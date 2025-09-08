The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 US Open
The 2025 US Open may be over, but the pics will live on — and for some of the stars in attendance, that's a tad unfortunate. After all, unlike the chic displays we saw at Wimbledon, there were a number of style misses at the stateside Grand Slam. In fact, we're tempted to recall Kim Kardashian's sentiments on her sisters' outfits for their trip to Tokyo in 2018.
We'll start with Donald Trump, who all but summed up the phrase, "Go girl, give us nothing." Clad in his go-to navy suit with a red tie, the president's look was on the boring side. At least when he attended the Miami Grand Prix in May 2024, he ditched the tie.
We will give Trump some slack on one element of his outfit. That'd be his trousers, which looked to have been pulled up super high in some pics. In other snaps from the day, they were on his waist as normal, which makes us think the high-waist moments were all down to unfortunate camera angles.
Pam Bondi's shirt and blazer were a nice idea, but didn't pan out
Next up, the attorney general. Pam Bondi has been accused of inappropriate outfits in the past, but luckily her pick for the US Open didn't fall into that category. That doesn't mean it was great, though.
While we can see the idea behind the striped blue and white shirt and pink blazer, IRL, it just didn't pan out that well. Perhaps a different color palette would have helped make things feel a little less dated. Then again, compared to some of the other looks on this list, we may actually prefer dated over trendy.
Irina Shayk's look didn't make sense for a tennis match
Irina Shayk has built a massive net worth thanks to her supermodel good looks, so it goes without saying that she has the power to make just about anything look good. However, just because you can doesn't mean you should, and Shayk's US Open getup is evidence of that.
Between the dress itself — which was a weird pick for a tennis match — the loafers that looked as though she was trying the dress on at home and had forgotten to swap them out for literally anything else, and the giant chunky necklace, all we can really ask is ... why?
Emma Roberts' outfit looked a little heavy
Okay, so at first glance Emma Roberts' US Open lewk wasn't awful. However, something about it felt "off."
As with Pam Bondi, maybe a different color palette would have made a difference. While it's pretty clear the "Scream Queens" star was going for autumnal vibes, the browns and reds felt a little heavy in conjunction with her auburn locks. That said, the accessories also went a long way in dating the lewk. We get it, 2000s fashion is back, but square-toes and a suede bag in addition to the darker colors did more to age Roberts than remind us she was one of the stars of that era.
BJ Novak looked like he threw something on and headed out
If Donald Trump gave us nothing by wearing his tired suit to the US Open, BJ Novak ... wasn't much different. Only instead of a suit, Novak went way more casual. Like, nipping out to the grocery store after work casual.
While there's something to be said for more laidback attire to a sporting event (we refer once more to Irina Shayk), Novak took things a stretch too far. We'd single out a specific element that stopped this look from being great, but we can't really pick one.
Kaley Cuoco's look felt costumey
Speaking of not knowing where to begin with an element we don't love, we'll wrap things up with Kaley Cuoco. Yes, it's the tennis; yes, it's preppy. However, everything about Cuoco's look felt costumey rather than authentic.
As many know, Cuoco is a former tennis WAG, having previously been married to Ryan Sweeting. The divorce notably wasn't the greatest (Cuoco once said Sweeting ruined the idea of marriage for her), so maybe she was trying to go incognito. Either way, it's a no from us.