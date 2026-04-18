10 Times Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Paid Their Haters Dust

Katy Perry's relationship with Justin Trudeau came as a surprise to many, and unfortunately for the lovebirds, not everyone has been thrilled to see their pairing. Granted, Perry's love life has always been just a tad strange, so that's nothing new. More importantly, though, rather than let the criticisms get them in their feels, she and Trudeau have continued to live their best lives, taunting their haters in the process.

After months of speculation (and paparazzi snaps from low-key dates and saucy yacht trips alike), Perry and Trudeau first officially stepped out as an item in late October 2025. Headed out for Perry's birthday party, the couple looked every bit the A-list pairing, which led to a surprising amount of consternation. There were some who complained that the former prime minister of Canada shouldn't be involved with a gaudy pop singer (heaven forbid!), while others said their very public relationship was a slap in the face to Trudeau's ex, Sophie Grégoire. "Too bad he couldn't have put as much effort into his own marriage," one critic commented on Instagram. Yikes.

Ultimately, though, the couple has had the last laugh so far. After all, Perry's birthday was just the first of many public appearances together.