Why So Many Stars Left The Rookie
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Rookie" seasons one to eight.
Out of all the long-running network TV police procedurals that have emerged during the streaming age, "The Rookie" seems to have the highest employment turnover. Indeed, centered on the rise of Nathan Fillion's middle-aged divorcee John Nolan's rise from new police recruit to training officer, the show has written out three major characters and at least a half-dozen other regulars since debuting on ABC in 2018.
Inspired by real-life rookie William Norcross, the Los Angeles Police Department drama's constant cast changes don't appear to have affected ratings. It's still one of the most-watched shows on American TV, with the eighth season premiere pulling in an audience of more than 9 million. And like Dick Wolf's similarly-themed prime-time hits, it's also spawned multiple spinoffs. But why exactly does the series go through cast members so rapidly? From creative choices and prior commitments to damaging allegations and ethical matters, here's a look at 11 reasons.
Mercedes Mason's character was killed for impact
Best known for playing Ofelia Salazar in "Fear the Walking Dead," Mercedes Mason was the first major player to leave "The Rookie." Her character, Captain Zoe Anderson, couldn't have been written out in more traumatic circumstances. Indeed, alongside leading man John Nolan, Zoe is taken hostage in the season one finale by big baddie Cole Midas and pushed into a swimming pool while still handcuffed. Miraculously, she manages to set herself free and fire at her captor and his minions. Unfortunately, in the resulting shootout, she's struck by a bullet and dies in John's arms.
"We went back and forth about it in the writers' room," showrunner Alexi Hawley tweeted in response to a fan's remark about Zoe's shocking end. "But it ultimately felt like the most dramatic and powerful way to impact our story. It's heartbreaking. But the stakes of this new life Nolan has chosen are all too real, and we can't run away from them creatively."
Mason hasn't addressed her exit directly. But in an official behind-the-scenes clip uploaded online, she said (via Express), "I just want to say thank you guys for being so supportive of the show and of me." Co-star Nathan Fillion also wished her well in the same video, remarking, "Mercedes thank you very much for all you've given to the show, thanks for your presence, and not the ones you gave us when you were leaving, but your actual presence – we love you."
Titus Makin Jr. felt compelled to leave after real-life police controversies
While Mercedes Mason's character was killed off in gruesome, and very visual, circumstances, co-star Titus Makin Jr. met his maker off screen. Yes, in the fourth season premiere of "The Rookie," it's revealed Officer Jackson West was abducted by drug trafficker La Fiera's gang at the third season finale's wedding. And, much to fans' horror, it's also disclosed he was fatally shot.
Makin Jr. hasn't commented on his sudden departure. And showrunner Alexi Hawley refused to discuss the reasons for it when confirming the character's exit. However, an interview the former gave to Nicki Swift the year previously may well have provided the reason for his exit. Indeed, the actor admitted he'd been apprehensive about returning to the cop show for its third season in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Yeah, so I did have concerns before starting to film season three and I just brought them up with our showrunner and he so graciously addressed them, allowed me to sit with it," said Makin Jr., who also revealed the one role that made his dad truly proud. "And we met in a really beautiful middle space, and I couldn't be more than thankful that that conversation did happen, because obviously they were probably going to attack the topic in some way potentially."
Afton Williams claimed to have suffered racial discrimination
A new recruit to the Los Angeles Police Department who had ambitions of making it all the way to the top, Officer Talia Bishop looked all set to become a recurring character in "The Rookie." But after just one season, it was revealed that in response to some incriminating information relating to her past, she'd moved off screen to the ATF.
A month earlier, the actor who played Talia, Afton Williamson, took to Instagram to reveal exactly why she wouldn't be returning for the show's second season, and her reasons sent shockwaves among both viewers and the industry itself. "I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the truth," she said. "Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced racial discrimination/racially charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from executive producers [...] Now is the best time in the world to be a woman and I have a platform so it's time to use my Voice [sic]."
Williamson, who cited co-star Demetrius Grosse and Sally Nicole Ciganovich, the Hair Department Head, as two of the culprits, was left devastated when an ABC investigation into her claims failed to find any evidence. "What saddens me the most is that the lengths that were taken to deceive, lie, and cover up the truth were far greater than those made to protect and maintain a safe working environment for employees," she wrote on Instagram in response.
