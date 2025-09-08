The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 US Open

The 2025 US Open may be over, but the pics will live on — and for some of the stars in attendance, that's a tad unfortunate. After all, unlike the chic displays we saw at Wimbledon, there were a number of style misses at the stateside Grand Slam. In fact, we're tempted to recall Kim Kardashian's sentiments on her sisters' outfits for their trip to Tokyo in 2018.

We'll start with Donald Trump, who all but summed up the phrase, "Go girl, give us nothing." Clad in his go-to navy suit with a red tie, the president's look was on the boring side. At least when he attended the Miami Grand Prix in May 2024, he ditched the tie.

We will give Trump some slack on one element of his outfit. That'd be his trousers, which looked to have been pulled up super high in some pics. In other snaps from the day, they were on his waist as normal, which makes us think the high-waist moments were all down to unfortunate camera angles.