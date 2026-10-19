2026 Academy Museum Gala: The Worst-Dressed Celebrities

Fashion had a big night at the 2026 Annual Academy Museum Gala, thanks to the big names that graced the October 17 event's red carpet. It was one of those rare occasions when celebs from different corners of the entertainment industry came together to compete for sartorial supremacy, but some stars just couldn't hold their own against the likes of Kate Hudson, Taylor Swift, Hunter Schafer, and Janelle Monáe.

The star power was seriously off the charts at the event, which served as a fundraiser for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. There were musicians, movie stars, models, and Kardashians galore, along with the one and only Mrs. Bieber. It seems that several Academy Museum Gala attendees were still challenging themselves to adhere to the 2026 Met Gala's "Fashion Is Art" dress code (which a few celebs struggled with), as their outfits felt more like abstract artwork. Unfortunately for them, their looks were more kindergartener scribbling with a crayon than museum-worthy masterpiece.