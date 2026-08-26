No Big Funeral: Dolly Parton's Final Wish For How Her Family Will Say Goodbye

Dolly Parton lived a life as big as her hair before her sudden passing at 80, but the Queen of Country's funeral will be a decidedly intimate affair. According to a statement from the Parton family, the Grammy winner specifically requested a small service be held in her honor. Details of Dolly's funeral arrangements were shared via the iconic star's Instagram page. "At Dolly's request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family," it read in part. No further information was offered, though the statement also asked that those outside the family commemorate the late singer on social media.

Alternatively, friends and fans alike could post a message on Dolly's website. As for those wishing to send flowers or other tributes, the Parton family asked people to donate to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library instead. It was set up in 1995, and was specifically inspired by the singer-songwriter's dad, who never learned to read or write. In a statement on the library's website, Dolly sweetly noted, "I know there are children in your community with their own dreams [...] The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world."

While the Imagination Library was initially established to benefit the community she grew up in, it's since gone on to help children across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and even Australia gain access to books. With all of that in mind, we have no doubt the dearly departed star would be thrilled by her family's commitment to continue giving back in her name. As they pointed out in their statement, "Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact."