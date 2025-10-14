Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie Posts Cryptic Message After His Saucy Katy Perry Yacht Trip
Sophie Trudeau is responding after her ex Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry seemingly confirmed their romance in PDA-filled photos showing the couple kissing and embracing on a yacht in photos originally obtained by the Daily Mail on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Justin is shirtless and wearing a pair of jeans in the photos as he embraces Perry, who is wearing a one-piece bathing suit.
Sophie posted a video to Instagram on Monday, October 13. reflecting on love, grief, and letting go. "Nothing we love is meant to be kept forever," she said in the video and the caption of the post. "People, places, moments — they're all meant to be lived, not possessed." She said that although humans tend to try to hold on to moments they've had with others via memories, the only time we really have those moments is while they're happening in the present.
The former first lady of Canada went on to say that when we let go of the people we have loved and lost, we make room for future connections, lessons, memories, and intimacy with others, because love isn't meant to be a possession. Sophie didn't mention the "I'm His, He's Mine" singer or Justin, instead referring to the death of her father, Jean Grégoire, who died in August 2024 (via Yahoo Life). "So, maybe love's deepest teaching is this: to stand open-hearted in the face of impermanence. To honor what has been and to trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us, where no loss can erase it," she said toward the end of the video. Sophie then invited viewers to breathe with her and remember something or someone they've had to let go, while reflecting on the endurance of love.
Katy and Justin had been trying to keep their relationship out of headlines
Justin and Sophie Trudeau announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage (via People). Justin was first linked to Katy Perry in July 2025, just one month after she announced her split from her fiancé of more than six years, Orlando Bloom. If Bloom's behavior online is any indication, the breakup was messy, but Perry persisted in dating Trudeau quickly, no matter what emojis Bloom uses to support jokes about her dating life.
In photos obtained by TMZ in July, the duo took a walk in Montreal's Mount Royal Park before sharing a meal together, although no PDA was reported. He also took his daughter, Ella-Grace Trudeau, to the pop star's concert in Montreal two days after his stroll with her. Anonymous sources later downplayed the relationship to People in August 2025, but by October, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the couple was still seeing each other, but trying to be more private about it, since Perry was busy on tour. "Katy is taking it day by day but is very open to dating," the source said at the time. Well, it looks like their plans for privacy have changed.
Meanwhile, Sophie is leading virtual panels on navigating menopause per her Instagram account, and spoke at We The Planet UNGA 100 Disruptors: Audacity at the United Nations on September 26, 2025, in New York City. So, while Perry tours the world, Sophie is changing it.