Tom Brady's Post-Gisele Love Life Is Reportedly Ripping Friendships Apart

Gisele Bündchen settled down again pretty quickly post-divorce, but the same can't quite be said for Tom Brady. The NFL legend has been linked to not just one, but two Victoria's Secret Angels, and unfortunately, his messy relationships with both Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel may have seriously damaged their friendship. The two models have been best friends for years, so one of the first indications that there was drama between them was the fact that they stopped posting anything together online. Of course, one could argue that they've simply been busy (even though both of them were in the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show), but eagle-eyed fans noticed they weren't following each other on Instagram either.

That led to more questions, so shout-out to the netizen who came right out and asked if they were still close, to which Smalls notably replied, "[I'm] not friends with backstabbers," (via Instagram). She later deleted the comment, but after Just Jared posted about the situation, Smalls replied, "Two words: SUMMER HOUSE ! That'll explain everything." Of course, "Summer House" fans will be well aware that Amanda Batula started dating her friend Ciara Miller's ex, West Wilson, destroying their friendship (this is where Bethenny Frankel would say, "It's about Tom").

A day after Smalls' "Summer House" comment, Us Weekly reported that Swanepoel was dating Brady. A few days after that, an insider dished that Smalls had also dated Brady for a while a few years back, and the blossoming relationship between her ex and BFF had completely broken her heart. Swanepoel, they said, knew about the relationship, and once Smalls learned that they were dating she was, "Completely blindsided by the whole thing and felt really betrayed."