Piers Morgan Lashes Out About Simone Biles

Piers Morgan does not shy away from speaking his mind — who could forget his comments about Meghan Markle and his subsequent departure from "Good Morning Britain" in March? Now he's under fire for what he said about Simone Biles.

Biles shocked the world at the Tokyo Olympics when she withdrew from the women's gymnastics competition due to a "medical issue," per People. She later clarified that she was dealing with a "mental issue," telling reporters, "You have to be there 100%. Once I came out, I was like, 'No. My mental is not there,'" per ESPN. She was proud of her teammates stepping up in her absence, as she wrote on Instagram, "You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I'll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn't. Thanks for being there for me and having my back!"

Biles said she is using July 28 as "a mental rest day," according to ESPN, and would then decide if she will continue to compete, adding, "We're going to see about Thursday," referencing the women's all-around final. According to Olympics, she has now withdrawn from that day too. Meanwhile, Morgan is taking her to task for her withdrawal. Keep reading for more details.