Dylan Dreyer's Best Fashion Moments Are An Ode To Her Playful Style

It is safe to say that Dylan Dreyer is a fashionista in her own right. As an NBC meteorologist and host who is most known for the "Today" show, Dreyer has plenty of opportunities to dress up for the camera. This is especially true when she covers the annual Kentucky Derby every May for NBC, which results in her pulling together five high-fashion looks each year. The hallmarks of her playful style include a strong blend of florals, bright colors, and fancy hats.

Whether it is the Kentucky Derby or Halloween, Dreyer goes all out when she wants to dress up. As a TV personality who was born for the spotlight, she makes elaborate ensembles look natural and effortless. It is evident that she genuinely enjoys fashion and posing for the camera, and her bright smile elevates all of her unique looks. Unlike these times NBC's Dylan Dreyer's killer legs couldn't save her awful outfits, the star completely rocked these playful looks throughout the years.