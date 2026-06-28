4 Celeb Couples Who Have Cracked Jokes About Their Sizeable Age Gap
Hollywood is filled with couples of all ages, and as you might expect, there are plenty of age-gap relationships in the celebrity world. This includes anything from a few years to a few decades, and most of them seem to make it work.
Some of the most well-known examples of this are Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who have been married for over 25 years, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in 2018. Then there are some Hollywood stars who have a tendency to date people much younger than themselves, although they haven't settled down yet. We won't name names. All in all, there are quite a few high-profile celebrity couples with notable age gaps these days, but not all of them like to highlight it.
When it comes to age-difference couples, some get defensive about their ages. They might refuse to talk about it in interviews. But others actually take it in stride. In fact, a few very well-known couples have openly joked about the difference in age between them, and fans love it.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau wondered if we really felt our age
Aside from their age difference, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship was a major surprise for fans. A pop star and a former Canadian prime minister certainly wasn't a combo people had on their bingo cards. But they kept their romance going long enough for people to grow more accustomed to it, and a lesser-known fact about them is that Trudeau is about 13 years older than Perry.
Luckily, they don't seem to mind this part of their relationship. In March 2026, the couple joked about their ages in a post on Instagram. Perry posted a photo dump that included some pictures from her adventures, including a snowboarding trip with her daughter, Daisy. But the first photo in the bunch got the most attention. In the snap, Perry and Trudeau sat next to each other at a restaurant. They smiled brightly while holding up their phones near their faces. The screens showed the results of a little test to supposedly calculate someone's "biological age" versus their "calendar age."
People can pay for this test, which, according to the company TruDiagnostic, "tells you how old you really are on the cellular level" and helps you track "the impact of lifestyle changes you make to improve your epigenetic health." It supposedly looks at how fast you are really aging versus your natural age. For Perry, her result was 33.1 years old, while Trudeau's was 43 (they were actually 41 and 54 at the time). Perry captioned the post, "How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were?" The update and caption seemed to joke about the couple's age difference and how they might feel closer in age than they actually are (and it was another way for Perry to pay her and Trudeau's haters dust).
Dane Cook joked about why his wife Kelsi had been missing from his life for so long
Comedian Dane Cook and his wife, Kelsi Taylor, have seemed quite happy ever since they first got together in 2017, when he was 45 and she was 18. But their 27-year age gap still makes headlines years later, even after their 2023 wedding. They've gotten plenty of questions about their relationship over the years, and they've always defended their love.
As a comedian, it should be no surprise that Cook has used comedy to address the public's concerns about their age difference. In 2019, Cook visited "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and sat down with the TV host for an interview. During the conversation, he mentioned his then-girlfriend, Taylor. He said, "It's a little tricky, though, because my girlfriend and I get a lot of crap from people because we have an age difference. I'm 46, and she's 20." The audience had a noticeable reaction, with Cook telling them, "Thank you for the snickers of approval. I'm sure that wasn't judgment at all."
Cook then talked about how great Taylor is, calling her his "best friend" and revealing, "Sometimes I actually find myself saying, 'Where has she been all my life?'" Poking fun at her age, he went on, "Then I realize she wasn't alive for the first 26 years of it. ... People are like, 'You're robbing the cradle.' I was like, 'She hasn't slept in the cradle for like nine years, relax.'" With such a conspicuous age difference, it's good that Cook and Taylor can joke and laugh about it together.
Patrick Stewart quipped about how close in age he is to his wife's father
British actor Patrick Stewart and his wife, Sunny Ozell, have been happily married for years now, ever since their wedding in 2013. But like every other couple on this list, their difference in age is noticeable, with the two being born 38 years apart. Stewart first met Ozell in Brooklyn in 2008, when he was performing in "Macbeth" at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Romance sparked between them, and the rest is history, with Stewart's close friend and former co-star Ian McKellen officiating their wedding.
Over the years, the age difference between himself and his wife has come up in interviews with Stewart, but he doesn't seem to think much of it. In fact, he and his father-in-law, who happens to be a few years younger than him, laugh about the scenario all the time. In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2015, Ozell noted that her father was "not thrilled" about their relationship early on, but he and Stewart have since become friends. Stewart explained how Ozell's dad jokes about their unique situation, saying, "He rings me up and says, 'Hey son, it's your father here.'"
Meanwhile, Ozell doesn't see their ages as an issue either. And for her, this partially has to do with how fit Stewart is. She told the publication, "He's in better shape than me, which infuriates me." She also quipped, "He is so youthful and I guess I'm kind of an old worry wart so we bridge the gap."
Katharine McPhee is nonstop joking about her relationship with David Foster
Singer Katharine McPhee and composer David Foster are two talented musicians who found love after earlier marriages. They actually met back in 2006, when Katharine McPhee got her start on "American Idol" and Foster was a mentor on the show. A couple of years later, Foster performed at McPhee's wedding to Nick Cokas, and the two became friends. It wasn't until 2017 that they reevaluated their relationship and started dating.
With an age difference of 35 years, it was unsurprising that many people highlighted this fact when the couple got together. But in the years after, they've gotten married and welcomed a son named Rennie together, and as far as fans know, the age gap isn't an issue. For McPhee in particular, she actually seems to love joking around about it, especially with Foster's adult children. When Foster shared a photo on Instagram confirming his engagement to McPhee in 2018, his daughter Erin Foster, who is around two years older than McPhee, jokingly commented, "Mommmyyy," while Sara Foster, who is three years older than Erin, quipped, "Out of the country. What did I miss?" McPhee liked both replies.
Only a few months later, she referenced the age gap and how Foster had several grandchildren already, writing on X, "I'll be the hottest step-grandma." She's cheekily highlighted her age many more times over the years as well. After posting a photo on Instagram from another trip, her now-stepdaughter Erin responded, "FEELS LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN INVITED ON THIS BEAUTIFUL TRIP." McPhee joked back, "Mommy and daddy need alone time," with fans absolutely loving the banter within the McPhee-Foster family.