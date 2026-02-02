Why So Many Stars Left The Rookie

Best known for playing Ofelia Salazar in "Fear the Walking Dead," Mercedes Mason was the first major player to leave "The Rookie." Her character, Captain Zoe Anderson, couldn't have been written out in more traumatic circumstances. Indeed, alongside leading man John Nolan, Zoe is taken hostage in the season one finale by big baddie Cole Midas and pushed into a swimming pool while still handcuffed. Miraculously, she manages to set herself free and fire at her captor and his minions. Unfortunately, in the resulting shootout, she's struck by a bullet and dies in John's arms.

"We went back and forth about it in the writers' room," showrunner Alexi Hawley tweeted in response to a fan's remark about Zoe's shocking end. "But it ultimately felt like the most dramatic and powerful way to impact our story. It's heartbreaking. But the stakes of this new life Nolan has chosen are all too real, and we can't run away from them creatively."

Mason hasn't addressed her exit directly. But in an official behind-the-scenes clip uploaded online, she said (via Express), "I just want to say thank you guys for being so supportive of the show and of me." Co-star Nathan Fillion also wished her well in the same video, remarking, "Mercedes thank you very much for all you've given to the show, thanks for your presence, and not the ones you gave us when you were leaving, but your actual presence – we love you."