Dolly Parton Didn't Want Family To 'Fight Over' Over Her Massive Fortune After Death
Details of Dolly Parton's estate have not been made public at the time of this writing, but one thing that is clear is the beloved entertainer had everything arranged long before her passing. In fact, years prior to her death, Parton actually encouraged other stars to do the same. Thinking about wills and estates may be morbid, but back in 2020, the Grammy winner proudly asserted to Billboard that it was a non-negotiable for her. "I would not want to leave that mess to somebody else [...] A word to all the other artists out there: If you haven't made provisions, do that. You don't want to leave that mess to your family for people to have to fight over," she said at the time. For reference, Dolly Parton is said to have been worth an eyewatering $650 million.
She hinted at financially providing for her loved ones being important to her, with the "9 to 5" hitmaker open to selling part of her extensive back catalog at some point too, "To put more money in my estate or for my family." Of course, another priority for the late singer-songwriter was protecting her impressive legacy. "You spend your whole life building your brand, and so you decide at a certain point, maybe it is time," she explained of her approach to estate planning. Of course, that was for the best, because even though Dolly Parton was 80 when she died, her passing still came as a shock. After all, just weeks prior, she told People, "Even though I'm still healin', I'm still workin'." Kudos to the irreplaceable star for having the foresight. It's one less thing for her loved ones to think about as they grieve, and certainly one of her last acts of kindness.
Dolly Parton's family was fully briefed ahead of her passing
Although we don't know the ins and outs of Dolly Parton's estate, it seems as though she had extensive conversations with her loved ones about her final wishes. Case in point: The statement they released regarding Dolly Parton's relatively intimate funeral arrangements. "At Dolly's request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family," their Instagram post read in part. In the Instagram announcement video, in which her nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed the Queen of Country's passing, he also shared that they'd discussed him doing so long prior.
As he acknowledged, "This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality." Seaver, who is the son of Dolly Parton's sister Cassie Parton and also served as the "Jolene" hitmaker's longtime head of security, added, "It is an honor. An honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness." It's likely Parton also had extensive discussions with Seaver and other family members about her desire to protect her legacy, because in the same video, he reassured fans that it was their top priority.
"Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever," Seaver pledged. It's incredibly heartening that the entire Parton family has already actively begun protecting her legacy as a musician and philanthropist. Seaver highlighted how the Grammy winner had paved the way for family members and fans alike to achieve their dreams. And, in their post about funeral arrangements, the clan notably requested donations to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library instead of flowers.