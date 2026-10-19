Here's What Lucy From The Rookie Looks Like In Real Life

Melissa O'Neil is one of the main cast members of the long-running crime drama "The Rookie," and one of the few to have appeared in every episode released as of this writing. Fans of the series are familiar with her character, the determined police officer Lucy Chen, who continually works hard to prove herself. She's gotten into quite a few tough situations over the show's many seasons, but thanks to her skills and help from her coworkers, she always comes out okay.

But with "The Rookie" focusing on a bunch of people working in the police force, viewers mostly see O'Neil dressed in an officer's uniform or casual clothes, on the rare chance that her character is somewhere else. So what does she look like in real life, when she's not dressed as Chen? Well, O'Neil has a much more expansive sense of style than her TV wardrobe, and she seems willing to try anything, from bold patterns and bright colors to subdued hues and sleek styles. She often rocks more formal looks for work events and red carpets, pulling them off quite well.

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For example, O'Neil's natural beauty was on full display when she attended Unforgettable: The 22nd Annual Asian American Awards in late 2024. She wore a flowy off-the-shoulder white shirt tucked into a sleek black skirt, paired with a statement necklace and stunning makeup. It's a look that her character probably wouldn't ever wear on screen, but luckily, O'Neil gets to show off this side of herself at industry gatherings often. Thankfully, she doesn't seem to be leaving "The Rookie" anytime soon, so fans can look forward to more glam looks in the future.