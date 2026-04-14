Coachella 2026 Weekend 1: All The Worst-Dressed Celebs
It's that time of the year again where all the hottest celebrities and influencers flock to Indio, California for the annual, super exclusive Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The 2026 event features some exciting headliners from Sabrina Carpenter to Justin Bieber, whose stripped-back performance of his past and recent hits was met with mixed reactions from fans. Of course, it wouldn't be Coachella without the fashion and, while many understood the assignment by bringing their A-game to the festival (Teyana Taylor and Karol G, we're looking at you), certain celebs didn't quite deliver, ultimately landing on our list of worst-dressed picks.
Let's start with the most underwhelming: Kendall Jenner. While we appreciate that the stunning supermodel was prioritizing comfort over style here (clearly), this look just felt a little too basic and borderline lazy. At 818 Outpost during Coachella Weekend 1, "The Kardashians" star kept it super chill in a white cropped tank top and matching shorts, paired with a thin leather belt, sunglasses, boots, and a baseball cap worn backwards.
It's like she didn't even try! In case you forget, Kendall, you're quite literally one of the top supermodels in the world. We know you can do better. That said, we wouldn't be surprised if this ends up becoming the new fashion trend this summer. At least it's comfy!
Emma Roberts looked like she was heading to a sleepover
After appearing on our list of the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2025 US Open, Emma Roberts continued her streak with another huge fashion miss at Coachella Weekend 1. The actor attended Revolve's annual festival in a black zip-up jacket (seriously?) and yellow silk shorts with black lace trimming. She accessorized it with oversized sunglasses, a shoulder bag, minimal jewelry, and some dusty leather ankle boots. Just terrible overall. Between this and Kendall Jenner's look, it's hard to decide which outfit is lazier.
Paris Hilton was giving a bit too much
One thing we love about the sometimes-controversial Paris Hilton is that she's always having fun and unapologetically extra when it comes to fashion. This year, the socialite went all out for Coachella in her Cowgirl Barbie-inspired 'fit featuring tons of sequins and feathers. Hilton wore a custom red-and-pink cowboy top with matching panties and stockings, styled with gloves and studded boots. She finished it off with heart-shaped sunglasses, huge silver earrings, and a long blonde wig. The look was intentionally camp, but it was also a lot for just one outfit.
Madelyn Cline threw it back to 2016
A graphic tee and denim shorts? For Coachella? Come on, now. It seems Madelyn Cline was too hot and unbothered to think of anything else to wear for this year's Coachella, popping up at Rachel Zoe's Zoeasis Coachella dinner in a simple gray band tee, denim shorts, and black ankle boots. To be fair, it was a relatively casual, come-as-you-are dinner event with a seemingly lax dress code, but we still feel like she could've tried harder and opted for something a little more chic and intentional. A dress and heels would've been really nice.
Dixie D'Amelio was giving us absolutely nothing
Dixie D'Amelio was also spotted attending Revolve's Festival at Coachella Weekend 1 in an edgy, Y2K-inspired look featuring a Triangl bikini top, a denim vest with zipper and pockets, and matching zip-up micro-shorts. The TikTok star paired it with black platform boots and a knee strap on her left leg (why?), giving her outfit an edgier vibe. D'Amelio finished the look off with a layered necklace, sunglasses, and braids in her hair. Not really our style but her abs were fire!
Heidi Klum looked kind of messy
Someone tell Heidi Klum that Halloween is over! The legendary supermodel only just revealed she was at Coachella this weekend actually, blending in among the crowd in full incognito mode to avoid being spotted by fans. She dressed up for day one in an all-white ensemble featuring a cut-out bodysuit with jeans and a blond wig that fell past her bottoms. Klum then attended day two in sexy lingerie and an off-the-shoulder dress (pictured above), with her butt cheeks hanging out and barely covered by fishnet stockings. Spicy! Or, messy? Between the ratty wig and the nylon stockings, the look felt cheap and so unlike the fashion icon. Klum also sported giant sunglasses, a tiny purse, and a pair of cute-looking cowboy boots. At least it seemed like she had fun?
Joe Jonas was giving major dad energy
Hey Joe, Robert Irwin called — he wants his shorts back. Joining Teddy Swims on the Coachella main stage for Weekend 1, Joe Jonas of the world-famous Jonas Brothers appeared for a surprise performance of their hit song "When You Look Me in the Eyes" in a full-on, classic dad outfit. He sported a blue zip-up nylon shirt and a pair of khaki shorts with tinted sunglasses, high socks (of course), and dad sneakers, all courtesy of Prada. OK, so this wasn't bad exactly, but it's also hardly a standout look considering all the outfits we've seen from other artists and attendees.