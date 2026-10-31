Celebrities Who Officiated Their Hollywood Pal's Weddings

While many celebrity ceremonies have been labeled as "the wedding of the century" or other similar hyperbole, the pairing between pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce lived up to the label. After being together for three years — during which the mainstream, sports, and tabloid media engaged in intense speculation about their relationship — the two finally tied the knot in a grand event at New York City's Madison Square Garden in July 2026.

However, having a star-studded wedding with hundreds of celebrity guests occurring at what has been dubbed the "world's most famous arena" wasn't enough for Swift and Kelce. They also needed a legendary officiant. So, the power couple tapped big-screen and comedy legend Adam Sandler to oversee their ceremony. And the "Happy Gilmore" star was reportedly more than up to the task of bringing the two stars together.

According to Kelce's coach with the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, Sandler deftly balanced humor and heart while addressing the bride and groom, reminding the star tight end, "Kiss every chance you have. Every day. Whether you're going to bed or going to work or wherever, whenever, go ahead and kiss her." Reid also noted to CNN that Sandler managed to bring "a lot of people from a lot of different worlds" together with his officiant speech.