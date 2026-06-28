4 Celeb Couples Who Have Cracked Jokes About Their Sizeable Age Gap

Aside from their age difference, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship was a major surprise for fans. A pop star and a former Canadian prime minister certainly wasn't a combo people had on their bingo cards. But they kept their romance going long enough for people to grow more accustomed to it, and a lesser-known fact about them is that Trudeau is about 13 years older than Perry.

Luckily, they don't seem to mind this part of their relationship. In March 2026, the couple joked about their ages in a post on Instagram. Perry posted a photo dump that included some pictures from her adventures, including a snowboarding trip with her daughter, Daisy. But the first photo in the bunch got the most attention. In the snap, Perry and Trudeau sat next to each other at a restaurant. They smiled brightly while holding up their phones near their faces. The screens showed the results of a little test to supposedly calculate someone's "biological age" versus their "calendar age."

People can pay for this test, which, according to the company TruDiagnostic, "tells you how old you really are on the cellular level" and helps you track "the impact of lifestyle changes you make to improve your epigenetic health." It supposedly looks at how fast you are really aging versus your natural age. For Perry, her result was 33.1 years old, while Trudeau's was 43 (they were actually 41 and 54 at the time). Perry captioned the post, "How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were?" The update and caption seemed to joke about the couple's age difference and how they might feel closer in age than they actually are (and it was another way for Perry to pay her and Trudeau's haters dust).