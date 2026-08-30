How Kenny Rogers Ended Up With One Of Hollywood's Costliest Divorces
In 1993, Kenny Rogers signed away half his fortune to his fourth wife, Marianne Gordon. At a time when the likes of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates have introduced billion-dollar settlements to the glossary, the country star's $60 million divorce may not so much as raise a single eyebrow. But that figure was virtually unprecedented in the early '90s. To make it even more unusual, Rogers happily signed the documents and sincerely wished Gordon all the best. That's right, he didn't contest the amount at all. "She deserves every penny," he said (via The Washington Post).
Rogers and his now ex-wife met before he skyrocketed to global fame. While Rogers' net worth when he died was an estimated $250 million, that wasn't always his reality. When Kenny Rogers and the First Edition disbanded in 1976, he found himself $60,000 in debt. Yet, Gordon's support remained unchanged. They married a year later, right before he made it big. "Marianne really did deserve the 60 million because she is a great girl and we had a perfect marriage for 15 years," he told The Irish Independent in 2006.
Before the 1977 hit "Lucille" kicked off his highly lucrative solo career, Rogers already had two decades of success in the music industry. But he struggled to find his footing after the collapse of The First Edition in the '70s. He was in his 40s and his prospects of launching a solo career in Nashville at the time was bleak. The future looked uncertain, but Gordon "stood behind" him nonetheless. By doing so, Rogers recognized she played a big role in his success.
Kenny Rogers and Marianne Gordon's split was amicable
Kenny Rogers never had any problems with Marianne Gordon. Instead, their split was a result of changing lifestyles that resulted from the birth of their son, Christopher, in 1981. Up until then, Gordon would accompany Rogers on the road. That stopped when she became a mother, and they began to grow apart. She became immersed in motherhood, while he continued to live the country star life. "When I came home from touring or doing a tennis tournament, I found that our lifestyles were clashing," he told The Irish Independent.
They both recognized the issue and amicably agreed to go their separate ways. "We just said, 'Life is short, we deserve to be happy, let's find something else to do with our lives,'" he revealed. Rogers long recognized that his career aspirations got in the way of his personal life. "I was on the road 200 days a year. My marriages paid the price," he said (via Rodeo Radio). But it wasn't just the distance that caused issues in his marriages.
In hindsight, Rogers believed he became too focused on his career and failed to nurture his relationships. "There's a fine line between being driven and being selfish, and I think I became selfish," he told CBC in 2012. But Gordon never saw it that way. "I always felt his total focus was on me," she told Closer Weekly in 2020, following Rogers death. "If anyone wanted anything from him, he was looking me in the eye and said, 'Whatever she wants to do.'"