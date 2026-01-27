Some 3,000 participants from all over the world, including presidents, prime ministers, CEOs, journalists, and even celebrities, gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the 56th annual World Economic Forum to talk about all things global affairs. This year, the theme is "A Spirit of Dialogue," and U.S. President Donald Trump was tapped as one of the key leaders who participated in public panel discussions amid his bid to acquire Greenland. "This would not be a threat to NATO. This would greatly enhance the security of the entire alliance, the NATO alliance," Trump argued around the 38-minute mark of his speech. "The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO. I want to tell you that. And when you think about it, nobody can dispute it. We give so much, and we get so little in return."

While the week-long summit, which took place from January 19 to 23, 2026, serves as an avenue for leaders to tackle a wide range of global issues — from artificial intelligence to climate change — the World Economic Forum also doubled as a fashion event of sorts for anyone wanting to turn heads or make a fashion statement. For his keynote address, Trump opted for his signature navy blue blazer and red tie combo but went a little overboard with his makeup, as usual. (See also: A nightmare close-up of his expired peach bronzer during the Board of Peace signing in Davos was especially jarring). But he wasn't the only one who raised eyebrows there. Below, a round-up of the fashion disasters at Davos 2026.