Celebrities Who Officiated Their Hollywood Pal's Weddings
Sometimes, the person who is tasked with presiding over a wedding ceremony is as interesting or noteworthy as the couple taking the proverbial plunge. Over the years, several celebrity weddings have been officiated by personalities whose Hollywood cachet either matches or exceeds that of the stars whose wedding ceremonies they're overseeing. They may not have all the flair of, say, The Impressive Clergyman (played by actor Peter Cook) in 1987's "The Princess Bride," but their involvement makes headlines nonetheless.
From late-night hosts to rock legends, sitcom stars, and more, here are some of the A-list celebrities who have officiated the weddings of their Hollywood pals.
Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce
While many celebrity ceremonies have been labeled as "the wedding of the century" or other similar hyperbole, the pairing between pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce lived up to the label. After being together for three years — during which the mainstream, sports, and tabloid media engaged in intense speculation about their relationship — the two finally tied the knot in a grand event at New York City's Madison Square Garden in July 2026.
However, having a star-studded wedding with hundreds of celebrity guests occurring at what has been dubbed the "world's most famous arena" wasn't enough for Swift and Kelce. They also needed a legendary officiant. So, the power couple tapped big-screen and comedy legend Adam Sandler to oversee their ceremony. And the "Happy Gilmore" star was reportedly more than up to the task of bringing the two stars together.
According to Kelce's coach with the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, Sandler deftly balanced humor and heart while addressing the bride and groom, reminding the star tight end, "Kiss every chance you have. Every day. Whether you're going to bed or going to work or wherever, whenever, go ahead and kiss her." Reid also noted to CNN that Sandler managed to bring "a lot of people from a lot of different worlds" together with his officiant speech.
'Right Reverend Tom Hanks' officiated Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen's wedding
Over the years, actor Tom Hanks' incredible versatility has made him a modern-day Hollywood legend. From tear-jerking performances in 1993's "Philadelphia" and 1999's "The Green Mile" to screwball comedies like 1984's "Splash" and heartfelt efforts such as 1994's "Forrest Gump," he has consistently shown that he's a man capable of filling multiple roles. In 2015, he added wedding officiant/minister to that list when he presided over the wedding between "Girls" star Allison Williams and College Humor co-founder Ricky Van Veen.
Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson, was a recurring character on "Girls" at the time (playing the mother of Williams' character, Marnie), so Williams and Van Veen had a rare inroad to the two-time Oscar winner. In order to fulfill the request, Hanks was ordained for a nominal fee. "Here's what I did — I studied the ministry for over $35. And if you want to call me the Right Reverend Tom Hanks, I think you should," Hanks explained to Extra in 2015, adding, "I'm for rent. If you can afford the honorarium, I'll be there for ya."
Although Williams and Van Veen ultimately broke up, Hanks set himself up for future wedding ceremonies, having officiated for other couples in the years since the Williams-Van Veen event.
Ian McKellen decided he was 'going to marry Patrick' Stewart
Ten years after his split from his second wife, producer Wendy Neuss, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "X-Men" star Patrick Stewart finally found his partner in jazz singer Sunny Ozell. However, some fans have wondered whether he may have already found his partner in his "X-Men" costar Ian McKellen. In any case, McKellen simply had to be a part of Stewart and Ozell's 2013 wedding, so it wasn't surprising when he was chosen to preside over the ceremony.
McKellen revealed that he would be acting as the officiant for his friend's wedding in hilarious fashion while guesting on "The Jonathan Ross Show" at the time (via @Hollywood), inadvertently making the same joke others had uttered in the process. "I'm going to marry Patrick," he declared, before adding some clarifying verbiage. "No, no. Well, how else do you put that? I am going to officiate, yes, at his wedding." McKellen added that the previous time he officiated a ceremony, he was wearing a white gown, and promised not to "upstage the bride" on this occasion.
Gown or no, his contributions to their partnership weren't in vain — Stewart and Ozell are still married, as of this writing, and cracking jokes about their sizable age gap.
Jonah Hill presided over his friend Adam Levine's wedding
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's longtime marriage to Behati Prinsloo hasn't proceeded without some strange things that everyone seems to ignore. In 2022, Levine was accused by multiple women — including influencer Sumner Stroh — of having been unfaithful to the Namibian model with them. Despite the noise, though, their marriage continues. And it all began in grand fashion with Oscar-nominated actor Jonah Hill presiding over the 2014 wedding ceremony.
