Dolly Parton Didn't Want Family To 'Fight Over' Over Her Massive Fortune After Death

Details of Dolly Parton's estate have not been made public at the time of this writing, but one thing that is clear is the beloved entertainer had everything arranged long before her passing. In fact, years prior to her death, Parton actually encouraged other stars to do the same. Thinking about wills and estates may be morbid, but back in 2020, the Grammy winner proudly asserted to Billboard that it was a non-negotiable for her. "I would not want to leave that mess to somebody else [...] A word to all the other artists out there: If you haven't made provisions, do that. You don't want to leave that mess to your family for people to have to fight over," she said at the time. For reference, Dolly Parton is said to have been worth an eyewatering $650 million.

She hinted at financially providing for her loved ones being important to her, with the "9 to 5" hitmaker open to selling part of her extensive back catalog at some point too, "To put more money in my estate or for my family." Of course, another priority for the late singer-songwriter was protecting her impressive legacy. "You spend your whole life building your brand, and so you decide at a certain point, maybe it is time," she explained of her approach to estate planning. Of course, that was for the best, because even though Dolly Parton was 80 when she died, her passing still came as a shock. After all, just weeks prior, she told People, "Even though I'm still healin', I'm still workin'." Kudos to the irreplaceable star for having the foresight. It's one less thing for her loved ones to think about as they grieve, and certainly one of her last acts of kindness.