Ali Larter left to work on another project
Currently stealing the show in Taylor Sheridan's neo-western "Landman," Ali Larter joined the second season of "The Rookie" as Grace Sawyer, John's old college sweetheart who works at Shaw Memorial Hospital. The character was only intended to appear for two episodes but proved to be so popular that she ended up staying for a further 11.
However, other work commitments appeared to prompt Larter, who's worn some scandalous outfits over the years, into saying her goodbyes. Indeed, in 2019, the actor learned that the show she'd been busy executive producing and booked to star in was being developed by Fox. "The Sidelines" saw the actor play a mom of two who, following a marital split, decides to pursue her childhood ambition of entering the world of professional cheerleading. Unfortunately, however, the show never made it to air.
Although there's certainly scope for Grace to return, Larter doesn't appear to be particularly enthusiastic about the idea. "It was so fun to play Grace, and Nathan was, you know, also wonderful to work with," she told MovieWeb, referring to leading man Fillion. "It's interesting, you know, since we kind of moved outside of Hollywood, the idea of wanting to work on that kind of television isn't as enticing to me. It's been really amazing to work down in Texas [for "Landman"] and do something that's super special. But it was great to be on 'The Rookie' when I was on it and, you know, it was awesome."
Tru Valentino was written out for creative reasons
Played by Tru Valentino, probationary trainee Aaron Thorsen was very much a Gen-Z creation, having first entered the fray as a TikTok sensation accused of killing his roommate while studying overseas. And he was put through the wringer just as much when he joined the LAPD, getting shot in the fifth season finale of "The Rookie" before being manipulated by a therapist more interested in obtaining police secrets than helping him to overcome trauma.
Perhaps it was a blessing, therefore, that Thorsen was put out of his misery and transferred off-screen to the North Hollywood Police Department in the seventh-season opener. But don't rule out a return in the near future. "It just ultimately felt like, creatively, for where the show was going, that we needed to pivot a bit," showrunner Alexi Hawley told Screen Rant, adding, "But he's still very much alive in our universe."
And Valentino himself also expressed an interest (via Forbes) in reprising the role in an Instagram Story posted after his exit was confirmed. "I will always cherish my time on 'The Rookie' but couldn't be more excited for what the future has in store. I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity and feel so lucky [sic] to have had the last three seasons [...] You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire Precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"
Demetrius Grosse was accused of harassment
Demetrius Grosse appeared in five episodes of the first season of "The Rookie" as detective Kevin Wolfe. And the actor may well have become an even more familiar face had he not gotten caught up in one of the show's biggest controversies.
Indeed, in 2019, Grosse was publicly named by co-star Afton Williamson, aka rookie officer Talia Bishop, as the man who'd sexually harassed her on set. She also claimed that after filing a complaint against him about such behavior, she was told he'd be sacked. However, she later discovered that showrunner Alexi Hawley allegedly hadn't alerted the Human Resources department to the matter. And an independent investigation, which involved trawling through 400 hours' worth of evidence, failed to find any proof of wrongdoing.
"As you can imagine, it's been a very challenging time," Grosse tweeted (via Yahoo! Entertainment) following the report's findings. "I am grateful to my family, friends, and colleagues who have been so supportive. I will continue to be an assertive advocate for the respect, acknowledgment, and advancement for women both in and out of the workplace." A statement given to Variety from his attorney, however, was more vociferous. "My client was libeled all over the media before any of the claims could even be verified. No one should publish serious allegations like these in such a reckless manner. Demetrius lost multiple jobs as a result of being falsely accused." Despite being cleared, Grosse was never invited back to "The Rookie."
Zayne Emory's character was forgotten about
Zayne Emory's Henry Nolan hasn't officially been written out of "The Rookie." But considering that he's made just two cameos since undergoing heart surgery at the end of the third season, it appears as though the show has simply forgotten he exists.
Indeed, although Henry was always more of a supporting character than regular player, he was still given several storylines during the procedural's early years, from his college dropout and engagement to girlfriend Abigail to the congenital heart defect that resulted in his hospital stint. And yet, despite the seriousness of the latter, in particular, his strong relationship with dad John has barely been touched upon since.
Speaking to Assignment X in 2019, showrunner Alexi Hawley explained why Henry would be a case of less is more. "It was really important to me in honoring the character on the show, but it was also trying to separate Nathan [Fillion] from 'Castle,' where [Castle's] daughter and his family were such a big part. I love the idea of his son being part of his life, clearly, but I didn't want him to be an every-week kind of character, because we just see him differently. He's a dad in that way." Some "The Rookie" viewers believe that his absences have become a little too prolonged.
