Reactions To Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Are A Slap In The Face To His Ex-Wife Sophie

Navigating a high-profile divorce is hard in itself, but adding a pop star and social media into the mix certainly makes it harder. Sophie Grégoire is experiencing this combo firsthand. As soon as photos of Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's first official outing hit the news, netizens flocked to her socials to share their thoughts. "You're so much better than Katy Perry!" one user commented under Grégoire's October 27, 2025, Instagram post.

The netizen was hardly alone. "This wom[a]n is thriving and completely unbothered. She is happy and more beautiful because a weight has been lifted," a user wrote in a previous Instagram post. While some users took Grégoire's side, others simply used her page to share their opinions. "Can you believe your ex-husband is with Katy Perry? Two space cadets. How beautiful," wrote another. Others are just dying to get her perspective. "What do you think about katy perry and justin?" a user asked.

All these questions and comments, whether they defend her or otherwise, must be painful for Grégoire, who was married to Trudeau for 18 years and has three children with him. This is particularly true if reports of how she has been handling the news are true. "Sophie's putting on a brave face publicly, but she's devastated. Seeing those images was like being punched in the stomach. ... It's been incredibly painful for her," a source told Radar after Trudeau and Perry were captured kissing on a yacht.