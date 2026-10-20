With One Icy Sentence, Prince Harry Hints The Firm Still Has The Locks Changed On Him

Prince Harry is getting candid about his ongoing battle with the British monarchy. In an eye-opening video interview with GQ published on October 20, 2026, the Duke of Sussex opened up about grieving his mother and his difficult journey toward royal reconciliation following his family's return to the United Kingdom. Six years after they moved to the United States, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made headlines back in August when they announced their plans to move back across the pond and enroll their children in British schools. The sudden move sparked many rumors about why Harry and Meghan really left the U.S., fueling speculation regarding their finances and the state of their marriage.

There are likely several factors that contributed to their return to the U.K., but Harry expressed that making amends with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, were among them. "Some people don't want it to work out," he told GQ. "I want it to work out. ... With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile." He added, "Scars stick around forever. But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past. That's something that I would encourage everybody to do: If there's certain things from the past that are still affecting you every day, that's harder to let go of. But, for me, there's enough drama in the world and enough drama in people's lives than to continue with issues with family."

Many took that first sentence as a jab at William, with some outlets and online users speculating he was referencing his older brother in his claims that some do not want to work things out. However, while William might be one obstacle in the way, he wasn't who Harry was thinking of.