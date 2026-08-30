How Kenny Rogers Ended Up With One Of Hollywood's Costliest Divorces

In 1993, Kenny Rogers signed away half his fortune to his fourth wife, Marianne Gordon. At a time when the likes of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates have introduced billion-dollar settlements to the glossary, the country star's $60 million divorce may not so much as raise a single eyebrow. But that figure was virtually unprecedented in the early '90s. To make it even more unusual, Rogers happily signed the documents and sincerely wished Gordon all the best. That's right, he didn't contest the amount at all. "She deserves every penny," he said (via The Washington Post).

Rogers and his now ex-wife met before he skyrocketed to global fame. While Rogers' net worth when he died was an estimated $250 million, that wasn't always his reality. When Kenny Rogers and the First Edition disbanded in 1976, he found himself $60,000 in debt. Yet, Gordon's support remained unchanged. They married a year later, right before he made it big. "Marianne really did deserve the 60 million because she is a great girl and we had a perfect marriage for 15 years," he told The Irish Independent in 2006.

Before the 1977 hit "Lucille" kicked off his highly lucrative solo career, Rogers already had two decades of success in the music industry. But he struggled to find his footing after the collapse of The First Edition in the '70s. He was in his 40s and his prospects of launching a solo career in Nashville at the time was bleak. The future looked uncertain, but Gordon "stood behind" him nonetheless. By doing so, Rogers recognized she played a big role in his success.