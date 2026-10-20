Jon Gosselin Has A Scandalous Age Gap Relationship Under His Belt

Jon Gosselin is famous thanks to the very big family he built with his first wife. But Jon's marriage to his now-ex Kate Gosselin isn't the only relationship that put him in the news. In 2009, right when the former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" stars were going through their messy divorce, Jon began a relationship with Hailey Glassman, who joined "The Real Housewives of New York City" in 2026. At the time, Glassman was just 22 and back home from Indiana University, whereas Jon was 32 and, you know, a father of eight.

Because of the timeline of their romance, there was widespread speculation that Jon cheated on Kate. But Glassman denied the rumors, arguing Jon was separated from Kate when the relationship blossomed. The homewrecking narrative was very difficult for her to navigate, especially given her age and naivety. "I want people to know the truth. Right now I'm speaking from my heart, myself. I'm not some celebrity, I'm not some famous person — I'm just a 22-year-old girl who got caught in the middle of all this," she told E! News in August 2009, less than three months after the Gosselins announced their split.

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The relationship didn't last. In December 2009, Glassman broke up with Jon after becoming aware that he had cheated on her with a reporter, news she learned from a deposition amid his contentious divorce. "He became a monster. He's [a] master manipulator and a compulsive liar," she told Radar that month. Nearly two decades later, Glassman still harbors nothing but resentment over her relationship with the former reality TV star.