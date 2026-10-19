Here's What Lucy From The Rookie Looks Like In Real Life
Melissa O'Neil is one of the main cast members of the long-running crime drama "The Rookie," and one of the few to have appeared in every episode released as of this writing. Fans of the series are familiar with her character, the determined police officer Lucy Chen, who continually works hard to prove herself. She's gotten into quite a few tough situations over the show's many seasons, but thanks to her skills and help from her coworkers, she always comes out okay.
But with "The Rookie" focusing on a bunch of people working in the police force, viewers mostly see O'Neil dressed in an officer's uniform or casual clothes, on the rare chance that her character is somewhere else. So what does she look like in real life, when she's not dressed as Chen? Well, O'Neil has a much more expansive sense of style than her TV wardrobe, and she seems willing to try anything, from bold patterns and bright colors to subdued hues and sleek styles. She often rocks more formal looks for work events and red carpets, pulling them off quite well.
For example, O'Neil's natural beauty was on full display when she attended Unforgettable: The 22nd Annual Asian American Awards in late 2024. She wore a flowy off-the-shoulder white shirt tucked into a sleek black skirt, paired with a statement necklace and stunning makeup. It's a look that her character probably wouldn't ever wear on screen, but luckily, O'Neil gets to show off this side of herself at industry gatherings often. Thankfully, she doesn't seem to be leaving "The Rookie" anytime soon, so fans can look forward to more glam looks in the future.
Melissa O'Neil is into personal wellness and beauty treatments
Off-screen, Melissa O'Neil shows off her personal style whenever she gets the chance. She has a wide range of taste in fashion, and fans love getting to see her looks whenever she's promoting her show. Whether it's interviews with other actors, award shows, conventions, or something else, O'Neil always looks put together and confident. Unlike some of her "Rookie" castmates who are in relationships, she's usually flying solo, but its doubtful fans are complaining about the focus remaining entirely on her.
O'Neil opened up about her beauty secrets in a 2026 interview with NewBeauty, in which she talked about everything from "The Rookie" to tea ceremonies. At one point, she revealed her favorite beauty products, noting that she's gotten into Korean beauty, calling it an "upgrade" from other makeup. As for specific products she uses, she said, "I also love the Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads — they're amazing. And I know it's insanely expensive, but the SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic was a total game-changer."
Going even further, O'Neil mentioned beauty routines that she likes to do, including in-office skin treatments, specifically with Dr. Ellie at Qi Acupuncture & Herbs in Los Angeles, California. The actor declared, "You walk out feeling restored — and somehow your face is a different shape! She's amazing." Clearly, her efforts are working, as it's undeniable how great O'Neil always looks, on screen and off. As for her process of getting into character, she gave a shoutout to her Emmy-nominated makeup artist, Judy Yonemoto, as well as her hairstylist, Ai Nakata, calling getting ready "probably the best part of my day."