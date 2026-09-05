Dolly Parton's Memory Boldly Defended By Sister Stella Against Internet Trolls

According to Mashable, Dolly Parton AI photos have been floating around YouTube as clickbait. Some of the photos include Dolly in a hospital bed hooked up to machines. These images are not only distressing to Dolly's fans and loved ones, but they're also wholly disrespectful. Along with this, Dolly's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized following her death. Just days after her star was covered with trinkets, flowers, and gifts, the star was found vandalized, with her name completely scratched up. Fans first noticed it on September 1, according to CBS. It's unclear who did it and why, but the defaced star has already been replaced. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce shared in a statement with People, saying, "The star repairs are currently ongoing and are done by the Hollywood Historic Trust." According to Variety, the star was fully restored and reopened by September 4.

It seems Dolly's famous sister, Stella Parton, was absolutely in the right to comment on the world's reaction to Dolly's passing. While it's difficult to believe at first, it appears even Dolly had haters. Stella made sure to reflect the impact of Dolly's authenticity and kindness in her recent Instagram message. "Use my sister's life as an example for tolerance and respect towards others," she wrote. "It's not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage or snarky tweets. At the end of the day or the end of a life, how will you feel about yourself?"