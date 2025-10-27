Reactions To Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Are A Slap In The Face To His Ex-Wife Sophie
Embroiled in affair rumors that rocked Justin Trudeau's marriage to Sophie Grégoire, the former Canadian prime minister was seen as the bad guy when they separated in August 2023. Katy Perry also raised eyebrows when she jumped into a relationship with Trudeau so soon after splitting from Orlando Bloom in July 2025. Besides, Perry and Trudeau just seemed like a really odd couple. But when they made their first public appearance together on October 25, 2025, the reaction was actually a lot more positive than we expected.
Instagram users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts when People shared pics of Perry and Trudeau walking hand-in-hand at an event in Paris. "Think i like the upgrade Kate. Well done," one user wrote. Another echoed the sentiment, highlighting how the politician has changed for the better. "He looks fresh and refreshed, good for him," the netizens celebrated. Others admitted they were wrong to judge the pair in the past. "What a stylish couple! Maybe not the most expected one, but who cares? I'm rooting for them," a third user gushed.
This can't have been easy on his ex-wife. Grégoire posted a cryptic message after Trudeau and Perry's saucy yacht trip did the rounds in mid-October, suggesting the whole thing has been hard on her. "Nothing we love is meant to be kept forever," she captioned an Instagram video. Even though Grégoire has achieved the sympathy that Perry never will, the acceptance of her ex's unlikely relationship has got to sting.
Sophie Grégoire is constantly teased about Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry
Navigating a high-profile divorce is hard in itself, but adding a pop star and social media into the mix certainly makes it harder. Sophie Grégoire is experiencing this combo firsthand. As soon as photos of Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's first official outing hit the news, netizens flocked to her socials to share their thoughts. "You're so much better than Katy Perry!" one user commented under Grégoire's October 27, 2025, Instagram post.
The netizen was hardly alone. "This wom[a]n is thriving and completely unbothered. She is happy and more beautiful because a weight has been lifted," a user wrote in a previous Instagram post. While some users took Grégoire's side, others simply used her page to share their opinions. "Can you believe your ex-husband is with Katy Perry? Two space cadets. How beautiful," wrote another. Others are just dying to get her perspective. "What do you think about katy perry and justin?" a user asked.
All these questions and comments, whether they defend her or otherwise, must be painful for Grégoire, who was married to Trudeau for 18 years and has three children with him. This is particularly true if reports of how she has been handling the news are true. "Sophie's putting on a brave face publicly, but she's devastated. Seeing those images was like being punched in the stomach. ... It's been incredibly painful for her," a source told Radar after Trudeau and Perry were captured kissing on a yacht.