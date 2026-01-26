Landman Star Ali Larter Has Worn Some Very Scandalous Outfits

Ali Larter might be enjoying a rather enviable second act, but she's definitely not new to the fashion scene. Back in 2006, Larter, who at the time was on the sci-fi show "Heroes," wore a dress to the Golden Globes that's hard to forget. As you can see above, Larter chose a champagne-colored satin gown that billowed out at the skirt. However, she pushed the limits of black-tie attire by picking a look with an ultra-wide V-shaped neckline that barely concealed her bust. And while it might not exactly be that scandalous compared to some of her other looks, it was definitely super revealing for the upscale affair.