2026 Academy Museum Gala: The Worst-Dressed Celebrities
Fashion had a big night at the 2026 Annual Academy Museum Gala, thanks to the big names that graced the October 17 event's red carpet. It was one of those rare occasions when celebs from different corners of the entertainment industry came together to compete for sartorial supremacy, but some stars just couldn't hold their own against the likes of Kate Hudson, Taylor Swift, Hunter Schafer, and Janelle Monáe.
The star power was seriously off the charts at the event, which served as a fundraiser for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. There were musicians, movie stars, models, and Kardashians galore, along with the one and only Mrs. Bieber. It seems that several Academy Museum Gala attendees were still challenging themselves to adhere to the 2026 Met Gala's "Fashion Is Art" dress code (which a few celebs struggled with), as their outfits felt more like abstract artwork. Unfortunately for them, their looks were more kindergartener scribbling with a crayon than museum-worthy masterpiece.
Inde Navarrette's dress was hard to look at
"Obsession" star Inde Navarrette arrived at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala wearing a Schiaparelli gown that looked out of this world in the worst way. The deformed dress designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry looked like an egg sac you would see in the "Alien" franchise. It also drew several food comparisons online, including cookie dough and boba tea. The dress was a part of Roseberry's AI-inspired fall 2026 couture collection, which may explain why the dress was so visually off-putting to viewers. The haphazard placement of the black dots on the nude-colored dress may also scare anyone away with trypophobia. She paired the look with simple black heels, but we doubt anyone was looking at them.
Tinashe wore a purple Frankenstein dress
Tinashe got into the Halloween spirit with a purple Frankenstein dress at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala. The odd dress from Agro Studio's Spring 2027 collection looked like it was cut from three completely different purple gowns and then sewn together. Not only was each of the three layers a completely different shade of purple, but they were also made from different fabrics and designs. The top portion was arguably the worst of the three tiers, since it was fashioned into uncomfortable-looking sleeves. The chaotic design may be hard to look at, but at least the dress could double as a last-minute Halloween costume on the singer.
Sophie Thatcher looked like an old lamp shade
"Yellowjackets" actor Sophie Thatcher looked like she belonged in an antique shop instead of at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala. She wore a custom gold Louis Vuitton dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquière that looked like an old lamp at your local house museum. The metallic dress had a structured top with overhanging pleated tiers. While the tiers were an impressive structural feat, the top portion of the dress was completely sabotaged by the long, crinkly skirt, which appeared to be an afterthought. It looked like it was fashioned last minute from aluminum foil. The event look would have been vastly improved without the eyesore of a skirt.
Eddie Redmayne was channeling Aladdin
Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne wore a Giorgio Armani ensemble from the Fall/Winter 2026 collection to the celebrity-packed event. His color scheme and baggy genie pants had him looking like Aladdin trying to embrace high-end fashion. "All [that] is missing is the flying carpet," a Redditor joked. His shoes, which looked like dark blue slippers, did not help his overall look. While the outfit was ultimately a fashion fail, Redmayne received points for trying something different than the standard black and white suits many men wore to the event.
Rhea Seehorn's fur made us do a double take
Despite recently setting the 2026 Emmys red carpet ablaze with her family, Rhea Seehorn had us doing a double-take at the Academy Museum Gala. She wore a new Balenciaga fall 2026 piece in black and white. While the gown looks normal from far away or at a quick glance, a second look reveals the unconventional black fur skirt making up the bottom portion of the ensemble. "I'm sorry but its hideous and I really don't get that skirt. Business on top, Sasquatch on the bottom," a Redditor opined. While nothing could possibly save this outfit from the worst-dressed list, perhaps it could be improved by removing the black blazer.
Odessa A'zion looked like a Halloween rug
Odessa A'zion looked like she rolled herself up in an expensive carpet for her Academy Museum Gala look. She wore archival Armani from the spring 2017 collection. The beaded clothing included elaborate patterning that resembled a Persian rug. "She looks like she's going to corner me at a party and ask if I've ever had my palm read," one Reddit user wrote. Her black and orange feather boa, which could have doubled as a Halloween garland, was far too bulky and distracting on the actor. Luckily, the event took place in October, so her orange and black ensemble could double as a Halloween rug.
Hailey Bieber bored in a Pepto-Bismol pink gown
While Hailey Bieber's reputation has crumbled before our eyes over the years, she remains relevant in the fashion world. Despite her years of experience in the industry, the model is still prone to fashion flops. At the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala, she wore a Pepto-Bismol pink gown by Chanel. The floor-length gown had a flat fit that caused unflattering creases around her legs. A fashionable slit would have gone a long way to give the gown some dimension would have allowed her to pair the look with show-stopping heels. Despite the custom beaded neckline and straps made with an array of floral colors, the dress looked boring on the star.
Sarah Paulson's gold overload was a style horror story
As a Ryan Murphy muse, Sarah Paulson has seen her fair share of scares, from freak show murders to haunted houses and asylum atrocities. But what if Murphy ever decided to explore the dark side of abject greed? You might get this gown, which is giving Scrooge McDuck drowning in his gold coin pool. The piles of gold paillettes are overwhelming Paulson's figure, creating a shapeless, shiny mass that does absolutely nothing for her. The attached train also looks heavy, dragging her down even further on the worst-dressed list — Scrooge himself might argue that it's way too much.