Kanoa Goo was only brought on to shake things up
Kanoa Goo's time on "The Rookie" was short but impactful. His deputy district attorney character Chris Sanford was abducted by serial killer Rosalind Dyer and nearly bled to death after having his wrists slit. And then to add insult to injury, he was subsequently dumped by Lucy after she realized she had feelings for Tim.
Luckily, as he explained to Cinema Blend, Goo understood that he was only ever brought on the show to "shake things up." And he was grateful for the experience, particularly for how it helped him to fit in on another network emergency procedural. "I think it definitely prepared me in terms of just the practicality of stepping onto an existing show," he said, referring to "Fire Country," the CBS show he joined as Gabriela's love interest Kyle Ferguson.
"I think it prepared me just in terms of having an idea of what that set might feel like," Goo continued. "Every set is different, right? But just knowing I was on a show that's very different, but also in a similar sort of world." However, the actor does recognize there's one major difference with "Fire Country:" how it's shot. "I just feel it's a little bit more raw than a lot of other network shows, and that I really liked because I like indie films and stuff like that." Here's a look at the real-life partners of "The Rookie" cast.
Harold Perrineau was only ever meant to be a one-season wonder
As with Kanoa Goo, Harold Perrineau always knew that he was in "The Rookie" for a good time, not a long time. Indeed, the actor initially only signed up to play Detective Nicholas "Nick" Armstrong for five episodes in season two. But that amount doubled thanks to a twist that even he never saw coming.
"I came in to be the knight detective and that's what I was going to do," Perrineau explained to Entertainment Weekly. "I played all the things there as real, really grieving for his wife so working late nights, really smart and confident and all those things. The thing was I just never knew what it was that was in the background. Whatever Armstrong was doing, I didn't have any idea about it and so none of that would come through during the performance."
What Armstrong was doing turned out to be some dirty cop business. Indeed, it turned out that he was in cahoots with a criminal family who then fatally turned on him in an attempt to cover up their dastardly deeds. Luckily, Perrineau seemed prepared that his character was always going to meet a grisly end: "Armstrong will always bet on himself. Armstrong will push it all the way to the end; that'll be the most dramatic. He'll push and push and push to try to frame John, probably until he has to die."
Annie Wersching was diagnosed with cancer
Annie Wersching played one of the biggest baddies in the history of "The Rookie." Having already been jailed for several murders, Rosalind Dyer managed to orchestrate the abduction of Lucy while still behind bars. And on her escape, she left Chris for dead after slitting his wrists and also found the time to murder her attorney's parents before eventually meeting her comeuppance at the hands of a sniper.
Remarkably, unbeknownst to the watching public, Wersching played the nefarious character while battling serious illness. Indeed, Deadline reported that in 2020, she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer but decided to carry on working — she also landed the role of the Borg Queen in "Star Trek: Picard" around this time, too.
Tragically, Wersching's condition worsened over the years, and in early 2023, her publicist confirmed to the Associated Press that she'd died aged just 45. Rosalind's grisly end had premiered only months previously. And "The Rookie" producers subsequently issued a statement (via The Economic Times) to pay tribute: "Annie's brightness will always be remembered, both on and off the screen, and our thoughts are with her loved ones." The star was also honored in the first episode of the police procedural that aired following the devastating news.
Toks Olagundoye left to star in another procedural
Nigerian actor Toks Olagundoye first worked with Nathan Fillion — said to be worth $20 million — and showrunner Alexi Hawley while playing detective Hayley Shipton in the final season of a very different kind of crime procedural, "Castle." And she obviously made quite the impression, as five years later, she was invited to a mini-reunion on the set of "The Rookie."
Olagundoye was cast in the third season as John's Ethics and Criminal Justice professor Fiona Ryan. But after six episodes, the star bid farewell, and possibly due to other work commitments, too. Unfortunately, the project in question never made it to air.
Indeed, in 2022, news emerged that Olagundoye was joining the likes of Hari Nef, John Harlan Kim, and Ian Duff, along with original actors Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, in a reboot of classic procedural "L.A. Law." But she never got the chance to portray Assistant District Attorney Erika Jackson. Just a few months later, ABC announced that they were no longer interested in bringing the '90s favorite back and plans to court other networks have so far been unsuccessful.