, expecting to hear from him. Steve, however, wasn't content with just staying phone pals. "Finally, after a month, he called and said, 'I'm coming to Oregon to see you,'" she recalled. The pair were married the following year.
The fervor that "The Crocodile Hunter" host showed for animals on his show bled over to other aspects of his life. "I had romance like I didn't think existed anymore, a wonderful romance. He was passionate and determined and enthusiastic," Terri said in an interview with Barbara Walters in September 2006, only weeks after her husband's untimely death (via ABC News). Their whirlwind romance was forever imprinted on Terri.
Over 20 years after Steve's death, Terri gave insight into her love life. Rumors had floated around suggesting that she had a tryst with Russell Crowe, but she shot those down. "I think it's wonderful when people who have lost someone find love again, but I'm not personally looking, and I haven't been on a date in 27 years," Terri told People in January 2018. Even though Terri's kids reportedly wanted her to start dating again, she was fulfilled in that aspect of her life. "I already had my happily ever after," Terri added. Below are photos that captured Terri and Steve's wild love.
Their favorite boa constrictor gave them a squeeze
Taking to Instagram in July 2025, Terri Irwin shared a throwback pic of her and Steve Irwin with her followers. The pair was tangling with a large boa constrictor wrapped around Steve's neck — seemingly gently — as he still maintained a large smile. The snake, who Terri revealed was named Rosie, rested its head on her shoulder as she looked into the camera. Love was emanating between the trio as Terri summarized in her caption: "She was a beautiful snake and she helped so many people learn to love these important animals."
Steve looked delighted when Terri stared down a snake
A photo of a joint trip to the San Francisco Zoo to promote Steve Irwin's film, "The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course," completely encapsulated his relationship with Terri Irwin. Steve is shown holding a large black eastern indigo snake in his hands with a wide-eyed expression on his face as he stares in amazement at the creature. Fans of his show were used to seeing the Aussie TV personality wrangle wild animals, but they may have been surprised to see Terri put complete faith in her husband as she gazed in equal wonderment at the snake just inches from her nose. After all, Steve was holding it with a very loose grip.
Terri Irwin handled an even bigger snake on her own
In 2002, Steve Irwin recruited Terri Irwin to help put on a snake-taming display at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. As the couple grappled with a large boa constrictor, Steve lifted the front half of the reptile with both hands and rested it on his shoulder. Meanwhile, his wife was in the rear supporting the back end of the boa. Another shot from the exhibition showed Steve raising his hands to the audience while Terri struggled with the snake on her own behind him. As she tried to hold up the weight, she crouched down and flashed an exasperated look at the audience.
The couple let a snake kiss their baby
To say that Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin were comfortable with snakes would be an understatement. Sharing old snaps from the '90s on Instagram in March 2026, Terri included a pic of her and Steve cozying up with their favorite boa constrictor, Rosie. The photo showed the large snake wrapped around the pair with Steve holding the brunt of the reptile, as Terri held one of their children — who was still a baby — in her arms. Showcasing how much they trusted the boa, the Irwins let the snake put its mouth within an inch of the baby's cheek.
Steve and Terri had a blast riding — and kissing — elephants
At the premiere of "The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course" movie, Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin arrived in style atop an elephant. It was a family affair as they were joined by their daughter, Bindi Irwin, before she was all grown up. Steve and Terri showed enthusiasm at the event by flashing giant thumbs-ups for the camera. Later, the Irwins posed in front of the elephant, and Steve showcased his love for wildlife by planting a kiss on the beast's trunk. Terri stood on the other side of the elephant and wrapped an arm around the trunk while holding little Bindi in her arms.
They introduced their baby boy to a baby crocodile
To promote wildlife preservation on Earth Day in April 2026, Terri Irwin uploaded a throwback family photo to Instagram. It showed Steve Irwin leaning close to his wife while their two children, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin, sat in front of them. The parents and their daughter all smiled for the camera, while young Robert was a little preoccupied. Steve gripped a baby crocodile by the neck as it rested in front of his children. Little Robert had a look of wonderment on his face as he stared down at the baby croc, whose jaw was wide open.
They let their assistants handle the animals for a fun group photo
Terri Irwin was far from the only person Steve Irwin recruited to help wrangle animals. The couple posed with seven assistants during the ShoWest annual convention in 2002. The Irwins kneeled down for the photo op, and "The Crocodile Hunter" host flashed a smile while extending his arms. His wife rested an arm on her hubby's shoulder and gave a thumbs-up. What made the pic truly stand out were the various assortment of snakes and other wildlife that the assistants brandished while standing behind Steve and Terri. One held a python that dangled perilously close to Terri, but she, of course, was completely unfazed.
Steve Irwin held up the whole family
Regardless of the occasion, Steve Irwin was going to show up in his khaki uniform designed for trekking, and he was going to show up with loads of enthusiasm. He posed for a photo with his family in front of the George Street Theatre in Sydney, Australia, and of course it was far from traditional. The Australian zookeeper had Terri Irwin over his shoulders as she wrapped an arm around his neck and he gripped her thigh. With his other hand, Steve lifted their daughter, Bindi Irwin, who excitedly smiled while holding onto her parents. Naturally, Steve did it all while sporting khaki shorts and work boots.
Their family is forever memorialized in a statue
In what was surely an emotional moment for the family, Terri Irwin and her kids, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin, gathered at Australia Zoo in November 2007 for the unveiling of a memorial family statue. The bronzed statue captured the energy that Steve Irwin brought to family photos: The late TV star was depicted smiling while standing behind Terri and the kids, who were shown holding a crocodile. It seems safe to say that Steve's kids are carrying on his legacy.