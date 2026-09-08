Who Are The Mothers Of Kenny Rogers' 5 Kids?

Margo Anderson was Kenny Rogers' third wife. The couple married in 1963 after Rogers finalized his divorce from his second wife (with whom he had no children), Jean. During that time, they had a son, Kenny Jr., born in 1964. According to the Caller Times, Anderson convinced Rogers to sing at her high school reunion in 1966, when his career was still on the rise. Most of Anderson's classmates from her Corpus Christi, Texas, school reportedly weren't all that impressed by his performance. However, he made a vow to Anderson: Someday they would be willing to fork over their hard-earned money to watch him sing. Two years later, he and his band The First Edition released the hit song "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)."

While he and Anderson were together for some time, it seems that their relationship was a bit tumultuous, Rogers noted this in his memoir. Looking back at their marriage, he wrote in "Luck or Something Like It," "I don't ever like to blame someone else, but in this case, [the fights] were all her fault." He further claimed, "She loved to regurgitate problems, things that happened from years before."

After their divorce in 1975, Rogers barely saw Kenny Jr. because Anderson relocated to Palm Springs, California, with their son. Rogers told People in 1980, "I would wish desperately that my relationship with Kenny Jr. were better." While Rogers never got entirely close with his son, Kenny Jr. was still able to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He now works as an actor and composer.