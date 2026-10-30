Dylan Dreyer Channels '60s Sitcom Icon For Today Show Halloween & It's Scary Nostalgic

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is pulling out all the stops for the "Today" show's annual Halloween show. The show has celebrated Halloween at the plaza in New York City for decades, becoming a holiday tradition that many viewers look forward to every year. NBC is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2026, so the "Today" show team had to go bigger and better than ever to honor the television network's rich history. To pay tribute to the '60s, Dreyer dressed up as the lead character of NBC's hit sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie." "It's funny because I grew up watching 'I Dream of Jeannie,' even though it was an older show," Dreyer told Today.com as she prepared to don the iconic outfit. "I'm so excited! I feel like it's just bright and colorful."

While Barbara Eden's "I Dream of Jeannie" costume generated all the wrong buzz back in the '60s for being too revealing, it gave Dreyer a chance to show off her abs. According to the TV personality, she was ready to fully embrace the nostalgic costume with the help of her workout routine that utilizes the Soto Method. "I have always, except for when I was pregnant, had a six-pack. And it's literally because when I was younger, my dad always said to me, 'Tighten your stomach,'" she shared with Today.com. "I have stepped up my game a little bit in the last couple weeks because I knew this costume was coming."

While Dreyer got into character by rewatching the show to study Eden's mannerisms, the costume design and makeup departments were also hard at work behind the scenes. Recreating Jeannie's iconic hairstyle was particularly difficult for wig designer Jodi Mancuso since the long blond hair and braids proved to be heavy on Dreyer, especially with the fez hat.