Aaron Rodgers, Who? Shailene Woodley Might've Just Worn The Best Revenge Dress Of 2026

Shailene Woodley has spoken candidly about how her relationship with ex Aaron Rodgers took a toll on her, but it's safe to say that's all in the past now. The actor was glowing at the Creative Arts Emmys — and talk about a revenge dress for the books!

Night two of the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys was a big deal for Woodley. The actor won her very first Emmy for her part in "Paradise," which many believed was a long time coming. After all, she'd previously been nominated for an Emmy for the star-studded "Big Little Lies" (and given who her co-stars were, that was a massive accolade in itself). All that said, even if she hadn't walked away with an award in 2026, she certainly would have been remembered for her gorgeous little white dress moment all the same.

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Woodley's dress for her big night was a micro-mini that featured a wide scoop neckline. It was simple, but impactful, and highlighted her enviably toned pins. As one X user gushed, "Her legs are so strong." Another quipped, "The hell with the dress ... those legs were the actual stars here!" Woodley accessorized her dress with a simple necklace, bracelet, two rings, and delicate black stiletto heels, and many appreciated the styling choices, too. One wrote, "I see what they mean with 'less is more' here, what a stunner." "That white mini + the necklace is doing a lot of work. Clean, simple, and she looks great," penned another. And then, there were those who took the opportunity to poke fun at Woodley's ex. "Aaron Rodgers fumbled big time," taunted one. Another said Rodgers likely hadn't been able to "notice how lucky he was." Well, whether or not Woodley was intentionally dressing for revenge, there's no question she made her mark!