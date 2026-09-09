Aaron Rodgers, Who? Shailene Woodley Might've Just Worn The Best Revenge Dress Of 2026
Shailene Woodley has spoken candidly about how her relationship with ex Aaron Rodgers took a toll on her, but it's safe to say that's all in the past now. The actor was glowing at the Creative Arts Emmys — and talk about a revenge dress for the books!
Night two of the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys was a big deal for Woodley. The actor won her very first Emmy for her part in "Paradise," which many believed was a long time coming. After all, she'd previously been nominated for an Emmy for the star-studded "Big Little Lies" (and given who her co-stars were, that was a massive accolade in itself). All that said, even if she hadn't walked away with an award in 2026, she certainly would have been remembered for her gorgeous little white dress moment all the same.
Woodley's dress for her big night was a micro-mini that featured a wide scoop neckline. It was simple, but impactful, and highlighted her enviably toned pins. As one X user gushed, "Her legs are so strong." Another quipped, "The hell with the dress ... those legs were the actual stars here!" Woodley accessorized her dress with a simple necklace, bracelet, two rings, and delicate black stiletto heels, and many appreciated the styling choices, too. One wrote, "I see what they mean with 'less is more' here, what a stunner." "That white mini + the necklace is doing a lot of work. Clean, simple, and she looks great," penned another. And then, there were those who took the opportunity to poke fun at Woodley's ex. "Aaron Rodgers fumbled big time," taunted one. Another said Rodgers likely hadn't been able to "notice how lucky he was." Well, whether or not Woodley was intentionally dressing for revenge, there's no question she made her mark!
Shailene's split from Aaron affected her in a big way
That Shailene Woodley was glowing more than ever before at the Creative Arts Emmys is notable, considering that a few years ago, she experienced a very serious depression. Though she's never given a precise reason for her and Aaron Rodgers' split, she has hinted at a major red flag towards the end of the relationship. Speaking to Outside, the actor shared that she'd stayed in what she called a "toxic situation" because she was more empathetic to someone else's needs than she was her own. Without giving exact details, she told the outlet that it had been in early 2022 (which Outside noted was when the former couple parted ways), and recalled, "I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy."
Woodley also alluded to the breakup in an interview with Net-a-Porter, telling the outlet that even before the split, all the public attention the relationship got had taken a toll on her. "It was the first time that I'd had a quote-unquote 'famous' relationship," she recalled, adding that seeing all the commentary about it online "felt violating."
Well, several years on, it's safe to say Woodley is living life on her own terms, and her glow at the Emmys is evidence of it. She told Net-a-Porter that she was more present in her day-to-day life as a means of "[taking] care of myself." She also told the outlet she finally felt as though she was able to relax once she reached her thirties. "I've been waiting so long to experience not giving a f*** about what other people think about me and my life and the choices I make," she said. Well, Woodley's getup for the 2026 awards ceremony definitely screams "thirt[ies], flirty and thriving," and we're thrilled for her.