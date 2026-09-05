Dolly Parton's Memory Boldly Defended By Sister Stella Against Internet Trolls
The world wept when country queen Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026, at age 80 after a "brief battle with cancer." Heartfelt tributes from celebrities and fans have since flooded social media, praising Dolly's genuine kindness and positive outlook on life. But, like most things on the internet, with love comes hatred. Dolly's younger sister, Stella Parton, took to Instagram to discuss what's been circulating online surrounding Dolly's passing.
In a post made on September 4, Stella thanked those who showed "'genuine' support and love" to the Parton family. She pointed out, "There is a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted everyday and it's been challenging to absorb and or ignore." It's difficult to know exactly what social media posts Stella is referring to (or to fathom someone hating on Dolly, for that matter). Stella went on to defend her sister and her decision to stay out of topics like politics. She wrote that Dolly "loved her fans and the public in general," while explaining, "That is the reason she chose not to express her opinions on a lot of things like politics, religion and individuals in the public eye."
From vandalism to AI, Stella Parton was right to protect Dolly's legacy against haters
According to Mashable, Dolly Parton AI photos have been floating around YouTube as clickbait. Some of the photos include Dolly in a hospital bed hooked up to machines. These images are not only distressing to Dolly's fans and loved ones, but they're also wholly disrespectful. Along with this, Dolly's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized following her death. Just days after her star was covered with trinkets, flowers, and gifts, the star was found vandalized, with her name completely scratched up. Fans first noticed it on September 1, according to CBS. It's unclear who did it and why, but the defaced star has already been replaced. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce shared in a statement with People, saying, "The star repairs are currently ongoing and are done by the Hollywood Historic Trust." According to Variety, the star was fully restored and reopened by September 4.
It seems Dolly's famous sister, Stella Parton, was absolutely in the right to comment on the world's reaction to Dolly's passing. While it's difficult to believe at first, it appears even Dolly had haters. Stella made sure to reflect the impact of Dolly's authenticity and kindness in her recent Instagram message. "Use my sister's life as an example for tolerance and respect towards others," she wrote. "It's not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage or snarky tweets. At the end of the day or the end of a life, how will you feel about yourself?"