Landman Star Ali Larter Has Worn Some Very Scandalous Outfits
Ali Larter's wardrobe is full of fabulously scandalous frocks. Although Larter's acting career has evolved greatly since her 90s-era stints in "Dawson's Creek," "Drive Me Crazy," and "House on Haunted Hill," she's always been committed to bold, sexy fashion. Of course, this includes low-cut, figure-hugging outfits in striking patterns, colors and textures (which Larter's fans often rush to replicate or imitate). That's even truer now since she booked "Landman," the Paramount+ western where she plays Angela Norris, the feisty, fashion-forward ex-wife of an oil bigwig. But really, she's been pushing fashion bounds for several decades now. Here are some of Larter's most scandalous looks.
Ali Larter wore a peek-a-boo dress
"Landman's" Season 2 press took Ali Larter all across the globe, and one of her stops was "Jimmy Kimmel Live." The actor arrived to the November 2025 interview channeling Angela Norris in a short, burgundy dress that left very little to the imagination. But the figure-hugging number obviously wasn't enough of a statement on its own. Larter upped the scandal factor by pairing it with a sparkly bra that peeked out from the bust area of the dress. She rounded off the look with an off-the-shoulder leather trench coat.
Larter turned heads in her red, leather dress
Days before chatting with Jimmy Kimmel, Ali Larter turned heads in a daring red leather dress at the People and InStyle Drive-By F1 Party. While this dress, which flowed to her ankles, wasn't as short as the peek-a-boo look, it was just as revealing, featuring a deep, plunging neckline, offset by lacy accents. This 'fit was also ultra-cinched at her waist, further directing focus to the actor's, um, assets. Rounding off the look was a pair of simple, clear heels, which only slightly detracted from the dress' wow factor!
Ali Larter shined bright in a sliver cut-out dress
Ali Larter's stunning transformation is proof that she only gets better with age. The almost-50-year-old star has been a style icon for years, and she rocked one of her most scandalous looks in 2018 while attending the Art Of Elysium's gala. Pairing a daring texture, color, and silhouette together, Larter leaned heavily into her scandalous side with a shiny silver dress that featured geometric cut-outs and a deep, V-neckline. The skin-tight look fit the actor like a glove, accentuating her svelte figure. Smart enough to know that the dress was the star of the look, Larter decided to skip over any attention-stealing accessories.
Ali Larter bared her assets at the Golden Globes
Ali Larter might be enjoying a rather enviable second act, but she's definitely not new to the fashion scene. Back in 2006, Larter, who at the time was on the sci-fi show "Heroes," wore a dress to the Golden Globes that's hard to forget. As you can see above, Larter chose a champagne-colored satin gown that billowed out at the skirt. However, she pushed the limits of black-tie attire by picking a look with an ultra-wide V-shaped neckline that barely concealed her bust. And while it might not exactly be that scandalous compared to some of her other looks, it was definitely super revealing for the upscale affair.
Ali Larter stunned at the Newport Beach TV Festival
In June 2025, the "Landman" cast attended the Newport Beach TV Festival, where they received the coveted "Outstanding Drama Series" award. Dressed perfectly for a summer festival, Ali Larter flaunted yet another daring, scandalous number that undoubtedly kept all eyes on her. The little black and white dress, with black fabric accents, stopped at her mid-calf, giving her killer legs ample room to shine. To complete the look, she threw on a pair of clear, strappy heels and styled her hair in long, beach-blonde waves.