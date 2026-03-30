7 Times NBC's Dylan Dreyer's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Awful Outfits

If you tune into the "Today" show every morning, Dylan Dreyer is probably a familiar face. The meteorologist works for the network, reporting on the weather as well as other trending topics as a co-anchor of the third hour of the morning show.

Dreyer first started on NBC News way back in 2012, working as the weekend meteorologist for "Today." She later became the meteorologist for "NBC Nightly News" between 2015 and 2024. Expanding her duties, she started hosting the NBC travel and adventure program "Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer" in 2019. With such a busy work schedule, appearing on television almost every day for everyone at home to see, there's probably some pressure on Dreyer to impress with her outfits. And she certainly has to wear a lot of different outfits.

So it shouldn't be a big surprise to learn that the ensembles she wears can be hit or miss, with a few notable failures here and there. Even the TV personality's fit figure, killer legs, and impressive beauty transformation couldn't save some of these looks.