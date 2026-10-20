With One Icy Sentence, Prince Harry Hints The Firm Still Has The Locks Changed On Him
Prince Harry is getting candid about his ongoing battle with the British monarchy. In an eye-opening video interview with GQ published on October 20, 2026, the Duke of Sussex opened up about grieving his mother and his difficult journey toward royal reconciliation following his family's return to the United Kingdom. Six years after they moved to the United States, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made headlines back in August when they announced their plans to move back across the pond and enroll their children in British schools. The sudden move sparked many rumors about why Harry and Meghan really left the U.S., fueling speculation regarding their finances and the state of their marriage.
There are likely several factors that contributed to their return to the U.K., but Harry expressed that making amends with his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, were among them. "Some people don't want it to work out," he told GQ. "I want it to work out. ... With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile." He added, "Scars stick around forever. But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past. That's something that I would encourage everybody to do: If there's certain things from the past that are still affecting you every day, that's harder to let go of. But, for me, there's enough drama in the world and enough drama in people's lives than to continue with issues with family."
Many took that first sentence as a jab at William, with some outlets and online users speculating he was referencing his older brother in his claims that some do not want to work things out. However, while William might be one obstacle in the way, he wasn't who Harry was thinking of.
Prince Harry's spokesperson claims the comments were not targeted at the royal family
Growing up in the U.K. may save Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's titles from Prince William's "chopping block," but the road to reconciliation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be longer than expected. While the Duke of Sussex admitted that some roadblocks still stood in their way, his spokesperson quickly clarified that the prince's candid comment "was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way" (via People). What the rep didn't reveal is who exactly Harry had in mind when he mentioned that some people don't want to see a reconciliation: random critics on the internet or forces within The Firm actively working to prevent it.
Many online have been quick to defend William, who has reportedly expressed an unwillingness to reconcile with Harry in the past. In an exclusive article published by People on September 15, 2026, the Daily Mirror's Royal Editor, Russell Myers, revealed that the Prince of Wales still planned to sideline his younger brother and sister-in-law. "The King and William are completely united on the Sussexes not representing the royal family," Myers told People, adding, "Looking toward the future, [William] will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever."
It remains unclear what the future holds for Harry and his family now that they are back in the U.K. The difficulties the couple has already faced in just a few months indicate that Harry and Meghan's U.K. return will live or die on the state of their marriage, and it is evident that the royal drama is not slowing down any time soon.