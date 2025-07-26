The Tragic Truth About Justin Trudeau & Sophie Gregoire's Daughter Ella-Grace
Most kids of sitting leaders would likely attest to the fact that it's not always an easy position to be in, and Ella-Grace Trudeau, the second child of Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire, is no exception. In fact, she's poked fun at some of the pitfalls of growing up as a prime minister's child. That said, Ella-Grace has also said that despite the many difficulties, she's grateful to have had the experiences she did.
Just 16 at the time of this writing, Ella-Grace hasn't said a whole lot publicly. However, that changed when she introduced her dad for his farewell speech at the 2025 Liberal Party of Canada leadership election. "I think we all know that being a prime minister is not the easiest job in the world...but it's not that easy to be the kid of a prime minister either," she joked (via Global News). In particular, Ella-Grace pointed out that going about an everyday teenage existence wasn't exactly possible, and she chuckled as she listed some of the biggest challenges she'd faced, citing strict rules, tight security, and "drama" in general. On top of that, though, she also shared a lot of people felt comfortable criticizing her father while talking to her — something she said made her question their personal values.
While Ella-Grace didn't expand on what she meant by "drama," it's possible her parents' marriage fell under that category. After all, in addition to their divorce, Justin and Gregoire faced affair rumors (and Gregoire didn't exactly go out of her way to dispel them). Granted, we doubt that means there's any truth to the rumors that Justin is Barron Trump's real father, but still, it's not an easy thing to deal with as a teen (or any age for that matter).
Drama aside, Ella-Grace is grateful for her upbringing
No kid wants to hear rumors about their parents' possible extramarital activities, so we wouldn't be surprised if the rumors that Justin Trudeau had an affair with Melania Trump — or anyone else — gave Ella-Grace Trudeau the ick. However, it's worth noting that in her speech at the Liberal Party election, the former first daughter of Canada shared that she had one very helpful person to vent to when things got tough: her dad. "He never failed to make me feel better. He listened, and more than that, I knew he heard me, he understood me, because he lived through all that," she said, referencing the fact that Justin's own dad had been prime minister of Canada, too (via Global News). Granted, she threw a little playful shade his way when pointing out one of the major differences between their experiences. That is, Justin was one of the first kids of Canada prior to the advent of social media. "Imagine constantly seeing your dad, or even news about him, as you scroll through your feed," she quipped.
Even with all the drawbacks, Ella-Grace shared that she'd also had a ton of great times during her father's years as prime minister. "I'm so lucky to have been able to experience so much, to meet so many extraordinary people, to see so many beautiful things and places," she said, switching between English and French.
That said, Ella-Grace also made it clear that while she appreciated the good times, she was more than ready to move on to a new chapter. "My brothers and I have shared our dad with you for the past 12 years. Now, we're taking him back," she said, concluding her speech. We're wishing her and her siblings all the best with that.