Hill's selection as officiant wasn't random — he and Levine have been friends since before they were famous. As a result, he felt the pressure when preparing for his role. "I'm writing all these things, and I realize I have no jokes in the whole thing because I'm just trying to be thoughtful and respectful and loving to these people who asked me to do this main honor," Hill explained to Howard Stern in 2016 (via SiriusXM). "Then the f*****g sick egomaniac inside of you goes, 'Well, I gotta kill a little bit, too,' you know? And then Adam's like, 'Yeah, you should be funny, be funny,' you know?"
Hill added that he had "an amazing time," but that the whole process took a lot out of him. "I left the party after like 30 minutes," he admitted.
Stevie Nicks was tapped to officiate Vanessa Carlton's ceremony
When Vanessa Carlton met Deer Tick singer John McCauley around 2012, she had already achieved stardom with her charting 2002 song "A Thousand Miles." And McCauley was no stranger to the Billboard charts, either. So, it would take a personality of unique status to stand shoulder to shoulder with them at the marriage altar the following year. Enter one of rock music's ultimate personalities in Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks, who has been a mentor to Carlton.
Nicks would serve as officiant for Carlton's wedding, with the latter posting a snap of the three of them together mid-ceremony (via X). McCauley, meanwhile, posted a picture to Instagram showing Nicks dotting the Is and crossing the Ts of their official documents after the big event. "Here is Stevie Nicks doing my marriage paperwork. It's a misdemeanor in the state of Arizona if she messes it up," he wrote in the caption. "She's a badass reverend. It was an awesome ceremony. Thank you Stevie! And thank you all for the good wishes!"
Fast-forward to 2026 and it would seem the "Rhiannon" singer set her younger cohorts up for success. Carlton and McCauley are still married and they have a daughter together.
Jimmy Kimmel presided over the Jennifer Aniston-Justin Theroux wedding
Jennifer Aniston's love life has been the subject of more intense scrutiny than most celebrities, owing to her Y2K-era marriage to Brad Pitt and the rumored Angelina Jolie affair that some believe ushered in its end. As such, when she and actor/writer/director Justin Theroux began dating in the early 2010s, it was a big deal. The hubbub prevailed into 2015 when the two were wed in a secret ceremony thrown under the guise of a birthday celebration for Theroux.
After the wedding, radio personality Howard Stern let slip the fact that his friend and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel had served as the officiant for the affair. "Jimmy was the preacher," Stern later revealed on his SiriusXM radio show (via Us Weekly). "He did a beautiful job. I didn't think he'd get through it. Jimmy's still depressed about that lion getting killed over in Africa. ... Ellen [DeGeneres] was mad that I made fun of Jimmy for crying."
In the end, Aniston and Theroux's partnership wasn't a forever pairing; the two announced their separation in 2018. Still, there's no denying that Kimmel was a suitable choice for what was undoubtedly one of the bigger celebrity weddings of the time.
Carson Daly officiated for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Whether you're a longtime fan of "The Voice," a 1990s music aficionado, or just someone who loves love, the story of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's continuing mid-life romance is a certified crowd pleaser. After each star found musical success, grew up, and endured love-life ups and downs, the two found one another in the more-than-friends sense while working together on the NBC reality singing competition series.
However, the timing of their relationship proved problematic as far as their actual wedding was concerned. "Basically, we didn't know who was gonna marry us — it was COVID," Stefani explained during a 2022 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (via People). In the end, they went with their costar on "The Voice" and another icon of the '90s/2000s music scene in Carson Daly. "We knew we wanted it to be intimate ... and I just had the idea of Carson because he's the one person that we both know so well, and we've known through the years."
Daly didn't take his duties as officiant lightly, according to Shelton. In a 2021 SiriusXM interview, the country star revealed that Daly demanded both he and Stefani write wedding vows. "When we asked him to do it, man, he immediately went down a rabbit hole of research and how to do it right. ... He came to us and said, '... You guys have to have some responsibilities here,' and one of them was to write our vows."
Jesse Tyler Ferguson felt a bit like Dumbledore at Sarah Hyland's wedding
ABC's "Modern Family" wasn't just a sitcom that brought fans together — it was also an assembly of super-talented performers who became a family unto themselves while making the show. It should come as no surprise, then, that they reunite occasionally for big "family events," such as Sarah Hyland's 2022 wedding to "Bachelorette" star Wells Adams. Hyland's "Modern Family" costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiated, and was eloquent in his speech to the two at the altar.
"Above you are the stars and below you is the earth," he said (via E! News). "Like the earth, should your love be a firm foundation that grows stronger through the seasons. Like a star, should your love be a constant source of light. Like a flame, should your union be lit with passion and love in your hearts. Like the wind, may you sail through life safe and calm. Like water, may your relationship contain the rushing excitement of a raging river." Ferguson then compared himself to Gandalf and Dumbledore in his role as officiant.
