The Fashion Disasters At Davos 2026
Some 3,000 participants from all over the world, including presidents, prime ministers, CEOs, journalists, and even celebrities, gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the 56th annual World Economic Forum to talk about all things global affairs. This year, the theme is "A Spirit of Dialogue," and U.S. President Donald Trump was tapped as one of the key leaders who participated in public panel discussions amid his bid to acquire Greenland. "This would not be a threat to NATO. This would greatly enhance the security of the entire alliance, the NATO alliance," Trump argued around the 38-minute mark of his speech. "The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO. I want to tell you that. And when you think about it, nobody can dispute it. We give so much, and we get so little in return."
While the week-long summit, which took place from January 19 to 23, 2026, serves as an avenue for leaders to tackle a wide range of global issues — from artificial intelligence to climate change — the World Economic Forum also doubled as a fashion event of sorts for anyone wanting to turn heads or make a fashion statement. For his keynote address, Trump opted for his signature navy blue blazer and red tie combo but went a little overboard with his makeup, as usual. (See also: A nightmare close-up of his expired peach bronzer during the Board of Peace signing in Davos was especially jarring). But he wasn't the only one who raised eyebrows there. Below, a round-up of the fashion disasters at Davos 2026.
Elon Musk's outfit was casual... too casual
Do you think Elon Musk may have skipped the word "smart" in "smart casual dress code" when he skimmed the invitation for this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland? Because we do. Joining his fellow CEO and BlackRock's Larry Fink for a sit-down conversation about the future of tech and AI, Musk made a case for lazy dressing by skipping the suit-and-tie in favor of his go-to blazer-and-T-shirt look. He finished it off with jeans and a pair of high-top sneakers that clearly have seen better days. Oh, and did we mention it's his WEF debut too? Yeah, well, he's certainly not there to impress anyone.
Katy Perry sported an ill-fitting top at the summit
Fresh off her "Lifetimes" world tour, Katy Perry made a surprise appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, alongside Justin Trudeau, her boyfriend and former prime minister of Canada. A photo of the unlikely pair that has now gone viral on X showed them holding hands with smiles on their faces as they made their way through the hall. Perry looked like the actor Emily Blunt in her smart-casual attire featuring a Jacquemus cardigan with rounded sleeves and a matching knitted skirt. The only issue was that her top looked a little too loose on her slender frame and also clashed with her skin tone. As someone on X wrote, "ok slay. but how long until her stylist gets it right again?" Because, same.
What's up with Emmanuel Macron's eyewear?
Tom Cruise called — he wants his shades back. During the World Economic Forum, French President Emmanuel Macron caused quite a stir when he showed up in Davos, Switzerland, wearing aviators for his keynote address on day 2 of the global summit. TBH, it was a vibe, but wearing sunglasses indoors is generally frowned upon by our society and considered poor etiquette. But as it turns out, the reason for this was purely health-related, as French outlets reported that Macron had a subconjunctival hemorrhage or broken blood vessels in his eye, so we'll just have to excuse him. That may be so, but we all know he wasn't mad about channelling his inner Cruise in those badass "Top Gun: Maverick" aviator shades.
Argentinian president Javier Milei refused to cut his hair
Argentine President Javier Milei has earned the nickname "El Peluca" or "The Wig" for his famously shaggy hair and long, almost cartoonish sideburns that have practically become his trademark. Of course, just because he was tapped to speak in Davos as one of the world leaders headlining the World Economic Forum this year doesn't mean he has to change that. But, while we certainly admire the dedication, some might argue it's time to consider moving on. "Whenever I see Javier Milei speak, only one question pops up in my mind — is this his real hair?" as one X user asked. (It is.) It's hard to focus on his politics when his wild, unruly mane is usually the main attraction.
Maria Bartiromo looked ridiculous in her mink fur hat
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo also flew all the way to Davos, Switzerland, for the annual World Economic Forum. Pictured here with footballer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham, the veteran news anchor looked cozy in a leather trench coat with matching boots and a faux mink fur hat. She also interviewed U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as part of her exclusive coverage. "Quite a look from Maria Bartiromo in Davos," the journalist Aaron Rupar remarked on X, to which someone responded, "Straight from Russia with love." Another said, "My bad, I swore that was Kid Rock."
Karoline Leavitt was overdressed
Currently pregnant with her and Nicholas Riccio's second child, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt joined the U.S. president as part of his entourage for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Leavitt was photographed arriving at Zurich Airport on January 21, 2026, ahead of the annual global summit. Having clearly anticipated that the press would be there, Leavitt stepped off the plane wearing Gucci sunglasses and a tacky leopard coat to keep her warm and cover her baby bump. She looked slightly overdressed for the occasion, but flashed a giant, toothy smile, as though relishing the attention.