Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie Posts Cryptic Message After His Saucy Katy Perry Yacht Trip

Sophie Trudeau is responding after her ex Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry seemingly confirmed their romance in PDA-filled photos showing the couple kissing and embracing on a yacht in photos originally obtained by the Daily Mail on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Justin is shirtless and wearing a pair of jeans in the photos as he embraces Perry, who is wearing a one-piece bathing suit.

Sophie posted a video to Instagram on Monday, October 13. reflecting on love, grief, and letting go. "Nothing we love is meant to be kept forever," she said in the video and the caption of the post. "People, places, moments — they're all meant to be lived, not possessed." She said that although humans tend to try to hold on to moments they've had with others via memories, the only time we really have those moments is while they're happening in the present.

The former first lady of Canada went on to say that when we let go of the people we have loved and lost, we make room for future connections, lessons, memories, and intimacy with others, because love isn't meant to be a possession. Sophie didn't mention the "I'm His, He's Mine" singer or Justin, instead referring to the death of her father, Jean Grégoire, who died in August 2024 (via Yahoo Life). "So, maybe love's deepest teaching is this: to stand open-hearted in the face of impermanence. To honor what has been and to trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us, where no loss can erase it," she said toward the end of the video. Sophie then invited viewers to breathe with her and remember something or someone they've had to let go, while reflecting on the endurance of love.