The actor's involvement was deeply meaningful for Hyland, who later took to Instagram, writing, "To be married by [Jesse] was a dream and a privilege. Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives. So happy birthday to the best officiant of all time!"
Adele presided over friend Alan Carr's nuptials
Pop icon Adele and comedian/television star Alan Carr are Brits that go back a long way. The pair first met at the BRIT Awards in 2008, after which they became fast friends. Consequently, it wasn't exactly a shocker when the "Rolling in the Deep" singer was asked to officiate Carr's 2018 wedding to his partner Paul Drayton. Adele went all out to fill the role for her friend, too, including getting her credentials of ministry, offering them a venue, and more.
"[Adele] said, 'I want to do your special day. Let me do everything,'" Carr revealed on ITV's "This Morning" after the big event, noting that he and Drayton tied the knot in her L.A. garden. "She got ordained and she married us. ... She is the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever. She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing. ... [Adele] sang my first dance." Carr added that it was "the best day of my life."
Adele, meanwhile, kept it low-key when referencing her involvement in a 2018 Instagram post, which included a picture of the singer in her wedding duds. "Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up," she wrote in the caption, including the hashtag #LoveIsLove. Alas, Carr and Drayton ultimately went their separate ways in 2022.
Tobey Maguire officiated his ex-wife's wedding
Not every marriage works out in the end — including those involving high-profile celebrities, as evidenced by this list. Sometimes, though, the parties involved are able to continue being friends. Such was the case for actor Tobey Maguire and his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, with whom the "Spider-Man" star was legally wed for two decades.
Mere days after the couple's divorce was finalized in 2026, Maguire officiated Meyer's wedding to billionaire heir Geoffrey Ogunlesi, traveling to Hawaii to see the mother of his children say "I do." Meyer and Maguire had actually separated back in 2016, but she didn't file for divorce until 2020. In a 2018 interview with Us Weekly, Meyer said of Maguire, ""He's my best friend. He's the greatest ex-husband a girl could ever have."
For their part, fans and followers simply couldn't get over Maguire's involvement in the Meyer-Ogunlesi wedding. "Omg Tobey married you guys? That is an incredible sense of what it means to be family," wrote one Instagram commenter, responding to a post that included snaps of the ceremony. Added another Instagram commenter: "With Tobey officiating?! We love."
Survivor's Jeff Probst was there for Jenna Fischer wed Lee Kirk's big day
"The Office" star Jenna Fischer was famously married to director and future DC head James Gunn for nearly a decade, from 2000 to 2008. Since 2010, though, she has been married to filmmaker Lee Kirk, who also directed her in the 2012 offbeat rom-com "The Giant Mechanical Man." They've since welcomed two children together, a son named Weston and a daughter, Harper.
Getting married, having kids, and working together may sound perfectly normal for a couple, but Fischer and Kirk's marriage actually began with an unusual celebrity component. Presiding over the nuptials was an all-time star of the reality television scene, "Survivor" host Jeff Probst. According to People (via CBS News), Probst even made a special trip from Nicaragua where his show was filming for 24 hours just for the wedding.
Probst's contributions as an elite-level host notwithstanding, Fischer's wedding apparently wasn't without its complications. "Did you get texts on the day of your wedding? Because I did," Fischer said on an episode of her and Angela Kinsey's "Office Ladies" podcast (via People). "I was like, 'You may not be my friend anymore, person who texted me on my wedding morning to ask me about, like, parking instructions.'"
Jay Shetty was part of the infamous marriage between Ben Affleck and J-Lo
The on-again/off-again saga between singer/actor Jennifer Lopez and actor/director Ben Affleck is the stuff tabloid dreams are made of. Back in the early 2000s, the two famously became "Bennifer" in the press after their on-screen partnerships in 2003's "Gigli" (and, later, 2004's "Jersey Girl") reflected a budding romance away from the camera's lens. Then, in 2022, the two were married for the first time, having reunited two decades after their first meeting.
As with their first run together, the marriage didn't last — Lopez and Affleck officially called it quits for good with a 2025 divorce. However, their wedding was still an affair to remember. The ceremony was held in Georgia (after an earlier Las Vegas elopement), and presiding over the festivities was none other than podcaster/guru/life coach Jay Shetty. For Shetty, the officiant role brought a modicum of pressure.
"The No. 1 thing that was going through my mind was, 'Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry.' Because I'm a full-on crier,'" Shetty recalled in 2023 (via Variety), "I was just talking myself down. So I had to just pull myself together because... every part of me just wanted to sob full of love."