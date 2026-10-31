Princess Diana Couldn't Stand The 'Wretched' Objects Prince Charles Brought On Their Honeymoon

Honeymoons are generally thought of as a time to bond with one's new spouse, but unfortunately for Princess Diana, the then-Prince Charles had other ideas. The groom packed painting supplies and books for the cruise portion of their post-wedding trip, and according to more than one royal biographer, Diana was not amused.

In Penny Junor's biography of now-Queen Camilla, "The Duchess," the author writes that ahead of his honeymoon with Diana, "The prince envisaged a wonderful holiday in the sun, swimming, reading, painting and writing thank-you letters." To his majesty's credit, while reading is generally a solitary activity, his idea was that he and his bride would later discuss the books. However, the princess was heartbroken. "Diana was no reader and was offended that he should prefer to bury his head in a book rather than sit and talk to her. She hated his wretched books," Junor writes. As for the painting, that idea didn't go down particularly well either. In fact, there was one occasion when Diana became so irritated that she took matters into her own hands. "One day, when he was sitting on the veranda deck, he went off to look at something for half an hour. He came back to find she had destroyed the whole lot," Junor penned.

That Diana was so upset about King Charles III's pastimes isn't that surprising when taking into account that, despite it being their honeymoon, they were barely ever alone together. "We were never on our own. I remember crying my eyes out on my honeymoon. I was so tired," Diana said in the secret tapes used for Andrew Morton's 1992 biography on her, "Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words" (via YouTube). Sadly, Charles' hobbies weren't the only reason why.