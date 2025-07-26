The Tragic Truth About Justin Trudeau & Sophie Gregoire's Daughter Ella-Grace

Most kids of sitting leaders would likely attest to the fact that it's not always an easy position to be in, and Ella-Grace Trudeau, the second child of Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire, is no exception. In fact, she's poked fun at some of the pitfalls of growing up as a prime minister's child. That said, Ella-Grace has also said that despite the many difficulties, she's grateful to have had the experiences she did.

Just 16 at the time of this writing, Ella-Grace hasn't said a whole lot publicly. However, that changed when she introduced her dad for his farewell speech at the 2025 Liberal Party of Canada leadership election. "I think we all know that being a prime minister is not the easiest job in the world...but it's not that easy to be the kid of a prime minister either," she joked (via Global News). In particular, Ella-Grace pointed out that going about an everyday teenage existence wasn't exactly possible, and she chuckled as she listed some of the biggest challenges she'd faced, citing strict rules, tight security, and "drama" in general. On top of that, though, she also shared a lot of people felt comfortable criticizing her father while talking to her — something she said made her question their personal values.

While Ella-Grace didn't expand on what she meant by "drama," it's possible her parents' marriage fell under that category. After all, in addition to their divorce, Justin and Gregoire faced affair rumors (and Gregoire didn't exactly go out of her way to dispel them). Granted, we doubt that means there's any truth to the rumors that Justin is Barron Trump's real father, but still, it's not an easy thing to deal with as a teen (or any age for that matter).