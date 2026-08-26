No Big Funeral: Dolly Parton's Final Wish For How Her Family Will Say Goodbye
Dolly Parton lived a life as big as her hair before her sudden passing at 80, but the Queen of Country's funeral will be a decidedly intimate affair. According to a statement from the Parton family, the Grammy winner specifically requested a small service be held in her honor. Details of Dolly's funeral arrangements were shared via the iconic star's Instagram page. "At Dolly's request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family," it read in part. No further information was offered, though the statement also asked that those outside the family commemorate the late singer on social media.
Alternatively, friends and fans alike could post a message on Dolly's website. As for those wishing to send flowers or other tributes, the Parton family asked people to donate to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library instead. It was set up in 1995, and was specifically inspired by the singer-songwriter's dad, who never learned to read or write. In a statement on the library's website, Dolly sweetly noted, "I know there are children in your community with their own dreams [...] The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world."
While the Imagination Library was initially established to benefit the community she grew up in, it's since gone on to help children across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and even Australia gain access to books. With all of that in mind, we have no doubt the dearly departed star would be thrilled by her family's commitment to continue giving back in her name. As they pointed out in their statement, "Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact."
Dolly Parton won't be laid to rest in rhinestones
In addition to only holding a small funeral service, Dolly Parton's nephew and head of security Bryan Seaver also shared that his aunt had very specific requests about where she be laid to rest. "Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest," Seaver confirmed in the initial statement about her death, which was shared on Instagram. Sure enough, the "Jolene" hitmaker had continued to rock her signature look, rhinestones, heels and all, even as fans worried about Dolly Parton's health just a few months prior to her passing.
She also kept busy. Alongside announcing that Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum would be opening in the Fall of 2026, she'd written a musical about her life, entitled "Dolly: A True Original Musical," which is set to preview on Broadway in December 2026. The Grammy winner was also on track to launch Cup of Ambition Coffee, which is inspired by her famous "9 to 5" lyrics, as well as a line of dog treats. Some will recall that in the midst of all that, Parton admitted that in her final years with husband Carl Dean, their fairytale love cost the singer her own health.
Regardless, as she quipped to People earlier this month, "Even though I'm still healin', I'm still workin'." Still, the country icon wasn't kidding when she said she deserved some rest. The world will forever be grateful for how Parton poured herself into her many passions, from her art to her determination to give back. Dolly Parton's never-ending optimism will be sorely missed.