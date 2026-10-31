3 News Anchor Scandals That Completely Rocked NBC In The '90s

Jane Pauley was one of the most well-loved news anchors on NBC's "Today" show back in the day. Her warm, conversational tone made the hard news digestible and kept soft news fun and lighthearted. Viewers appreciated her carefully balanced mix of journalistic integrity and sociability. Along with Barbara Walters, Pauley was an inspiration for aspiring female journalists and working moms alike. Naturally, when Pauley left her position and was replaced with the much younger Deborah Norville in 1990, viewers couldn't help but talk. The conversation actually began when Pauley was still anchoring alongside Bryant Gumbel.

NBC decided to give its "NBC News at Sunrise" anchor (a young Norville) a bigger role. Norville would stand out when she co-hosted alongside the veteran anchors. The Washington Post even noted that the three of them hosting together looked like some sort of meeting between a struggling couple, with Norville being labeled as the young "homewrecker" thrown in the mix. Viewers began speculating that Pauley was slowly being booted out of her role due to her age and that Norville was being prepped to take it over. This wasn't the case, as Pauley left of her own volition, but the public speculation led to Norville getting an icy reception when she did eventually take over. The scandal doesn't stop there: Norville's year-long stint as anchor led to plummeting ratings for the "Today" show.

Norville stepped away for maternity leave and never returned. She was replaced by Katie Couric, who went on to have unforgettable moments in the newsroom. "I was kind of a mess psychologically," Norville told Adweek of how the ordeal affected her. The situation as a whole goes to show just how much bad public perception, even if untrue, can create a disgraceful media storm.