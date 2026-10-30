Dylan Dreyer Channels '60s Sitcom Icon For Today Show Halloween & It's Scary Nostalgic
Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is pulling out all the stops for the "Today" show's annual Halloween show. The show has celebrated Halloween at the plaza in New York City for decades, becoming a holiday tradition that many viewers look forward to every year. NBC is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2026, so the "Today" show team had to go bigger and better than ever to honor the television network's rich history. To pay tribute to the '60s, Dreyer dressed up as the lead character of NBC's hit sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie." "It's funny because I grew up watching 'I Dream of Jeannie,' even though it was an older show," Dreyer told Today.com as she prepared to don the iconic outfit. "I'm so excited! I feel like it's just bright and colorful."
While Barbara Eden's "I Dream of Jeannie" costume generated all the wrong buzz back in the '60s for being too revealing, it gave Dreyer a chance to show off her abs. According to the TV personality, she was ready to fully embrace the nostalgic costume with the help of her workout routine that utilizes the Soto Method. "I have always, except for when I was pregnant, had a six-pack. And it's literally because when I was younger, my dad always said to me, 'Tighten your stomach,'" she shared with Today.com. "I have stepped up my game a little bit in the last couple weeks because I knew this costume was coming."
While Dreyer got into character by rewatching the show to study Eden's mannerisms, the costume design and makeup departments were also hard at work behind the scenes. Recreating Jeannie's iconic hairstyle was particularly difficult for wig designer Jodi Mancuso since the long blond hair and braids proved to be heavy on Dreyer, especially with the fez hat.
The internet loved Dylan Dreyer's I Dream of Jeannie costume
Many of Dylan Dreyer's best fashion moments have come from Halloween costumes, and 2026 is no exception. The "Today" show's Instagram account was flooded with positive comments about the meteorologist's "I Dream of Jeannie" recreation. "Hats off to the wardrobe/costume hair and make up people amazing! Dylan fantastic girl! Read the article on how got into shape for this. Wow!" an Instagram user said. Many were also surprised by her toned physique, which helped her pull off the look. "Costume is nice but the abs after three kids is wayyy more impressive," one commented.
Unlike the reactions to some of Dreyer's worst outfits, the internet seemed to be united in praising the star's reenactment of Barbara Eden's '60s sitcom character. "I Dream of Jeannie" aired on NBC from 1965 to 1970, but now modern-day fans are craving more of the series after over half a century off air. Some are even calling for Dreyer to portray the iconic character. "Dylan nailed it, she could easily be the new Jeannie in a reboot!" one Instagram user said. "Perfect match to Barbara Eden, if there ever was a remake you could play her," another agreed.
Dreyer was not the only "Today" show cast member to celebrate NBC's century in broadcast television for Halloween. Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay from the NBC smash hit 90s sitcom "Friends." Anchor Vicky Nguyen represented the 2026 Winter Olympics on NBC by dressing up as American figure skating gold medalist Alysa Liu and taking to the Rockefeller Center's ice rink. "What a wonderful homage to 100 years of NBC," an X user commented on one "Today" article.