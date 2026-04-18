10 Times Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Paid Their Haters Dust
Katy Perry's relationship with Justin Trudeau came as a surprise to many, and unfortunately for the lovebirds, not everyone has been thrilled to see their pairing. Granted, Perry's love life has always been just a tad strange, so that's nothing new. More importantly, though, rather than let the criticisms get them in their feels, she and Trudeau have continued to live their best lives, taunting their haters in the process.
After months of speculation (and paparazzi snaps from low-key dates and saucy yacht trips alike), Perry and Trudeau first officially stepped out as an item in late October 2025. Headed out for Perry's birthday party, the couple looked every bit the A-list pairing, which led to a surprising amount of consternation. There were some who complained that the former prime minister of Canada shouldn't be involved with a gaudy pop singer (heaven forbid!), while others said their very public relationship was a slap in the face to Trudeau's ex, Sophie Grégoire. "Too bad he couldn't have put as much effort into his own marriage," one critic commented on Instagram. Yikes.
Ultimately, though, the couple has had the last laugh so far. After all, Perry's birthday was just the first of many public appearances together.
Justin made things X-official in a very pointed way
One way to show the haters you're not bothered by their opinion? Share a snap of yourself, your boo, and the former Prime Minister of Japan. That's what Justin Trudeau did in December 2025, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to show off a pic of him and Katy Perry with Fumio and Yuko Kishida.
Trudeau added the caption, "Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko." Strictly speaking, it had been the Japanese politician who'd originally shared the picture, but Trudeau seemed to have no qualms about reposting it. Again, there were some troll responses, but Trudeau clearly DGAF.
Katy made things IGO two days after Justin's repost
In further proof that neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau is upset by their haters, two days after Trudeau's repost, Perry dropped an Instagram photo dump of them. She shared their first selfie together, which was sweet enough, but also added several videos from their time in Japan.
As always, there was some serious shade thrown the couple's way in the comments section — like one critic, who wrote, "#KatTurd he destroyed Canada and now he'll destroy your heart!" Perry did not respond. She did, however, continue to share glimpses into their romance.
Katy posted a snap of herself kissing Justin
Katy Perry really said "I'm his, he's mine" in her 2025/2026 Instagram holiday roundup. Clearly unconcerned with what anyone had to say about their relationship, Perry planted a smooch right on the former PM for the pic — and no, she didn't play into any questions about the inclusion of her ex, Orlando Bloom, in the same photo dump.
Clearly, reports of a messy breakup between Perry and Bloom were exaggerated, since they spent part of the holidays together. As one fan responding to raised eyebrows pointed out, "Adults exist."
Katy and Justin hit Davos together
Talk about being attached at the hip! In early 2026, Katy Perry joined Justin Trudeau for the World Economic Forum (and unfortunately had a bit of a fashion disaster at Davos, but that's besides the point). Sadly, they continued to get hate, with some Instagram commenters even urging the singer to end the relationship (yes, really).
Some of their haters also expressed concern about the fact that Perry and her politician boyfriend have an uncomfortable age gap. Trudeau is 13 years Perry's senior – but take a wild stab in the dark as to who wasn't bothered.
Couples who take goofy pics together, stay together
We'll be the first to admit we don't know the context of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's goofy selfie from her March 2026 photo dump. However, it is fun to think it may have been a response to the constant barrage of hate comments they get every time they post a pic together.
That said, it could also have been a fun moment they decided to share for the hell of it. Either way, Perry's post was a pretty clear message that she hadn't taken strangers' advice to break up with Trudeau.
Katy and Justin might also have poked fun at their age gap
Age gap critics, WYA? Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau posted another playful pic in late March 2026, each holding up their phone to show their so-called biological age test results. Perry's score was 33 (though she was actually 41), while Trudeau's was 41, meaning the 54-year-old politician was really the victor in the age-defying stakes.
Unfortunately, even with Trudeau's 11-year drop, his biological age was still significantly older than the "American Idol" alum, but based on the grins on their faces, we doubt either was particularly concerned about that. They may have even been humming "Act My Age."
They posed with Eileen Gu at the Invictus Games
One surefire way to show the world you're not bothered by criticism over your relationship? Posing with another star who's had their fair share of drama and couldn't care less, obvz. That's exactly what Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau did in late March 2026.
Unlike other untold truths about Olympic skier Eileen Gu, it's absolutely no secret at all that she has haters of her own. So, when she posed with the couple at yet another famously criticized public figure's event (that'd be Prince Harry's Invictus Games), it was kind of a power move. Honestly, we're just mad the Sussexes weren't in the selfie, too — that would've made the haters apoplectic.
Katy posted a very loved-up pic with Justin
Katy Perry shared one of her biggest middle fingers yet to her and Justin Trudeau's haters in April 2026. Gazing up at Trudeau adoringly, it was clear the popstar was smitten and then some — though we briefly tore our eyes away to see her caption.
"Never knew karma could be so rewarding," she wrote, and oh, to know just who she was shading in that moment. Perhaps their critics? Maybe, maybe not, but talk about being glowing in love.
Katy and Justin's Coachella vibe was giving full-on 'Teenage Dream'
Remember the "Teenage Dream" music video circa 2010? Clearly, Katy Perry does too, hence her and Justin Trudeau's getup for Coachella 16 years later. Trudeau's backwards cap at 54 is almost grounds for landing on our worst-dressed list for Coachella 2026's first weekend, but we'll give him a pass because ... the biological age test, we guess?
Perry and Trudeau got a ton of hate post-Coachella, which we guess they were already expecting, given all the trolling they'd already faced leading up to it. Perhaps that's why she decided to post the pic of them walking hand in hand, effectively showing their backs to all the critics — unless it was more of a reference — "I'll cry about it later, tonight I'm having fun."
Of course, we could also be reading too much into it. Either way, if ever there was a blissfully unbothered pair of lovers (to the outside world, anyway), it's these two.