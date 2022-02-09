Eileen Gu Couldn't Care Less About The Beijing Olympics Drama

Despite the decorum and significance of an international event like the Olympics, it seems that drama has become part and parcel of its overall legacy. Consider last year's 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Aside from the oft-commented upon empty stadiums and lack of spectators thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, newsworthy highlights included the controversy surrounding U.S. gymnast Simone Biles' withdrawal from the games in order to prioritize her mental health and the uproar over American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's disqualification for a positive cannabis test.

Suffice to say, it's never truly the Olympics unless there's scandal or controversy to talk about, and this year's 2022 Winter Games in Beijing haven't disappointed. This time, the main topic of discussion (and for some, derision) is 18-year-old freestyle skier Eileen Gu, an American-born athlete who many assumed would easily place on the Olympic U.S. team as many as three years ago. But in 2019, Gu, who at the time was on the roster for the Team USA rookie team made the conscious decision to compete as a member of China's team instead to honor her Chinese heritage. Previously, Gu held dual citizenship in both the U.S. and China, her mother's country of origin.

Though Gu's departure happened in 2019, the issue arose once again in time for the Beijing Games, amplified by widespread international viewership. And after winning a gold medal on February 8, the conversation around Gu doesn't look like it will be dying down anytime soon.