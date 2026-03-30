7 Times NBC's Dylan Dreyer's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Awful Outfits
If you tune into the "Today" show every morning, Dylan Dreyer is probably a familiar face. The meteorologist works for the network, reporting on the weather as well as other trending topics as a co-anchor of the third hour of the morning show.
Dreyer first started on NBC News way back in 2012, working as the weekend meteorologist for "Today." She later became the meteorologist for "NBC Nightly News" between 2015 and 2024. Expanding her duties, she started hosting the NBC travel and adventure program "Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer" in 2019. With such a busy work schedule, appearing on television almost every day for everyone at home to see, there's probably some pressure on Dreyer to impress with her outfits. And she certainly has to wear a lot of different outfits.
So it shouldn't be a big surprise to learn that the ensembles she wears can be hit or miss, with a few notable failures here and there. Even the TV personality's fit figure, killer legs, and impressive beauty transformation couldn't save some of these looks.
Dylan's bright yellow and black ensemble clashed
Earlier in her NBC career, Dylan Dreyer attended the premiere for the 2014 movie "Into the Storm." While her outfit was certainly eye-catching, it wasn't for any of the good reasons. The TV star wore a knee-length dress with cap sleeves, with black down the sides and a stripe of bright yellow going down the front.
While the silhouette of the design looked great on her, the aggressive bumblebee color combo didn't do her any favors. And to top it off, she added a red bag that made the color scheme even worse.
The NBC star's cherry-themed outfit was a little too much
In July 2025, Dylan Dreyer took part in the Macy's Fourth of July celebration. While most people would focus on wearing something red, white, and blue for the event, Dreyer put a funky spin on it. She wore a sleeveless blue dress with cherries all over it and buttons down the front, adding wedge heels and red tassel earrings.
The look was definitely summery, but the dress had an odd silhouette thanks to its dropped waist. What additionally made the outfit a miss was the loud design of the earrings, and how from afar, they looked like random red streaks in her hair.
Dylan's Halloween-colored dress was a mess
Dylan Dreyer seems to like wearing bright colors, and they do really pop on TV. However, sometimes they can be a little too in-your-face. In one such instance in August 2015, Dreyer wore a cap-sleeved dress with a chic silhouette that was arguably ruined by the colors.
The dress was mainly a dark orange color, with a black stripe around the waist and neckline, and black sleeves as well. There was also three lines of bead-like embellishments on the skirt. Sure, her legs looked great in the photos, but they couldn't distract from the out-of-place Halloween colors and odd black paneling.
The meteorologist's tweed dress was simply a poor fit
While attending a special event, Dylan Dreyer went for a subdued yet stylish look that should've worked, but the dress just didn't fit right. In 2022, she went to the 6th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon hosted by the Hudson River Park Friends nonprofit wearing mulberry-colored shoes and a tweed dress featuring purples, blues, yellows, and more colors in the threading.
The subdued dress was a good pick, except the fit was quite off. The garment didn't have much shape and seemed a smidge too long, and with big, puffy sleeves, Dreyer looked like she was swimming in it.
Dylan's patterned sporty dress was even too much for golf
Although Dylan Dreyer is known for her work as a TV personality at NBC, she has a passion for golf and often participates in celebrity tournaments. It's not surprising to see golfers in outfits with bright colors or patterns. But during one golf event in January 2025, Dreyer's patterned dress was even too much for the sport.
Dreyer showed off her skills in a sporty dress covered in a pattern of dark blue leaves and flowers. While maybe the garment could work on its own, she paired it with a trucker hat featuring a similar pattern on the visor, sides, and back. Put together, the ensemble was too loud.
Dylan's love of patterns got the best of her again
Dylan Dreyer seems to love patterns, based on how many she's worn over the years. And while she can pull most of them off, sometimes she tries one that's a major miss. This happened in February 2025, when she shared the above behind-the-scenes photo of herself posing with Al Roker and Craig Melvin.
The dress she wore had a bold black and white scalloped pattern with a V-neckline and sleeves that ended right below the elbow. Even with her killer legs on display, it was impossible to look away from the in-your-face pattern of the dress.
Dylan's Kentucky Derby dress took away from her natural beauty
Thanks to her NBC position, Dylan Dreyer attends multiple exciting events during the year, including the Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is known for the bold and colorful outfits and hats guests wear, but there are ways to make these ostentatious outfits look good.
While Dreyer has worn both good and not-so-good Derby outfits over the years, in 2023, her colorful high-low dress and hat combo simply didn't work. The bright yellows, greens, reds, and blues in the outfit really distracted from Dreyer's natural beauty, which usually shines through even when she isn't wearing makeup. This outfit was definitely wearing her, rather than her wearing it.