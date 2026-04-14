Coachella 2026 Weekend 1: All The Worst-Dressed Celebs

It's that time of the year again where all the hottest celebrities and influencers flock to Indio, California for the annual, super exclusive Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The 2026 event features some exciting headliners from Sabrina Carpenter to Justin Bieber, whose stripped-back performance of his past and recent hits was met with mixed reactions from fans. Of course, it wouldn't be Coachella without the fashion and, while many understood the assignment by bringing their A-game to the festival (Teyana Taylor and Karol G, we're looking at you), certain celebs didn't quite deliver, ultimately landing on our list of worst-dressed picks.

Let's start with the most underwhelming: Kendall Jenner. While we appreciate that the stunning supermodel was prioritizing comfort over style here (clearly), this look just felt a little too basic and borderline lazy. At 818 Outpost during Coachella Weekend 1, "The Kardashians" star kept it super chill in a white cropped tank top and matching shorts, paired with a thin leather belt, sunglasses, boots, and a baseball cap worn backwards.

It's like she didn't even try! In case you forget, Kendall, you're quite literally one of the top supermodels in the world. We know you can do better. That said, we wouldn't be surprised if this ends up becoming the new fashion trend this summer. At least it's comfy!